GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championship updates from Wednesday

The 2021 GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championships continued Wednesday at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, with the boys and girls Class 4-5A competitions commencing following Tuesday’s diving events.
For the boys, the Marist War Eagles claimed their second consecutive state title with a first-place score of 321. In second place was Woodward Academy (284) followed by third-place Calhoun (271). North Oconee’s Gavin Jones improved on his second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle in 2020 by placing first this year with a time of 1:41.91. In second was Clarke Central’s Will Foggin (1:43.60) who also improved from his third-place finish last year.
Loganville’s Anderson Holcomb showed up big and was crowned in two events, placing first in the 200-yard IM (1:53.02) and the 100-yard breaststroke (56.56). Holcomb wasn’t the only swimmer to place first overall in multiple events. Northgate’s Tavanh Pittenger finished first overall in both the 50-yard freestyle (20.46) and the 100-yard freestyle (45.59).
In the 100-yard butterfly, McIntosh’s Andrew Bleuez (49.93) was able to best 2020 top-finisher Seth Roach (50.25) from Starr’s Mill, who finished second. In last year’s 500-yard freestyle, Clarke Central swimmer Will Foggin managed to podium with a third-place finish of 4:41.36. This year, Foggin was able to shave nearly three seconds off his finish with a time of 4:38.70, enough for him to take home the gold.
On the girls side, the Marist War Eagles (325) narrowly bested second-place St. Pius X (323) to take home their first swimming state title since their marvelous three-peat run from 2015-2017, and gave Marist a pair of 2021 Class 4-5A Swimming State Titles. Following in third place was Chamblee (312), who repeated as the top finisher in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:46.93. North Oconee’s Karen Zhao defended her spot at the top in the 200-yard freestyle after placing first last year, winning the event again with a time of 1:50.61. In second place was Chamblee’s Kyla Maloney (1:51.06), who improved from her third-place finish last year.
Zhao wasn’t done yet, and again defended her title in the 100-yard freestyle with a repeat victory and a time of 51.47. In last year’s 500-yard freestyle, Morgan Jenny of St. Pius X placed second with a time of 5:10.53. This year, Jenny took her performance one step further to finish first in the event with an improved time of 5:03.12. She also placed first in the 200-yard IM (2:06.13).
Chamblee’s Kyla Maloney placed first in the 100-yard backstroke during last year’s competition (54.57), and was able to defend her spot at the top this year, finishing first overall with a time of 54.85. Starr’s Mill’s Avery McFaddin was able to take the crown in multiple events, placing first in both the 50-yard freestyle (23.31) and the 100-yard butterfly (54.65).
Tomorrow, the boys and girls Class 1-3A Swimming State Championships will take place. See the results from Wednesday’s Class 4-5A GHSA Swimming State Championships below.
TEAM RESULTS
Class 4-5A
Boys
1. Marist (321) 2. Woodward Academy (284) 3. Calhoun (271)
Girls
1. Marist (325) 2. St. Pius X (323) 3. Chamblee (312)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Class 4-5A
Boys
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. St. Pius X (1:36.54) 2. Calhoun (1:36.74) 3. Starr’s Mill (1:37.06)
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Gavin Jones, North Oconee (1:41.91) 2. Will Foggin, Clarke Central (1:43.60) 3. Cal Gallagher, Greenbrier (1:44.30)
200-Yard IM
1. Anderson Holcomb, Loganville (1:53.02) 2. Henry Halloran, St. Pius X (1:53.65) 3. Michael Tucker, Starr’s Mill (1:55.34)
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Tavanh Pittenger, Northgate (20.46) 2. Andrew Bleuez, McIntosh (21.08) 3. Brooks Butler, Thomas County Central (21.14)
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Andrew Bleuez, McIntosh (49.93) 2. Seth Roach, Starr’s Mill (50.25) 3. Michael Tucker, Starr’s Mill (51.08)
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Tavanh Pittenger, Northgate (45.59) 2. Brooks Butler, Thomas County Central (46.04) 3. Leo Roden, North Springs (46.89)
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Will Foggin, Clarke Central (4:38.70) 2. Henry Halloran, St. Pius X (4:40.15) 3. Gavin Jones, North Oconee (4:40.20)
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Marist (1:29.12) 2. Grady (1:30.08) 3. Greenbrier (1:30.30)
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Seth Roach, Starr’s Mill (50.68) 2. Harrison Barnard, Woodward Academy (51.25) 3. Max Farmer, Central-Carroll (51.73)
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Anderson Holcomb, Loganville (56.56) 2. Benjamin Nordstrom, Marist (58.37) 3. Will Eickman, Calhoun (58.59)
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Woodward Academy (3:13.53) 2. Starr’s Mill (3:14.08) 3. Calhoun (3:15.33)
Girls
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Chamblee (1:46.93) 2. Starr’s Mill (1:47.71) 3. McIntosh (1:49.84)
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Karen Zhao, North Oconee (1:50.61) 2. Kyla Maloney, Chamblee (1:51.06) 3. Amelia Cooper, Blessed Trinity (1:57.00)
200-Yard IM
1. Morgan Jenny, St. Pius X (2:06.13) 2. Sydney Smith, North Springs (2:06.53) 3. Hally Laney, Decatur (2:06.79)
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Avery McFaddin, Starr’s Mill (23.31) 2. Macy Mullis, Madison County (24.34) 3. Morgan Stroud, McIntosh (24.73)
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Avery McFaddin, Starr’s Mill (54.65) 2. Nanami Lillie, McIntosh (56.47) 3. Annie Pfeufer, Decatur (56.64)
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Karen Zhao, North Oconee (51.47) 2. Annie Pfeufer, Decatur (51.53) 3. Jory Richardson, Grady (52.97)
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Morgan Jenny, St. Pius X (5:03.12) 2. Hally Laney, Decatur (5:12.39) 3. Amelia Cooper, Blessed Trinity (5:12.81)
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. McIntosh (1:38.71) 2. Starr’s Mill (1:38.79) 3. North Oconee (1:41.92)
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Kyla Maloney, Chamblee (54.85) 2. Nanami Lillie, McIntosh (56.47) 3. Macy Mullis, Madison County (57.16)
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Mary Adam, Chamblee (1:04.80) 2. Evelyn Entrekin, Chamblee (1:05.49) 3. Angela Agcaoili, Greenbrier (1:06.13)
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Chamblee (3:35.24) 2. Decatur (3:35.95) 3. North Oconee (3:40.10)