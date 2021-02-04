GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championship updates from Wednesday

For the boys, the Marist War Eagles claimed their second consecutive state title with a first-place score of 321. In second place was Woodward Academy (284) followed by third-place Calhoun (271). North Oconee’s Gavin Jones improved on his second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle in 2020 by placing first this year with a time of 1:41.91. In second was Clarke Central’s Will Foggin (1:43.60) who also improved from his third-place finish last year.

Loganville’s Anderson Holcomb showed up big and was crowned in two events, placing first in the 200-yard IM (1:53.02) and the 100-yard breaststroke (56.56). Holcomb wasn’t the only swimmer to place first overall in multiple events. Northgate’s Tavanh Pittenger finished first overall in both the 50-yard freestyle (20.46) and the 100-yard freestyle (45.59).