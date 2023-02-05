GHSA Swimming State Championship Results from Saturday

The 2023 GHSA Swimming State Championships concluded Saturday night at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center after a great week of action that started with all diving events at the Westminster Schools on Tuesday and concluded with some of the best high school swimmers in the country facing off in Atlanta. Saturday featured Classes A-5A competing in 11 events with several historic streaks on the line.
In Class 4A-5A, the Chattahoochee boys ended Westminster’s dominant streak of five consecutive swimming titles with a 282-point performance, beating out Chamblee (233.5) and Northview (218). Chattahoochee placed top-three in five-of-the-11 events and had two swimmers in Logan Calhoun (4:39.63) and Landon Slater (4:40.99) place first and second in the 500-yard freestyle, respectively. Eddie Choi also won the 100-yard backstroke (51.06) for the Cougars. The victory represents Chattahoochee’s first boys swimming title since 1996, and second-overall in program history.
Other standouts on the boys side were Pace Academy’s Carter Freudenstein, who was in great form winning the 200-yard individual medley (1:51.48), beating out North Spring’s Walter Christman (1:54.76), and Chattahoochee’s Daniel Gonzalez (1:56.01). Freudenstein also won the 100-yard butterfly (49.48), defending his first-place finish from last year. North Spring’s Leon Roden also had a great performance, winning the 100-yard freestyle (44.79) by beating out Northview’s William Gavin (45.53) and Lovett’s Madison King (46.86). Roden also placed first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:38.00)
On the girls side, Westminster clinched its sixth-consecutive swimming title (first in Class 4A-5A) with a 428-point performance, beating out Cambridge (349) and Greater Atlanta Christian (280). Westminster won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:34.19) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:30.02), and placed top-three in eight-of-the-11 events. Katie Christopherson (Virginia-commit), Westminster’s top-ranked swimmer in the state and in the Class of 2024, was one of the standouts in Class 4A-5A. Christopherson won the 100-yard butterfly (52.77) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.81), beating out Chamblee’s Evelyn Entrekin (1:01.01) and Statesboro’s Olivia Stewart (1:01.95). Cambridge’s Sophie Brison was also a standout swimmer on Saturday, winning the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.15) and the 100-yard backstroke (53.62).
In Class A-3A, Wesleyan swept the girl and boys competition, giving the boys their third title in program history and the first-ever for the girls. The Wesleyan girls posted a 300-point performance, beating out St. Vincent’s Academy (282) and Whitefield Academy (215). The Wesleyan boys took home the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:29.33) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:17.65). On the girls side Hattie Wasmuth had an excellent outing, winning the 200-yard individual medley (2:06.03) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:10.93) for Wesleyan.
Oconee County’s Simon Casey was another standout in the lanes. Casey won the 200-yard freestyle (1:38.66) and the 100-yard freestyle (44.83), beating out Mount Vernon’s Ryan Kruep (46.36) and Providence Christian’s Addison Van Soelen (47.80). Walker’s Raphael Grand’Pierre also had a great meet, winning the 100-yard butterfly (50.42) and placed second in the 200-yard Freestyle (1:41.81)
St. Vincent’s Academy put on a great performance on the girls side, winning the 200-yard medley relay (1:50.08) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:40.17), and got a great performance from Ella McLaughlin who placed second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:40.35). Also on the girls side, Mount Pisgah’s Emma Livezey (Birmingham Southern-commit) was in excellent form as she won the 100-yard freestyle (51.74), after placing second in the event last year, and the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.88).
TEAM RESULTS
Class 4A-5A Boys
1. Chattahoochee, 282; 2. Chamblee, 233.5; 3. Northview, 218
Class 4A-5A Girls
1. Westminster, 428; 2. Cambridge, 349; 3. GAC, 280
Class A-3A Boys
1. Wesleyan, 252; 2. Whitefield Academy, 235; 3. North Cobb Christian, 203
Class A-3A Girls
1. Wesleyan, 300; 2. St. Vincent’s Academy, 282; 3. Whitefield Academy, 215
INDIVIDUAL BOYS RESULTS
Class 4A-5A Boys
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Centennial, 1:36.78; 2. Chattahoochee, 1:36.80; 3. Chamblee, 1:36.81
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Leon Roden, North Springs, 1:38.00; 2. Madison King, Lovett, 1:42.62; 3. Ian Combs, Chamblee, 1:42.93
200-Yard IM
1. Carter Freudenstein, Pace Academy, 1:51.48; 2. Walter Christman, North Springs, 1:54.76; 3. Daniel Gonzalez, Chattahoochee, 1:56.01
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Dean Wall, Cherokee Bluff, 20.54; 2. William Gavin, Northview, 20.73; 3. Andrew Bleuez, McIntosh, 21.22
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Carter Freudenstein, Pace Academy, 49.48; 2. Andrew Bleuez, McIntosh, 50.73; 3. James Xiao, Cedar Shoals, 51.07
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Leon Roden, North Springs, 44.79; 2. William Gavin, Northview, 45.53; 3. Madison King, Lovett, 46.86
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Logan Calhoun, Chattahoochee, 4:39.63; 2. Landon Slater, Chattahoochee, 4:40.99; 3. Braeden Roach, Starr’s Mill, 4:42.15
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Pace Academy, 1:27.42; 2. Lovett, 1:28.92; 3. Decatur, 1:29.24
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Eddie Choi, Chattahoochee, 51.06; 2. Caden Cahill, Benedictine, 52.21; 3. Maximilian Gricus, Centennial, 52.49
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Graham Osborne, Centennial, 57.45; 2. Walter Christman, North Springs, 58.13; 3. Ethan Dibkey, Benedictine, 58.41
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Chattahoochee, 3:11.06; 2. Northview, 3:11.45; 3. Chamblee, 3:17.13
Class A-3A Boys
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Providence Christian, 1:39.89; 2. North Cobb Christian, 1:40.45; 3. Athens Academy, 1:40.85
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Simon Casey, Oconee County, 1:38.66; 2. Raphael Grand’Pierre, Walker, 1:41.81; 3. Jac Cummings, Columbus, 1:44.78
200-Yard IM
1. Robert Payne, Atlanta International, 1:58.95; 2. Wade Tolbert, Paideia, 1:59.32; 3. Collin Skedsvold, Aquinas, 2:03.50
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Ryan Kruep, Mount Vernon, 20.54; 2. Max Perry, Wesleyan, 21.40; 3. Jason Danforth, Galloway, 21.86
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Raphael Grand’Pierre, Walker, 50.42; 2. Michael Carden, North Cobb Christian, 50.48; 3. Will Hines, Athens Academy, 52.80
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Simon Casey, Oconee County, 44.83; 2. Ryan Kruep, Mount Vernon, 46.36; 3. Addison Van Soelen, Providence Christian, 47.80
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Jackson Brooks, Whitefield Academy, 4:48.50; 2. Andrew Clark, North Cobb Christian, 4:51.07; 3. Jonathan Stephen, Mount Paran, 4:54.99
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Wesleyan, 1:29.33; 2. Paideia, 1:32.10; 3. Adairsville, 1:32.86
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Garrett Kennedy, Athens Academy, 51.21; 2. Michael Carden, North Cobb Christian, 51.34; 3. Jason Danforth, Galloway, 52.76
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Liam McCarthy, Paideia, 1:01.86; 2. Tyler Leal, Johnson-Augusta, 1:02.21; 3. Cooper Brown, Adairsville, 1:02.33
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Wesleyan, 3:17.65; 2. Providence Christian, 3:19.76; 3. North Cobb Christian; 3:20.68
INDIVIDUAL GIRLS RESULTS
Class 4A-5A Girls
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Greater Atlanta Christian, 1:45.61; 2. Cambridge, 1:46:54; 3. Westminster, 1:47.14
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Sophie Brison, Cambridge, 1:48.15; 2. Sara Ketron, Westminster, 1:52.41; 3. Ansley Halbach, North Oconee, 1:53.41
200-Yard IM
1. Abby Zboran, Loganville, 2:01.37; 2. Evelyn Entrekin, Chamblee, 2:05.51; 3. Allison Kasik, Centennial, 2:08.21
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Abigail Heizer, GAC, 23.40; 2. Genae Horst, Westminster, 23.91; 3. Sadie Clayton, Westminster, 24.48
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Katie Christopherson, Westminster, 52.77; 2. Abby Zboran, Loganville, 55.07; 3. Lila Lillie, McIntosh, 56.02
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Jory Richardson, Midtown, 50.88; 2. Abigail Heizer, GAC, 51.49; 3. Alexis Dalton, Lovett, 52.38
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Sara Ketron, Westminster, 5:02.84; 2. Ansley Halbach, North Oconee, 5:04.40; 3. Ansley Bennett, GAC, 5:04.82
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Westminster, 1:34.19; 2. Jefferson, 1:40.39; 3. Loganville, 1:40.50
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Sophie Brison, Cambridge, 53.62; 2. Lila Lillie, McIntosh, 55.45; 3. Jory Richardson, Midtown, 55.70
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Katie Christopherson, Westminster, 1:00.81; 2. Evelyn Entrekin, Chamblee, 1:01.01; 3. Olivia Stewart, Statesboro, 1:01.95
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Westminster, 3:30.02; 2. GAC, 3:33.17; 3. Cambridge, 3:33.31
Class A-3A Girls
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. St. Vincent’s Academy, 1:50.08; 2. Whitefield Academy, 1:57.22; 3. Columbus, 1:57.99
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Emma Livezey, Mount Pisgah, 1:52.88; 2. Campbell Grace Cummins, Mount Pisgah, 1:55.33; 3. Phoebe Lichtyt, Landmark Christian, 2:02.34
200-Yard IM
1. Hattie Wasmuth, Wesleyan, 2:06.03; 2. Madison Dampier, Tallulah Falls, 2:08.54; 3. Riess Estep, Whitefield Academy, 2:10.94
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Maela McKallip, Mary Parsons, 23.92; 2. Michaela Miller, Columbus, 23.99; 3. Camryn Baraniak, St. Vincent’s Academy, 24.72
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Madison Dampier, Tallulah Falls, 56.68; 2. Katie Ward, Pike County, 56.83; 3. Chloe Cappola, Mount Vernon, 1:00.24
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Emma Livezey, Mount Pisgah, 51.74; 2. Maela McKallip, Mary Persons, 52.26; 3. Michaela Miller, Columbus, 52.65
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Hattie Wasmuth, Wesleyan, 5:10.93; 2. Ella McLaughlin, St. Vincent’s Academy, 5:40.35
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. St. Vincent’s Academy, 1:40.17; 2. Mount Pisgah, 1:40.71; 3. Wesleyan, 1:41.82
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Katie Ward, Pike County, 57.12; 2. Chloe Cappola, Mount Vernon, 1:00.04; 3. Claire Norris, Richmond Academy, 1:00.08
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Riess Estep, Whitefield Academy, 1:06.20; 2. Yenna Park, Savannah Country Day, 1:06.39; 3. Ella Nelson, St. Vincent’s Academy, 1:07.06
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Wesleyan, 3:45.27; 2. Mount Pisgah, 3:45.54; 3. Mary Persons, 3:46.99
