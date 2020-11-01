GHSA State Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament Saturday recap

In Class 5A, Jones County won its second state title, first since 2010, with a flawless three-game run through the bracket. The Greyhounds beat Starr’s Mill 2-0 and Whitewater 3-2 before beating Starr’s Mill 10-0 in the championship game. Starr’s Mill was trying for its first state title.

Ringgold captured its third state title and successfully defended its 2019 3A championship after winning three games on Saturday. The Tigers beat Pike County 16-2 to earn its berth in the title game and then beat Rockmart 9-2, 7-6 to take the championship. Ringgold also won a 4A state title in 2005.

Heard County won its second state title after beating Lovett 14-7 in the 2A title game. The Braves went flawlessly through the bracket with victories over Lovett 11-1 in the first round and Vidalia 3-2 in the second round before the rematch with Lovett in the championship series.

In Class A-Private, Mount Paran Christian needed just one game of the championship series to win the program’s first title with a 7-1 victory over Strong Rock Christian. The Eagles beat Prince Avenue 6-4 and defending champion Mount de Sales 7-3 to earn the championship berth. Strong Rock lost to Mount de Sales in the first round before beating Prince Avenue and Mount de Sales 5-4 in the loser’s bracket to make it to the championship.

