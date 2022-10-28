GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament updates from Thursday

Wesleyan and Gordon Lee are the survivors of the Class 3A winner’s bracket after the Wolves beat Oconee County 10-0 and Gordon Lee defeated Bremen 15-6. Bremen will play Jackson and Oconee will play Harlem in the loser’s bracket.

In Class 2A, Jeff Davis and Mount Paran are undefeated in the winner’s bracket after Paran beat Pierce County 2-1 and Jeff Davis defeated Appling County 5-0. Pierce County will meet Rockmart and Appling will face ACE Charter in the loser’s bracket.

In Class A Division I, Pepperell will play Heard County in the winner’s bracket after Pepperell beat Bacon County 8-1 and Heard defeated Mount Vernon 5-1. In the loser’s bracket, Mount Vernon will play Prince Avenue Christian and Bacon County will face Social Circle.

In Class A Division II, Emanuel County Institute and Lanier County are undefeated in the winner’s bracket after ECI beat Hawkinsville 4-0 and Lanier County defeated Georgia Military. In the loser’s bracket, Georgia Military will face Glascock County and Hawkinsville will play Wilcox.