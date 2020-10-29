GHSA State Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament Preview

In Class 5A, Jones County is the only program to have won a state title (2010 in Class 4A) and it will face Starr’s Mill in the first round. The Greyhounds survived three-game series in the first round against Coffee and the third round against Woodland-Cartersville. Apalachee will face Whitewater in the first round to begin the trek for each program’s first title.

Two-time defending champion Heritage-Catoosa will begin the tournament against LaGrange and the 2016 Class 4A champion Central-Carroll will meet West Laurens to begin the tournament. LaGrange and West Laurens are vying for their first state titles.

In Class 3A, Rockmart and Oconee County are newcomers to the class and will meet in the first round of the tournament. Oconee reclassed from 4A and Rockmart came up from 2A. There are nine titles between them, Oconee has eight. Ringgold returns as the defending champions and will face Pike County as it hunts for its first title.

Heard County won the Class 2A championship in 2014 and will face a field of teams looking for their first titles. Lovett classed down from 3A this season and will be Heard County’s first challenge in the tournament. Bremen will play Vidalia to begin the journey toward each program’s first title. Vidalia knocked off Banks County, the defending champions, in the third round of the playoff bracket.

Gordon Lee is the team to beat in Class A Public and has won five-straight championships. Emanuel County is searching for its first title and will face Gordon Lee in the first round. Bryan County and Commerce will face off in the first round as each program looks for its first title.

Mount de Sales, the defending Class A Private state champion, will face Strong Rock Christian in the opening round. Strong Rock is looking for its first title. Prince Avenue and Mount Paran Christian will meet in the top part of the bracket as each program tries for its first title.