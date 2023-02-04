GHSA Swimming State Championship Results from Friday

The 2023 GHSA Swimming State Championships continued tonight as Class 6A hit the lanes following the Class 7A events on Wednesday. The competition will continue tomorrow as Class A-5A will close out this year’s state championships.
The Johns Creek boys continued their dominance on Friday at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, winning their third-consecutive swimming state title and fourth over the last five years (2019, 2021, 2022) with a 368.5-point performance. Marist placed second (342) and St. Pius X finished third (249). The Gladiators placed first in the 200-yard medley relay (1:35.01) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:11.06) team events. Britton Spann was instrumental in the individual events, winning both the 500-yard freestyle (4:35.55) after placing third in the event last year, and the 100-yard breaststroke (56.06). Placing second was Alpharetta’s Thomas Xiao (56.24) and Lassiter’s Elliot Elmore (59.29) finished third.
Marist placed second in both the boys and girls competitions. On the boys side, Marist won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:26.45) and placed top-three in five-of-the-11 events. On the girls side, Allie Donkar won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.32) and the Lady War Eagles placed third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:49.01) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:35.32).
Allatoona’s Noah Smith was another standout swimmer, placing first in both the 50-yard freestyle (20.68) and 100-yard freestyle (45.47). Smith is the fourth-ranked swimmer in the Class of 2024 and put his talents on full display in the lanes. Creekview’s Nicholas Kjaerulff was also stellar on the night, winning the 100-yard butterfly (48.74) and the 100-yard backstroke (50.13).
The Lassiter girls (486) won their fourth-consecutive swimming state title and ninth in program history, beating out Marist (314 points) who placed second followed by Pope (286) in third. The Lady Trojans won six-of-11 events and placed top-three in all but one event, the 100-yard freestyle. This is the second time in school history that Lassiter has won four consecutive titles, also accomplishing the feat from 2008-2011.
Lassiter’s Elizabeth Tilt was in excellent form, winning the 200-yard individual medley (2:01:32) and 100-yard butterfly (53.38) where she repeated as state champion. Tilt is one of the best swimmers in the state and she proved it yet again on the biggest stage. Sequoyah’s Laurel Blasé was also impressive in the lanes, winning the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.77) while also repeating as champion in the 500-yard freestyle (4:58.06), beating out Lassiter’s Rose Jones (5:02.84) and Dunwoody’s Reese Benton (5:03.99).
TEAM RESULTS
Class 6A Boys
1. Johns Creek, 368.5; 2. Marist, 342; 3. St. Pius X, 249
Class 6A Girls
1. Lassiter, 486; 2. Marist, 314; 3. Pope, 286
INDIVIDUAL BOYS RESULTS
Class 6A Boys
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Johns Creek, 1:35.01; 2. Allatoona, 1:35.15; 3. Marist, 1:35.97
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Luke Sandberg, Dunwoody, 1:40.61; 2. Hudson Christopher Burch, Lakeside-Evans, 1:41.53; 3. Nathan Medley, Rome, 1:42.11
200-Yard IM
1. Luke Amerson, Dunwoody, 1:53.84; 2. Cannon Martenson, Marist, 1:54.85; 3. Ben Hill, Evans 1:59.21
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Noah Smith, Allatoona, 20.68; 2. Eric Sharabura, North Atlanta, 21.05; 3. Craig Steinhauer, Lakeside-DeKalb, 21.16
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Nicholas Kjaerulff, Creekview, 48.74; 2. Nathan Medley, Rome, 50.06; 3. Daniel Bao, Johns Creek, 50.84
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Noah Smith, Allatoona, 45.47; 2. Nathan Perez, Johns Creek, 46.36; 3. Eric Sharabura, North Atlanta, 46.38
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Britton Spann, Johns Creek, 4:35.55; 2. Bennett Baer, Rome, 4:38.78; 3. Aiden Browne, Johns Creek, 4:42.59
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Marist, 1:26.45; 2. Lakeside-DeKalb, 1:26.68; 3. Alpharetta, 1:27.45
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Nicholas Kjaerulff, Creekview, 50.13; 2. Luke Amerson, Dunwoody, 51.15; 3. Alexander Wiegand, Marist, 51.82
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Britton Spann, Johns Creek, 56.06; 2. Thomas Xiao, Alpharetta, 56.24; 3. Elliot Elmore, Lassiter, 59.29
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Johns Creek, 3:11.06; 2. Allatoona, 3:12.35; 2. Marist, 3:12.35; 4. Lakeside-Evans, 3:12.36
INDIVIDUAL GIRLS RESULTS
Class 6A Girls
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Lassiter, 1:44.01; 2. Lakeside-DeKalb, 1:46.80; 3. Marist, 1:49.01
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Laurel Blasé, Sequoyah, 1:48.77; 2. Rose Jones, Lassiter, 1:50.49; 3. Brooke Murphy, Johns Creek, 1:50.87
200-Yard IM
1. Elizabeth Tilt, Lassiter, 2:01.32; 2. Maggie O’Shaughnessy, Lassiter, 2:06.55; 3. Lyla Richards, Lakeside-DeKalb, 2:06.87
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Sophia Hook, Lakeside-DeKalb, 23.64; 2. Finnly Jollands, Lassiter, 23.66; 3. Lauren Hinton, Alpharetta, 23.74
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Elizabeth Tilt, Lassiter, 53.83; 2. Brooke Murphy, Johns Creek, 55.77; 3. Sophia Parker, Lassiter, 56.15
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Lauren Hinton, Alpharetta, 51.61; 2. Ashley Case, Woodstock, 52.29; 3. Sophia Hook, Lakeside-DeKalb, 52.41
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Laurel Blasé, Sequoyah, 4:58.06; 2. Rose Jones, Lassiter, 5:02.84; 3. Reese Benton, Dunwoody, 5:03.99
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Lassiter, 1:37.01; 2. Pope, 1:39.19; 3. Alpharetta, 1:39.89
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Finnly Jollands, Lassiter, 56.80; 2. Kate Bradley, Lassiter, 58.43; 3. Astrid Medina, Etowah, 58.50
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Allie Donkar, Marist, 1:03.32; 2. Maggie O’Shaughnessy, Lassiter, 1:03.97; 3. Lyla Richards, Lakeside-DeKalb, 1:05.01
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Lassiter, 3:27.52; 2. Lakeside-DeKalb, 3:33.87; 3. Marist, 3:35.32
