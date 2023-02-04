GHSA Swimming State Championship Results from Friday

The Johns Creek boys continued their dominance on Friday at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, winning their third-consecutive swimming state title and fourth over the last five years (2019, 2021, 2022) with a 368.5-point performance. Marist placed second (342) and St. Pius X finished third (249). The Gladiators placed first in the 200-yard medley relay (1:35.01) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:11.06) team events. Britton Spann was instrumental in the individual events, winning both the 500-yard freestyle (4:35.55) after placing third in the event last year, and the 100-yard breaststroke (56.06). Placing second was Alpharetta’s Thomas Xiao (56.24) and Lassiter’s Elliot Elmore (59.29) finished third.

Marist placed second in both the boys and girls competitions. On the boys side, Marist won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:26.45) and placed top-three in five-of-the-11 events. On the girls side, Allie Donkar won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.32) and the Lady War Eagles placed third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:49.01) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:35.32).