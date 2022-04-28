GHSA Spring Esports season ending Friday at West Georgia

Rocket League will begin at 3 p.m. when Forsyth Central Dawg Dynasty takes on the Pickens Green Dragons. Forsyth Central will try to defend its fall title. In the League of Legends Championship, the North Gwinnett Teddy Bears will play the Duluth Purple, both teams trying for their first title.

In the Smash state championship, the Westminster SmashCats will play the Brookwood Chillagers at 4 p.m. Westminster will be trying for its third overall Esports title and second Smash championship. The Madden State Championship between North Forsyth and Peach County will begin at 5:30 p.m. North Forsyth won the 2021 Madden title while Peach County is looking for the program’s first state championship.