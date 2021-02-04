X

GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championship updates from Thursday

Credit: The Weatherfords

By Score Atlanta

The Westminster girls outpaced the competition with a collective team score of 589 to win the program’s 25th all-time state title and fourth straight. The Wildcats’ 589 finish eclipsed second-place Greater Atlanta Christian’s 253 and Lovett’s 190. Westminster won eight of the 12 events and also sent three swimmers to the podium in the 200-yard Individual Medley with Gigi Johnson placing first, Katie Christopherson placing second and Mary Claire Anderson clocking a third-place finish. Johnson also won the 100-yard Butterfly with her 53.13 finish. Mt. Paran’s Emma Norton also had a successful day—posting first-place finishes in the 200-yard Freestyle and the 500-yard Freestyle.

TEAM RESULTS

Class 1-3A

Girls

1. Westminster (589) 2. Greater Atlanta Christian (253) 3. Lovett (190)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

200-Yard Medley Relay

1. Westminster (1:40.65) 2. Greater Atlanta Christian (1:51.12) 3. Oconee County (1:54.39)

200-Yard Freestyle

1. Emma Norton, Mt. Paran (1:51.24) 2. Avery Bargeron, Lovett (1:51.65) 3. Samantha Bertschi, Westminster (1:52.30)

200-Yard IM

1. Gigi Johnson, Westminster (1:58.41) 2. Katie Christopherson, Westminster (2:03.59) 3. Mary Claire Anderson , Westminster (2:10.33)

50-Yard Freestyle

1. Annie Jardina, Westminster (23.43) 2. Anna Summers, Aquinas (23.53) 3. Mitsue Ostapiuk, GACS (23.82)

100-Yard Butterfly

1. Gigi Johnson, Westminster (53.13) 2. Olivia DellaTorre, Oconee County (53.35) 3. Avery Bargeron, Lovett (53.63)

100-Yard Freestyle

1. Annie Jardina, Westminster (51.42) 2. Carson Schiller, Wesleyan (52.45) 3. Emma Livezey, Mt. Pisgah (52.61)

500-Yard Freestyle

1. Emma Norton, Mt. Paran (4:59.64) 2. Samantha Bertschi, Westminster (5:00.44) 3. Katharine Alsobrook, GACS (5:12.05)

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Westminster (1:36.86) 2. Lovett (1:40.48) 3. GACS (1:41.02)

100-Yard Backstroke

1. Hampton Gucky, Mt. Bethel (56.02) 2. Anna Summers, Aquinas (56.30) 3. Sadie Clayton, Westminster (56.36)

100-Yard Breaststroke

1. Katie Christopherson, Westminster (56.36) 2. Olivia DellaTorre, Oconee County (56.44) 3. Alex Wayner, Savannah Arts, (1:01.81)

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Westminster (3:24.45) 2. Lovett (3:43.07) 3. Brookstone (3:51.21)

