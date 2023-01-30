GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championship Preview

“For me, it is developing that core and body strength to transcend to what we do in the water,” said Marshall. “My approach has been to shift more to getting kids stronger, so when we are in the water we can focus on developing speed. The weight room not only helps us gain strength but also prevents injuries.”

In Class 7A, the North Gwinnett boys are seeking to win their third title in four years (2020, 2021). Last year the Bulldogs finished in second place behind Parkview, who picked up the programs first title since 2013 and eleventh all-time, only losing by eight points. North Gwinnett is back to avenge its loss and is led by Georgia-commit Tristan Denbrok. South Forsyth’s Derek Henry is a top swimmer in the state and will be pivotal in helping lift a potential first title in school history.

The Johns Creek boys are seeking their third-consecutive title, and fourth all-time, in Class 6A. Last year, the Gladiators won by 120 points to capture the state title. Auburn-commit Britton Spann is a name to watch for Johns Creek as he will compete in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke.

On the girls’ side in Class 7A, the Walton girls have been impressive all season and recently won their county championships as they aim to snag a consecutive state title. The Raiders are led by Lily Alderman, who placed second in last year’s 100-yard freestyle (51.90) and 100-yard backstroke (57.14), and Virginia Tech-commit Sydney Starnes, who placed second in last year’s 500-yard freestyle (4:57.22) and third in the 200-yard individual medley (2:06.64)

In Class A-3A, with Westminster being reclassified, the door is wide open. A new champion will be crowned for the first time since the classification debuted in 2018. Gilmer, Sandy Creek and Oconee County will be the teams to watch for in the Class A-3A competition. Individual names to keep an eye on are Oconee County’s Louisiana State-commit Simon Casey, who is the fifth-ranked swimmer in the state and won first-place (4:33.81) in the 500-yard freestyle in last year’s state finals. Mt. Pisgah’s Emma Livezey, a Birmingham Southern College-commit, is another name to watch for. Livezey finished second (52.46) in the 100-yard freestyle in last year’s state championships.