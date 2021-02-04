GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championship updates from Thursday

The Westminster girls outpaced the competition with a collective team score of 589 to win the program’s 25th all-time state title and fourth straight. The Wildcats’ 589 finish eclipsed second-place Greater Atlanta Christian’s 253 and Lovett’s 190. Westminster won eight of the 12 events and also sent three swimmers to the podium in the 200-yard Individual Medley with Gigi Johnson placing first, Katie Christopherson placing second and Mary Claire Anderson clocking a third-place finish. Johnson also won the 100-yard Butterfly with her 53.13 finish. Mt. Paran’s Emma Norton also had a successful day—posting first-place finishes in the 200-yard Freestyle and the 500-yard Freestyle.