GHSA State Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament Saturday recap

Dynasties -- some emerging and some set in stone -- took center stage in Columbus on Saturday as the GHSA State Fast-Pitch Championships finished play.
Gordon Lee earned its 11th state title after beating Commerce 8-2 to win the Class A Public state title for the fifth consecutive season. It was the sixth consecutive title after Gordon Lee won a 2A championship in 2015. In the past 11 years, the Trojans have won 10 state championships, missing out only in 2014 when Heard County won the Class 2A title. The streak rivals Buford’s run of 10 championships in 10 seasons from 2007 to 2016 and puts Gordon Lee at the top of the list for softball state championships with 11. Buford has 10 and Oconee County has eight.
Heritage-Catoosa is another program paying rent in Columbus. However, it had to carve a path through the 4A loser’s bracket after a 2-1 loss to Central-Carroll in the second round of the winner’s bracket on Friday. However, on Saturday, the Generals beat West Laurens 7-3 to earn a title berth and then defeated Central-Carroll 3-2 and 4-0 to win its third consecutive 4A championship.
East Coweta has won three of the past four 7A titles after it survived a decisive two-game championship series on Saturday against 2016 champion North Gwinnett. The Bulldogs, which handed East Coweta its only regular-season loss, beat the Indians 7-2 in the first game before East Coweta captured the title with a 2-1 victory in the second game.
Lassiter won three games on Saturday to capture its second state title and first since 2007 in Class 6A. The Trojans lost to Pope 3-1 in the second round of the winner’s bracket, sending them to the loser’s bracket. Undeterred, the Lassiter beat Creekview 2-0 and then Pope 6-5 and 4-3 to earn the title.
In Class 5A, Jones County won its second state title, first since 2010, with a flawless three-game run through the bracket. The Greyhounds beat Starr’s Mill 2-0 and Whitewater 3-2 before beating Starr’s Mill 10-0 in the championship game. Starr’s Mill was trying for its first state title.
Ringgold captured its third state title and successfully defended its 2019 3A championship after winning three games on Saturday. The Tigers beat Pike County 16-2 to earn its berth in the title game and then beat Rockmart 9-2, 7-6 to take the championship. Ringgold also won a 4A state title in 2005.
Heard County won its second state title after beating Lovett 14-7 in the 2A title game. The Braves went flawlessly through the bracket with victories over Lovett 11-1 in the first round and Vidalia 3-2 in the second round before the rematch with Lovett in the championship series.
In Class A-Private, Mount Paran Christian needed just one game of the championship series to win the program’s first title with a 7-1 victory over Strong Rock Christian. The Eagles beat Prince Avenue 6-4 and defending champion Mount de Sales 7-3 to earn the championship berth. Strong Rock lost to Mount de Sales in the first round before beating Prince Avenue and Mount de Sales 5-4 in the loser’s bracket to make it to the championship.
