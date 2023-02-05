GHSA Swimming State Championship Results from Saturday

In Class 4A-5A, the Chattahoochee boys ended Westminster’s dominant streak of five consecutive swimming titles with a 282-point performance, beating out Chamblee (233.5) and Northview (218). Chattahoochee placed top-three in five-of-the-11 events and had two swimmers in Logan Calhoun (4:39.63) and Landon Slater (4:40.99) place first and second in the 500-yard freestyle, respectively. Eddie Choi also won the 100-yard backstroke (51.06) for the Cougars. The victory represents Chattahoochee’s first boys swimming title since 1996, and second-overall in program history.

Other standouts on the boys side were Pace Academy’s Carter Freudenstein, who was in great form winning the 200-yard individual medley (1:51.48), beating out North Spring’s Walter Christman (1:54.76), and Chattahoochee’s Daniel Gonzalez (1:56.01). Freudenstein also won the 100-yard butterfly (49.48), defending his first-place finish from last year. North Spring’s Leon Roden also had a great performance, winning the 100-yard freestyle (44.79) by beating out Northview’s William Gavin (45.53) and Lovett’s Madison King (46.86). Roden also placed first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:38.00)