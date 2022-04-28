GHSA Spring Esports season ending Friday at West Georgia

Teams will compete for state championships in Rocket League, Super Smash Bros, League of Legends and Madden as the GHSA Spring Esports season ends at The Coliseum at the University of West Georgia Friday.
Rocket League will begin at 3 p.m. when Forsyth Central Dawg Dynasty takes on the Pickens Green Dragons. Forsyth Central will try to defend its fall title. In the League of Legends Championship, the North Gwinnett Teddy Bears will play the Duluth Purple, both teams trying for their first title.
In the Smash state championship, the Westminster SmashCats will play the Brookwood Chillagers at 4 p.m. Westminster will be trying for its third overall Esports title and second Smash championship. The Madden State Championship between North Forsyth and Peach County will begin at 5:30 p.m. North Forsyth won the 2021 Madden title while Peach County is looking for the program’s first state championship.
Defending champions from the Fall season were Northview (League of Legends), Forsyth Central (Rocket League), East Paulding (Smash) and Westminster (FIFA). Spectators are welcome to attend the event free of charge. The finals of Madden and League of Legends will be carried live on NFHS Network & Twitch.
Follow the link to see updates from PlayVS or to view the brackets for each of the competitions.
