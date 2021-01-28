GHSA Team Dual Wrestling Championship Preview

The Team Dual Wrestling Championships will be held at seven separate host sites this year and the brackets are loaded with the state’s most accomplished programs.
This is certainly the case in Georgia’s highest classification where four-time defending dual state champion Camden County will be represented as the No. 1 seed. Last year’s runner-up Collins Hill failed to qualify for the prelims out of a stacked Region 8 that includes region champion Mountain View—which was topped by Camden County in last year’s tournament. West Forsyth was also defeated by the Wildcats last year, but will not be in Camden County’s path until the finals after securing the No. 2 seed after a successful run in the prelims.
Defending Class 6A state champion Pope was ousted in the prelims following a thrilling 39-38 Dalton victory. Richmond Hill—which was defeated by Pope in last year’s finals 30-24 earned the No. 2 seed. Alexander avenged last year’s 33-28 loss to Cambridge in the championship tournament by topping the Bears 39-21 last weekend and earning the No. 1 seed in the process.
Woodland-Bartow cruised past the competition last year to clinch its second-straight Class 5A dual state title, but will have to defend its crown against a championship field that includes reigning Class 4A champion Woodward Academy—which joined the classification following the latest reclassification cycle. The War Eagles will be the No. 2 seed behind top-seeded Woodland-Bartow—setting up for a potential battle of defending champs in the finals.
ON A MISSION
Woodward Academy departed from Class 4A, but Jefferson moved in and will be the No. 1 seed this weekend. The Dragons have previously won 18 dual state titles in their history and appear to be in championship form after cruising past Fayette County (84-0) and Pickens (66-13) in convincing fashion in the prelims. The Dragons’ top opposition could be No. 2 seeded Perry, which was topped by Gilmer 36-31 in last year’s championships.
Gilmer has since moved down to Class 3A and will be the No. 3 seed behind No. 2 Rockmart and No. 1 seed North Hall. Last year’s runner-up Sonoraville is the No. 5 seed and will take on No. 4 seed Adairsville in the first round. North Hall, which topped Sonoraville 49-18 in last year’s finals to win its second dual title in the last three years, is coming off its massive 70-12 victory over Oconee County in the prelims.
Defending Class 2A champion Chattooga failed to qualify for the prelims out of Region 7 and last year’s runner-up Social Circle will now be represented in the Class A field. As a result, six of the eight teams in the Class 2A championship tournament will be looking to win first-ever titles—including No. 1 seed Oglethorpe County, No. 2 seed Dade County and No. 3 seeded Vidalia.
In Class A, defending state champion Trion is back as the No. 1 seed. The Bulldogs scored a 46-25 win over Commerce in last year’s finals to capture the program’s first-ever title. Commerce is back as the No. 4 seed, Social Circle is the No. 3 seed and Mt. Pisgah is the No. 2 seed. Mt. Pisgah ran into Trion in last year’s semifinals and was defeated 42-22. Trion made swift work of the competition in the prelims—including an 84-0 win over Athens Christian in its latest triumph.
