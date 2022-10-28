GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament updates from Thursday

North Gwinnett and Buford are both undefeated in the winner’s bracket of the Class 7A State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament after victories in the second day of competition at the Columbus Softball Complex in Columbus.
Buford defeated East Coweta 2-1 and North Gwinnet won 6-1 over Hillgrove. In the loser’s bracket, East Coweta will face North Paulding and Hillgrove will meet South Forsyth.
In Class 6A, Pope and Apalachee will play in the semifinals of the winner’s bracket after Pope beat River Ridge 4-2 and Apalachee defeated Lassiter 6-4. In the loser’s bracket, Lassiter will face the Houston County/Effingham County winner and River Ridge will face South Effingham.
Harris County and Northside-Columbus are undefeated in the 5A winner’s bracket after Harris beat Northgate 2-0 and Northside beat Loganville 8-4. Eastside will play Loganville and Northgate will face Cambridge in the loser’s bracket.
Central-Carroll and West Laurens are both undefeated in the Class 4A winner’s bracket after Central beat East Forsyth 6-0 and West Laurens defeated Walnut Grove 6-5. In the loser’s bracket, Walnut Grove will play Islands and Whitewater will face East Forsyth.
Wesleyan and Gordon Lee are the survivors of the Class 3A winner’s bracket after the Wolves beat Oconee County 10-0 and Gordon Lee defeated Bremen 15-6. Bremen will play Jackson and Oconee will play Harlem in the loser’s bracket.
In Class 2A, Jeff Davis and Mount Paran are undefeated in the winner’s bracket after Paran beat Pierce County 2-1 and Jeff Davis defeated Appling County 5-0. Pierce County will meet Rockmart and Appling will face ACE Charter in the loser’s bracket.
In Class A Division I, Pepperell will play Heard County in the winner’s bracket after Pepperell beat Bacon County 8-1 and Heard defeated Mount Vernon 5-1. In the loser’s bracket, Mount Vernon will play Prince Avenue Christian and Bacon County will face Social Circle.
In Class A Division II, Emanuel County Institute and Lanier County are undefeated in the winner’s bracket after ECI beat Hawkinsville 4-0 and Lanier County defeated Georgia Military. In the loser’s bracket, Georgia Military will face Glascock County and Hawkinsville will play Wilcox.