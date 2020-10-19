GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Playoffs Schedule/Scores

The GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Playoffs begin on Oct. 19-21 for all classes. The second round will take place Oct. 23-24 and the third round of the playoffs will begin on Oct. 27-28 to determine which four teams from each class advance to Columbus for the State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament from Oct. 30-31.
Class 7A First Round Schedule (Oct. 20-21)
R4 #3 Parkview at R1 #2 Colquitt County
R2 #4 Campbell at R3 #1 Harrison
R6 #3 Lambert at R7 #2 Norcross
R8 #4 Mill Creek at R5 #1 Etowah
R7 #3 Dunwoody at R6 #2 North Forsyth
R5 #4 Roswell at R8 #1 Mountain View
R1 #3 Tift County at R4 #2 Brookwood
R3 #4 North Cobb at R2 #1 East Coweta
R8 #3 Peachtree Ridge at R5 #2 Cherokee
R6 #4 West Forsyth at R7 #1 Archer
R3 #2 McEachern at R3 #2 North Paulding
R4 #4 Newton at R1 #1 Lowndes
R3 #3 Hillgrove at R2 #2 Newnan
R1 #4 Camden County at R4 #1 Grayson
R5 #3 Milton at R8 #2 North Gwinnett
R7 #4 Duluth at R6 #1 South Forsyth
Class 6A First Round (Oct. 19-20)
R4 #3 Tucker at R1 #2 Lee County
R2 #4 Richmond Hill at R3 #1 Evans
R6 #3 Lassiter at R7 #2 Sequoyah
R8 #4 Habersham Central at R5 #1 Alexander
R7 #3 River Ridge at R6 #2 Kennesaw Mountain
R5 #4 East Paulding at R8 #1 Buford
R1 #3 Northside-Warner Robins at R4 #2 Lakeside-DeKalb
R3 #4 Heritage-Conyers at R2 #1 South Effingham
R8 #3 Winder-Barrow at R5 #2 Carrollton
R6 #4 Allatoona at R7 #1 Creekview
R3 #2 Glynn Academy at R3 #2 Lakeside-Evans
R4 #4 Westlake at R1 #1 Houston County
R3 #3 Grovetown at R2 #2 Effingham County
R1 #4 BYE at R4 #1 North Atlanta
R5 #3 South Paulding at R8 #2 Dacula
R7 #4 BYE at R6 #1 Pope
Class 5A First Round (Oct. 19-20)
R4 #3 Jones County at R1 #2 Coffee
R2 #4 Northside-Columbus at R3 #1 Woodward Academy
R6 #3 Lithia Springs at R7 #2 Woodland-Cartersville
R8 #4 Greenbrier at R5 #1 St. Pius X
R7 #3 Cass at R6 #2 Chapel Hill
R5 #4 Decatur at R8 #1 Walnut Grove
R1 #3 Veterans at R4 #2 Ola
R3 #4 BYE at R2 #1 Starr’s Mill
R8 #3 Apalachee at R5 #2 Southwest DeKalb
R6 #4 North Springs at R7 #1 Calhoun
R3 #2 Northgate at R3 #2 Mundy’s Mill
R4 #4 Union Grove at R1 #1 Wayne County
R3 #3 Forest Park at R2 #2 Whitewater
R1 #4 Ware at R4 #1 Locust Grove
R5 #3 Chamblee at R8 #2 Loganville
R7 #4 Blessed Trinity at R6 #1 Villa Rica
Class 4A First Round (Oct. 19-20)
R4 #3 Perry at R1 #2 Thomas County Central
R2 #4 Columbus at R3 #1 Islands
R6 #3 Arabia Mountain at R7 #2 Central-Carroll
R8 #4 North Oconee at R5 #1 Hampton
R7 #3 Cedartown at R6 #2 Druid Hills
R5 #4 Fayette County at R8 #1 Flowery Branch
R1 #3 Cairo at R4 #2 Rutland
R3 #4 BYE at R2 #1 LaGrange
R8 #3 Jefferson at R5 #2 Luella
R6 #4 Mays at R7 #1 Heritage-Catoosa
R3 #2 Shaw at R3 #2 Jenkins
R4 #4 Spalding at R1 #1 Bainbridge
R3 #3 New Hampstead at R2 #2 Troup
R1 #4 Dougherty at R4 #1 West Laurens
R5 #3 Mount Zion-Jonesboro at R8 #2 Madison
R7 #4 Northwest Whitfield at R6 #1 Marist
Class 3A First Round (Oct. 20-21)
R4 #3 Thomson at R1 #2 Appling County
R2 #4 Jackson at R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch
R6 #3 Rockmart at R7 #2 Lumpkin County
R8 #4 Stephens County at R5 #1 Sandy Creek
R7 #3 White County at R6 #2 Sonoraville
R5 #4 Cedar Grove at R8 #1 Oconee County
R1 #3 Brantley County at R4 #2 Morgan County
R3 #4 Windsor Forest at R2 #1 Crisp County
R8 #3 Hart County at R5 #2 Westminster
R6 #4 Ringgold at R7 #1 Gilmer
R3 #2 Upson-Lee at R3 #2 Liberty County
R4 #4 Burke County at R1 #1 Pierce County
R3 #3 Beach at R2 #2 Pike County
R1 #4 Tattnall County at R4 #1 Harlem
R5 #3 Greater Atlanta Christian at R8 #2 Franklin County
R7 #4 North Hall at R6 #1 Coahulla Creek
Class 2A First Round (Oct. 19-20)
R4 #3 Putnam County at R1 #2 Cook
R2 #4 Bacon County at R3 #1 Bleckley County
R6 #3 South Atlanta at R7 #2 Chattooga
R8 #4 Rabun County at R5 #1 Bremen
R7 #3 Pepperell at R6 #2 Pace Academy
R5 #4 Callaway at R8 #1 Banks County
R1 #3 Worth County at R4 #2 Jefferson County
R3 #4 Lamar County at R2 #1 Vidalia
R8 #3 Union County at R5 #2 Heard County
R6 #4 Coretta Scott King at R7 #1 Dade County
R3 #2 Toombs County at R3 #2 Monticello
R4 #4 Josey at R1 #1 Berrien
R3 #3 Dodge County at R2 #2 Jeff Davis
R1 #4 Fitzgerald at R4 #1 Oglethorpe County
R5 #3 Haralson County at R8 #2 Elbert County
R7 #4 Coosa at R6 #1 Lovett
Class A-Public First Round
R4 #3 Wheeler County at R1 #2 Pataula Charter
R2 #4 Atkinson County at R3 #1 Bryan County
R6 #3 Mount Zion-Carroll at R7 #2 Georgia Military
R8 #4 Washington-Wilkes at R5 #1 Schley County
R7 #3 Crawford County at R6 #2 Trion
R5 #4 Chattahoochee County at R8 #1 Commerce
R1 #3 Seminole County at R4 #2 Telfair County
R3 #4 Portal at R2 #1 Lanier County
R8 #3 Lincoln County at R5 #2 Marion County
R6 #4 Bowdon at R7 #1 Academy for Classical Education
R3 #2 Brooks County at R3 #2 Emanuel County Institute
R4 #4 Hawkinsville at R1 #1 Baconton Charter
R3 #3 Screven County at R2 #2 Charlton
R1 #4 Pelham at R4 #1 Wilcox County
R5 #3 Taylor County at R8 #2 Social Circle
R7 #4 Glascock County at R6 #1 Gordon Lee
Class A-Private First Round
A2 #6 Heritage Christian at A4 #3 Prince Avenue Christian
BYE: Mount Vernon Presbyterian
A1 #5 First Presbyterian at A3 #4 Holy Innocents'
BYE: George Walton Academy
A3 #6 Galloway at A1 #3 Tattnall Square
BYE: Wesleyan
A4 #5 Mount Pisgah at A2 #4 Trinity Christian
BYE: Mount Paran Christian
A1 #6 Deerfield-Windsor at A3 #3 Christian Heritage
BYE: Stratford Academy
A2 #5 Landmark Christian at A4 #4 Hebron Christian
BYE: Strong Rock Christian
A4 #6 Loganville Christian at A2 #3 Brookstone
BYE: Eagle’s Landing Christian
A3 #5 North Cobb Christian at A1 #4 St. Vincent’s
BYE: Mount de Sales
About the Author