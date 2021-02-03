GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championship updates from Tuesday

The 2021 GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championships began at the Georgia Tech Recreation Center Aquatic Center with all diving events for this year’s competition taking place Tuesday.
On the boys side, Carson Tyler won the Class 7A diving state title with a score of 878.95, topping two other Colquitt divers in the top four. Tyler won last year’s 7A crown with a 710.95-point performance. Teammate Bo Bridges (667.20) placed second. Harrison’s Alex Scott (607.45) took third and Colquitt County’s Timothy Fagan (549.20) finished fourth.
Riverwood’s Brandon Rice (602.55) won the 6A diving title with Lassiter’s Carter Loftin (581.50) finishing second and Rome’s Phillip Wooddell (203.40) taking third. Grady’s Thomas Lyman (518.25) won the 4A-5A title ahead of Marist divers Luke Ingram (483.30) and Raines Grassi (461.65). In Class 1-3A, Thomasville’s Nolan Lewis (732.40) won the state title with Oconee County’s Allen Mann (683.15) taking second and Holy Innocents’ Spencer Pearson (537.30) finishing third.
For the girls, West Forsyth’s Michelle Cummo (549.65) edged Harrison’s Anna Behrman (547.70) to take the 7A state title and Johns Creek’s Kassandra Gutierrez (537.30) finished third. In Class 6A, Allatoona’s Hannah Stumpf (639.90) won the state title with Kennesaw’s Kyler Dixon (561.45) finishing second and Johns Creek’s Ayla Debowsky (438.30) finishing third. In Class 4A-5A, St. Pius X diver Julia Herring (616.30) won the state title ahead of North Oconee divers Rin Drudge (516.85) and Karlee Wells (502.45). In Class 1A-3A, Pace Academy’s Elizabeth Kaye (635.60) won the state title ahead of Westminster’s Caroline Blankenbecler (503.00) and Oconee County’s Caroline Stamps (490.75).
See the results from the diving state championships below.
Class 7A
Boys: 1. Carson Tyler, Colquitt County (878.95), 2. Bo Bridges, Colquitt County (667.20), 3. Alex Scott, Harrison (607.45).
Girls: 1. Michelle Cummo, West Forsyth (549.65), 2. Anna Behrman, Harrison (547.70), 3. Kassandra Gutierrez, Johns Creek (537.30).
Class 6A
Boys: 1. Brandon Rice, Riverwood (602.55), 2. Carter Loftin, Lassiter (581.50), 3. Phillip Wooddell, Rome (203.40).
Girls: 1. Hannah Stumpf, Allatoona (638.90), 2. Kyler Dixon, Kennesaw Mountain (561.45), 3. Ayla Debowsky, Johns Creek (436.30).
Class 4A-5A
Boys: 1. Thomas Lyman, Grady (518.25), 2. Luke Ingram, Marist (483.30), 3. Raines Grassi, Marist (461.65).
Girls: 1. Julia Herring, St. Pius X (616.30), 2. Rin Drudge, North Oconee (516.85), 3. Karlee Wells, North Oconee (502.45).
Class 1A-3A
Boys: 1. Nolan Lewis, Thomasville (732.40), 2. Allen Mann, Oconee County (683.15), Spencer Pearson, Holy Innocents’ (537.30).
Girls: 1. Elizabeth Kaye, Pace Academy (635.60), 2. Caroline Blankenbecler, Westminster (503.00), 3. Caroline Stamps, Oconee County (490.75).
