GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championship updates from Thursday

The Westminster girls outpaced the competition with a collective team score of 589 to win the program’s 25th all-time state title and fourth straight. The Wildcats’ 589 finish eclipsed second-place Greater Atlanta Christian’s 253 and Lovett’s 190. Westminster won eight of the 12 events and also sent three swimmers to the podium in the 200-yard Individual Medley with Gigi Johnson placing first, Katie Christopherson placing second and Mary Claire Anderson clocking a third-place finish. Johnson also won the 100-yard Butterfly with her 53.13 finish. Mt. Paran’s Emma Norton also had a successful day—posting first-place finishes in the 200-yard Freestyle and the 500-yard Freestyle.
TEAM RESULTS
Class 1-3A
Girls
1. Westminster (589) 2. Greater Atlanta Christian (253) 3. Lovett (190)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Westminster (1:40.65) 2. Greater Atlanta Christian (1:51.12) 3. Oconee County (1:54.39)
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Emma Norton, Mt. Paran (1:51.24) 2. Avery Bargeron, Lovett (1:51.65) 3. Samantha Bertschi, Westminster (1:52.30)
200-Yard IM
1. Gigi Johnson, Westminster (1:58.41) 2. Katie Christopherson, Westminster (2:03.59) 3. Mary Claire Anderson , Westminster (2:10.33)
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Annie Jardina, Westminster (23.43) 2. Anna Summers, Aquinas (23.53) 3. Mitsue Ostapiuk, GACS (23.82)
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Gigi Johnson, Westminster (53.13) 2. Olivia DellaTorre, Oconee County (53.35) 3. Avery Bargeron, Lovett (53.63)
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Annie Jardina, Westminster (51.42) 2. Carson Schiller, Wesleyan (52.45) 3. Emma Livezey, Mt. Pisgah (52.61)
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Emma Norton, Mt. Paran (4:59.64) 2. Samantha Bertschi, Westminster (5:00.44) 3. Katharine Alsobrook, GACS (5:12.05)
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Westminster (1:36.86) 2. Lovett (1:40.48) 3. GACS (1:41.02)
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Hampton Gucky, Mt. Bethel (56.02) 2. Anna Summers, Aquinas (56.30) 3. Sadie Clayton, Westminster (56.36)
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Katie Christopherson, Westminster (56.36) 2. Olivia DellaTorre, Oconee County (56.44) 3. Alex Wayner, Savannah Arts, (1:01.81)
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Westminster (3:24.45) 2. Lovett (3:43.07) 3. Brookstone (3:51.21)
