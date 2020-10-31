GHSA State Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament updates from Friday

East Coweta is in the hunt for its third Class 7A state championship after two victories in the winner’s bracket of the GHSA State Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament on Friday
The Indians won titles in 2017 and 2018 and beat Harrison 8-0 in the first round and then defeated North Gwinnett 3-2 to earn a berth in the title game at 3 p.m. Saturday. The victory over the Bulldogs avenged East Coweta’s only loss during the regular season. North Gwinnett awaits the winner of Harrison and Archer in the loser’s bracket.
In Class A Public, five-time defending champion Gordon Lee is one win away from its sixth championship in a row and awaits the winner of the Commerce/Bryan County game in the loser’s bracket.
Central-Carroll knocked off the defending 4A champions Heritage-Catoosa 2-1 in an 8-inning game to earn a championship berth. Heritage will have to win three games tomorrow to win a third consecutive championship and will begin its trek at 1 p.m. Saturday against West Laurens in the loser’s bracket.
Pope is in prime position to defend its 2019 6A championship after beating Creekview 1-0 and Lassiter 3-1 in the first two rounds. The Greyhounds are one win away from a repeat title and will face the winner of the Lassiter/Creekview game from the loser’s bracket.
Jones County is flawless and awaiting the winner of Starr’s Mill and Whitewater in the Class 5A tournament. The Greyhounds won the only title in program history in 2010. In Class 3A, Rockmart reclassified from 2A and is one victory away from a title in its new class. Rockmart won the 2017 2A championship.
Heard County will try for a state championship at 4 p.m Saturday and awaits the winner of Vidalia and Lovett from the loser’s bracket. In Class A-Private, Mt. Paran Chrisitan awaits the winner of Mt. de Sales/Strong Rock Christian from the loser’s bracket. Mt. de Sales needs three victories on Saturday to defend its 2019 title.
Follow the LINK to the Tournament Brackets.
