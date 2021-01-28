GHSA Team Dual Wrestling Championship Preview

Woodward Academy departed from Class 4A, but Jefferson moved in and will be the No. 1 seed this weekend. The Dragons have previously won 18 dual state titles in their history and appear to be in championship form after cruising past Fayette County (84-0) and Pickens (66-13) in convincing fashion in the prelims. The Dragons’ top opposition could be No. 2 seeded Perry, which was topped by Gilmer 36-31 in last year’s championships.

Gilmer has since moved down to Class 3A and will be the No. 3 seed behind No. 2 Rockmart and No. 1 seed North Hall. Last year’s runner-up Sonoraville is the No. 5 seed and will take on No. 4 seed Adairsville in the first round. North Hall, which topped Sonoraville 49-18 in last year’s finals to win its second dual title in the last three years, is coming off its massive 70-12 victory over Oconee County in the prelims.

Defending Class 2A champion Chattooga failed to qualify for the prelims out of Region 7 and last year’s runner-up Social Circle will now be represented in the Class A field. As a result, six of the eight teams in the Class 2A championship tournament will be looking to win first-ever titles—including No. 1 seed Oglethorpe County, No. 2 seed Dade County and No. 3 seeded Vidalia.

In Class A, defending state champion Trion is back as the No. 1 seed. The Bulldogs scored a 46-25 win over Commerce in last year’s finals to capture the program’s first-ever title. Commerce is back as the No. 4 seed, Social Circle is the No. 3 seed and Mt. Pisgah is the No. 2 seed. Mt. Pisgah ran into Trion in last year’s semifinals and was defeated 42-22. Trion made swift work of the competition in the prelims—including an 84-0 win over Athens Christian in its latest triumph.