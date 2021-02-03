GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championship updates from Tuesday

On the boys side, Carson Tyler won the Class 7A diving state title with a score of 878.95, topping two other Colquitt divers in the top four. Tyler won last year’s 7A crown with a 710.95-point performance. Teammate Bo Bridges (667.20) placed second. Harrison’s Alex Scott (607.45) took third and Colquitt County’s Timothy Fagan (549.20) finished fourth.

Riverwood’s Brandon Rice (602.55) won the 6A diving title with Lassiter’s Carter Loftin (581.50) finishing second and Rome’s Phillip Wooddell (203.40) taking third. Grady’s Thomas Lyman (518.25) won the 4A-5A title ahead of Marist divers Luke Ingram (483.30) and Raines Grassi (461.65). In Class 1-3A, Thomasville’s Nolan Lewis (732.40) won the state title with Oconee County’s Allen Mann (683.15) taking second and Holy Innocents’ Spencer Pearson (537.30) finishing third.