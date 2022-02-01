GHSA Swim and Dive Championship Preview

The North Gwinnett boys won their first-ever state title in 2020 and then repeated as champions again in 2021 with a 361.5 team score that bested second-place Alpharetta’s 308.5. The Bulldogs’ scored a 319 to capture their first state crown the previous year and will look to continue their impressive run over the last several seasons. Additionally, West Forsyth’s boys relay team set state records in the 200 freestyle (1:22.56) and 400 freestyle (3:03.13).

In the Class 1A-3A competition, the Westminster girls are aiming for their fifth-straight state title. Leading the Wildcats are Gigi Johnson, Annie Jardina and Katie Christopherson. Johnson won the girls 100 buttlerfly and 200 individual medley last year, while Jardina took first in the 100 freestyle and Christopherson clocked a first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke. All three swimmers competed on the 200 freestyle relay team last year and set a new state record with a 1:40.65. Last year’s run to the title was not even close as the Westminster girls racked up a 589-point victory over second-place Greater Atlanta Christian’s 253 and Lovett’s 190. This massive total was the result of the Westminster girls winning eight of the 11 events.