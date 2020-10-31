GHSA State Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament updates from Friday

The Indians won titles in 2017 and 2018 and beat Harrison 8-0 in the first round and then defeated North Gwinnett 3-2 to earn a berth in the title game at 3 p.m. Saturday. The victory over the Bulldogs avenged East Coweta’s only loss during the regular season. North Gwinnett awaits the winner of Harrison and Archer in the loser’s bracket.

In Class A Public, five-time defending champion Gordon Lee is one win away from its sixth championship in a row and awaits the winner of the Commerce/Bryan County game in the loser’s bracket.