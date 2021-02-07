GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championship updates from Saturday

The North Gwinnett boys won their second-consecutive title in Class 7A with a score of 361.5. In second and third place were Alpharetta (308.5) and Parkview (301.5), respectively. In last year’s 200-yard freestyle race, Milton’s Cooper Cook placed third with a time of 1:39.78. This year, Cook finished with an improved time of 1:37.56, enough to land him the gold. West Forsyth’s Jack Aikins defended his medal in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing first with a time of 19.68, while also winning a consecutive gold in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 43.29.

Peachtree Ridge’s Tyler Schroeder placed second in last year’s 100-yard butterfly, with Brookwood’s Nathaniel Stoffle finishing first. This year, Schroeder was able to come out on top with a first-place time of 48.35, while Stoffle (48.37) placed second just behind him. Stoffle did however defend his 100-yard backstroke title, finishing first with a time of 47.65.