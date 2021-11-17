GHSA to discuss ending Class A public-private split

“There will be lot of conversation on how to fix our issues with single A,” Craft said. “Every option needs to be on the table and discussed. We owe it to all member schools to have meaningful state championship experiences.”

The GHSA currently has 127 schools classified for Class A in 2022-23. Only 93 of those have football teams. If the GHSA split the schools to an equal number of football teams on both sides, the dividing line would be about 350 students, meaning schools with more than 350 would be in the upper division, and those below 350 would be in the lower. The high end of Class A is 585 students.

That’s if the GHSA sticks to base enrollment and doesn’t apply a multiplier to out-of-zone students, as it does with schools in higher classifications.

The plan also would allow Class A schools to petition to move up into higher classifications. That could be viewed as a safety valve for public schools that still aren’t eager to face the private schools in state playoffs and meets.

In 2011, about 30 smaller public schools threatened to pull out of the GHSA if not allowed to compete for their own state championships. The GHSA split Class A into public and private divisions beginning with the 2012-13 academic year. The GHSA essentially made Class A two classifications in 2020 by giving private and public schools eight regions apiece. Before, they shared regions but split for the playoffs.

The nine GHSA members that announced they are joining the Georgia Independent School Association next year are Deerfield-Windsor, Tattnall Square, Stratford Academy, Mount de Sales, First Presbyterian, Heritage of Newnan, George Walton Academy, Strong Rock Christian and St. Anne-Pacelli.

St. Anne-Pacelli, a GHSA member since 1960, is the only one among the nine with no previous association with GISA. Athletic director Corry Black cited two major reasons for his school’s decision to leave.

One was a GHSA rule that redefined private school’s attendance zones, making it harder for transfer students to get immediate athletic eligibility. The other was the GHSA’s decision to raise the enrollment ceiling for Class A schools to 585 from 525.

“This forces our student-athletes to compete against even larger schools than we are already competing against,” Black said. St. Anne-Pacelli has 293 students, according to the data the GHSA used to classify its schools this year.