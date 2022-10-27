GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament updates from Wednesday

Harris County will face Northgate and Loganville will play Northside-Columbus in the Class 5A winner’s bracket. Harris beat Eastside 1-0, Northgate defeated Villa Rica 2-1, Loganville moved past Chamblee 5-2 and Northside-Columbus won against Cambridge 8-0.

In Class 4A, Central-Carroll beat Wayne County 7-3 and will play East Forsyth in the second round of the winner’s bracket. East Forsyth beat Islands 2-0 in the first round. Walnut Grove will play West Laurens in the second round after Walnut beat Whitewater 2-1 and West Laurens beat Heritage-Catoosa 2-1.