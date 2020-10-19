X

GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Playoffs Schedule/Scores

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta/Seth Ellerbee

The GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Playoffs begin on Oct. 19-21 for all classes. The second round will take place Oct. 23-24 and the third round of the playoffs will begin on Oct. 27-28 to determine which four teams from each class advance to Columbus for the State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament from Oct. 30-31.

Class 7A First Round Schedule (Oct. 20-21)

R4 #3 Parkview at R1 #2 Colquitt County

R2 #4 Campbell at R3 #1 Harrison

R6 #3 Lambert at R7 #2 Norcross

R8 #4 Mill Creek at R5 #1 Etowah

R7 #3 Dunwoody at R6 #2 North Forsyth

R5 #4 Roswell at R8 #1 Mountain View

R1 #3 Tift County at R4 #2 Brookwood

R3 #4 North Cobb at R2 #1 East Coweta

R8 #3 Peachtree Ridge at R5 #2 Cherokee

R6 #4 West Forsyth at R7 #1 Archer

R3 #2 McEachern at R3 #2 North Paulding

R4 #4 Newton at R1 #1 Lowndes

R3 #3 Hillgrove at R2 #2 Newnan

R1 #4 Camden County at R4 #1 Grayson

R5 #3 Milton at R8 #2 North Gwinnett

R7 #4 Duluth at R6 #1 South Forsyth

Class 6A First Round (Oct. 19-20)

R4 #3 Tucker at R1 #2 Lee County

R2 #4 Richmond Hill at R3 #1 Evans

R6 #3 Lassiter at R7 #2 Sequoyah

R8 #4 Habersham Central at R5 #1 Alexander

R7 #3 River Ridge at R6 #2 Kennesaw Mountain

R5 #4 East Paulding at R8 #1 Buford

R1 #3 Northside-Warner Robins at R4 #2 Lakeside-DeKalb

R3 #4 Heritage-Conyers at R2 #1 South Effingham

R8 #3 Winder-Barrow at R5 #2 Carrollton

R6 #4 Allatoona at R7 #1 Creekview

R3 #2 Glynn Academy at R3 #2 Lakeside-Evans

R4 #4 Westlake at R1 #1 Houston County

R3 #3 Grovetown at R2 #2 Effingham County

R1 #4 BYE at R4 #1 North Atlanta

R5 #3 South Paulding at R8 #2 Dacula

R7 #4 BYE at R6 #1 Pope

Class 5A First Round (Oct. 19-20)

R4 #3 Jones County at R1 #2 Coffee

R2 #4 Northside-Columbus at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R6 #3 Lithia Springs at R7 #2 Woodland-Cartersville

R8 #4 Greenbrier at R5 #1 St. Pius X

R7 #3 Cass at R6 #2 Chapel Hill

R5 #4 Decatur at R8 #1 Walnut Grove

R1 #3 Veterans at R4 #2 Ola

R3 #4 BYE at R2 #1 Starr’s Mill

R8 #3 Apalachee at R5 #2 Southwest DeKalb

R6 #4 North Springs at R7 #1 Calhoun

R3 #2 Northgate at R3 #2 Mundy’s Mill

R4 #4 Union Grove at R1 #1 Wayne County

R3 #3 Forest Park at R2 #2 Whitewater

R1 #4 Ware at R4 #1 Locust Grove

R5 #3 Chamblee at R8 #2 Loganville

R7 #4 Blessed Trinity at R6 #1 Villa Rica

Class 4A First Round (Oct. 19-20)

R4 #3 Perry at R1 #2 Thomas County Central

R2 #4 Columbus at R3 #1 Islands

R6 #3 Arabia Mountain at R7 #2 Central-Carroll

R8 #4 North Oconee at R5 #1 Hampton

R7 #3 Cedartown at R6 #2 Druid Hills

R5 #4 Fayette County at R8 #1 Flowery Branch

R1 #3 Cairo at R4 #2 Rutland

R3 #4 BYE at R2 #1 LaGrange

R8 #3 Jefferson at R5 #2 Luella

R6 #4 Mays at R7 #1 Heritage-Catoosa

R3 #2 Shaw at R3 #2 Jenkins

R4 #4 Spalding at R1 #1 Bainbridge

R3 #3 New Hampstead at R2 #2 Troup

R1 #4 Dougherty at R4 #1 West Laurens

R5 #3 Mount Zion-Jonesboro at R8 #2 Madison

R7 #4 Northwest Whitfield at R6 #1 Marist

Class 3A First Round (Oct. 20-21)

R4 #3 Thomson at R1 #2 Appling County

R2 #4 Jackson at R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch

R6 #3 Rockmart at R7 #2 Lumpkin County

R8 #4 Stephens County at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R7 #3 White County at R6 #2 Sonoraville

R5 #4 Cedar Grove at R8 #1 Oconee County

R1 #3 Brantley County at R4 #2 Morgan County

R3 #4 Windsor Forest at R2 #1 Crisp County

R8 #3 Hart County at R5 #2 Westminster

R6 #4 Ringgold at R7 #1 Gilmer

R3 #2 Upson-Lee at R3 #2 Liberty County

R4 #4 Burke County at R1 #1 Pierce County

R3 #3 Beach at R2 #2 Pike County

R1 #4 Tattnall County at R4 #1 Harlem

R5 #3 Greater Atlanta Christian at R8 #2 Franklin County

R7 #4 North Hall at R6 #1 Coahulla Creek

Class 2A First Round (Oct. 19-20)

R4 #3 Putnam County at R1 #2 Cook

R2 #4 Bacon County at R3 #1 Bleckley County

R6 #3 South Atlanta at R7 #2 Chattooga

R8 #4 Rabun County at R5 #1 Bremen

R7 #3 Pepperell at R6 #2 Pace Academy

R5 #4 Callaway at R8 #1 Banks County

R1 #3 Worth County at R4 #2 Jefferson County

R3 #4 Lamar County at R2 #1 Vidalia

R8 #3 Union County at R5 #2 Heard County

R6 #4 Coretta Scott King at R7 #1 Dade County

R3 #2 Toombs County at R3 #2 Monticello

R4 #4 Josey at R1 #1 Berrien

R3 #3 Dodge County at R2 #2 Jeff Davis

R1 #4 Fitzgerald at R4 #1 Oglethorpe County

R5 #3 Haralson County at R8 #2 Elbert County

R7 #4 Coosa at R6 #1 Lovett

Class A-Public First Round

R4 #3 Wheeler County at R1 #2 Pataula Charter

R2 #4 Atkinson County at R3 #1 Bryan County

R6 #3 Mount Zion-Carroll at R7 #2 Georgia Military

R8 #4 Washington-Wilkes at R5 #1 Schley County

R7 #3 Crawford County at R6 #2 Trion

R5 #4 Chattahoochee County at R8 #1 Commerce

R1 #3 Seminole County at R4 #2 Telfair County

R3 #4 Portal at R2 #1 Lanier County

R8 #3 Lincoln County at R5 #2 Marion County

R6 #4 Bowdon at R7 #1 Academy for Classical Education

R3 #2 Brooks County at R3 #2 Emanuel County Institute

R4 #4 Hawkinsville at R1 #1 Baconton Charter

R3 #3 Screven County at R2 #2 Charlton

R1 #4 Pelham at R4 #1 Wilcox County

R5 #3 Taylor County at R8 #2 Social Circle

R7 #4 Glascock County at R6 #1 Gordon Lee

Class A-Private First Round

A2 #6 Heritage Christian at A4 #3 Prince Avenue Christian

BYE: Mount Vernon Presbyterian

A1 #5 First Presbyterian at A3 #4 Holy Innocents'

BYE: George Walton Academy

A3 #6 Galloway at A1 #3 Tattnall Square

BYE: Wesleyan

A4 #5 Mount Pisgah at A2 #4 Trinity Christian

BYE: Mount Paran Christian

A1 #6 Deerfield-Windsor at A3 #3 Christian Heritage

BYE: Stratford Academy

A2 #5 Landmark Christian at A4 #4 Hebron Christian

BYE: Strong Rock Christian

A4 #6 Loganville Christian at A2 #3 Brookstone

BYE: Eagle’s Landing Christian

A3 #5 North Cobb Christian at A1 #4 St. Vincent’s

BYE: Mount de Sales

