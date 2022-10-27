ajc logo
GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament updates from Wednesday

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

North Gwinnett will face Hillgrove and Buford will meet East Coweta in the second round of the Class 7A winner’s bracket after the first day of competition closed at the GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament in Columbus.

The Bulldogs beat North Paulding 3-2 and Hillgrove defeated Kennesaw Mountain 2-1. Buford and East Coweta both won handedly. Buford defeating Parkview 9-1 and East Coweta beating South Forsyth 6-0.

In Class 6A, Pope will face River Ridge and Apalachee will play Lassiter in the winner’s bracket. Pope beat Effingham County 8-0, River Ridge beat Houston County 8-0, Apalachee outlasted Veterans 5-4 and Lassiter defeated South Effingham 3-2.

Harris County will face Northgate and Loganville will play Northside-Columbus in the Class 5A winner’s bracket. Harris beat Eastside 1-0, Northgate defeated Villa Rica 2-1, Loganville moved past Chamblee 5-2 and Northside-Columbus won against Cambridge 8-0.

In Class 4A, Central-Carroll beat Wayne County 7-3 and will play East Forsyth in the second round of the winner’s bracket. East Forsyth beat Islands 2-0 in the first round. Walnut Grove will play West Laurens in the second round after Walnut beat Whitewater 2-1 and West Laurens beat Heritage-Catoosa 2-1.

In Class 3A, Wesleyan will play Oconee County and Bremen will play Gordon Lee in the second round of the winner’s bracket. In Class 2A, Appling County will meet Jeff Davis and Pierce County will play Mount Paran in the winner’s bracket second round.

In Class A Division I, Pepperell will play Bacon County and Heard County will face Mount Vernon. In Class A Division II, Emanuel County Institute will face Hawkinsville and Georgia Military will play Lanier County in the second round of the winner’s bracket.

Follow the link to see the full brackets.

About the Author

Score Atlanta
