GHSA to consider playoff format, formula for classes 3A-A

The GHSA’s executive committee on Wednesday will consider a proposed playoff format and rankings formula that would help determine playoff teams and seeds in classes 3A to A Division I beginning in 2024-25.

The plan would give preferential seeding to region champions and runners-up and automatic playoff berths to the top four finishers in each region. Teams finishing third and fourth and at-large playoff qualifiers would be seeded using a proposed new power rating model.

The model would rank teams based on a combination of winning percentage, opponents’ winning percentage and opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage. The model is a more complicated version of the RPI rankings the NCAA has used in college sports.