ajc logo
X

GHSA Softball Playoffs schedule/scores

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

The GHSA softball postseason looks a bit different this season and the trek to Columbus begins Tuesday-Friday with the first round of the playoff brackets.

Last year, teams played best-of-three series until the quarterfinals of the playoff brackets and then the surviving eight teams advanced to the double-elimination bracket in Columbus.

This season, the playoff brackets are divided into eight four-team double-elimination brackets for each classification with the eight winners from each mini-tournament advancing to Columbus. The winners stay up top, and the loser’s enter a loser’s bracket.

See the full schedule and scores below.

Class 7A

R5 #3 North Cobb at R6 #2 Denmark

R8 #4 Collins Hill at R7 #1 North Gwinnett

-- Loser’s Bracket

R3 #3 Hillgrove at R4 #2 Grayson

R2 #4 Pebblebrook at R1 #1 Colquitt County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R6 #3 Lambert at R5 #2 Cherokee

R7 #4 Norcross at R8 #1 Buford

-- Loser’s Bracket

R4 #3 Brookwood at R3 #2 Harrison

R1 #4 Camden County at R2 #1 East Coweta

-- Loser’s Bracket

R1 #3 Richmond Hill at R2 #2 Campbell

R4 #4 Archer at R3 #1 North Paulding

-- Loser’s Bracket

R7 #3 Duluth at R8 #2 Mill Creek

R6 #4 West Forsyth at R5 #1 Kennesaw Mountain

-- Loser’s Bracket

R2 #3 Carrollton at R1 #2 Lowndes

R3 #4 McEachern at R4 #1 Parkview

-- Loser’s Bracket

R8 #3 Dacula at R7 #2 Peachtree Ridge

R5 #4 Walton at R6 #1 South Forsyth

-- Loser’s Bracket

Class 6A

R5 #3 Newnan at R6 #2 Allatoona

R7 #1 Pope 3, R8 #4 Jackson County 1

-- Loser’s Bracket

R3 #3 Rockdale County at R4 #2 Marist

R2 #4 Evans at R1 #1 Houston County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R6 #3 Sequoyah at R5 #2 Spalding

R7 #4 Sprayberry at R8 #1 Apalachee

-- Loser’s Bracket

R4 #3 Dunwoody at R3 #2 Woodward Academy

R1 #4 Tift County at R2 #1 South Effingham

-- Loser’s Bracket

R1 #3 Thomas County Central at R2 #2 Effingham County

R4 #4 Riverwood at R3 #1 Alcovy

-- Loser’s Bracket

R8 #2 North Forsyth 10, R7 #3 Blessed Trinity 5

R6 #4 River Ridge at R5 #1 East Paulding

-- Loser’s Bracket

R1 #2 Veterans 8, R2 #3 Grovetown 0

R3 #4 Jonesboro at R4 #1 North Atlanta

-- Loser’s Bracket

R8 #3 Habersham Central at R7 #2 Lassiter

R5 #4 Alexander at R6 #1 Creekview

-- Loser’s Bracket

Class 5A

R5 #3 Lithia Springs at R6 #2 Kell

R8 #4 Eastside at R7 #1 Cartersville

-- Loser’s Bracket

R3 #3 Northgate at R4 #2 Decatur

R2 #4 Locust Grove at R1 #1 Greenbrier

-- Loser’s Bracket

R6 #3 Chattahoochee at R5 #2 Chapel Hill

R7 #4 Cass at R8 #1 Loganville

-- Loser’s Bracket

R4 #3 Arabia Mountain at R3 #2 Northside-Columbus

R1 #4 Coffee at R2 #1 Jones County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R1 #3 Statesboro at R2 #2 Ola

R4 #4 Tucker at R3 #1 Harris County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R7 #3 Woodland-Cartersville at R8 #2 Winder-Barrow

R6 #4 North Springs at R5 #1 Villa Rica

-- Loser’s Bracket

R2 #3 Union Grove at R1 #2 Ware County

R3 #4 McIntosh at R4 #1 Chamblee

-- Loser’s Bracket

R8 #3 Flowery Branch at R7 #2 Calhoun

R5 #4 Creekside at R6 #1 Cambridge

-- Loser’s Bracket

Class 4A

R5 #3 Hampton at R6 #2 Holy Innocents’

R8 #4 Cherokee Bluff at R7 #1 Central-Carroll

-- Loser’s Bracket

R4 #2 LaGrange 7, R3 #3 Islands 0

R2 #4 Griffin at R1 #1 Cairo

-- Loser’s Bracket

R6 #3 Southwest DeKalb at R5 #2 Lovett

R7 #4 Sonoraville at R8 #1 Walnut Grove

-- Loser’s Bracket

R4 #3 Trinity Christian at R3 #2 Southeast Bulloch

R1 #4 Shaw at R2 #1 West Laurens

-- Loser’s Bracket

R1 #3 Westover at R2 #2 Perry

R4 #4 Troup County at R3 #1 Wayne County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R8 #2 East Forsyth 9, R7 #3 Northwest Whitfield 2

R6 #4 Miller Grove at R5 #1 Pace Academy

-- Loser’s Bracket

R2 #3 Howard at R1 #2 Bainbridge

R3 #4 Burke County at R4 #1 Whitewater

-- Loser’s Bracket

R7 #2 Heritage-Catoosa 8, R8 #3 North Oconee 1

R5 #4 Stockbridge at R6 #1 Westminster

-- Loser’s Bracket

Class 3A

R5 #3 Cedar Grove at R6 #2 LaFayette

R8 #4 Franklin County at R7 #1 Wesleyan

-- Loser’s Bracket

R3 #3 Calvary Day at R4 #2 Morgan County

R2 #4 Upson-Lee at R1 #1 Crisp County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R6 #3 Bremen at R5 #2 Carver-Atlanta

R7 #4 Lumpkin County at R8 #1 Monroe Area

-- Loser’s Bracket

R4 #3 Cross Creek at R3 #2 Savannah Christian

R1 #4 Dougherty at R2 #1 Pike County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R1 #3 Thomasville at R2 #2 Jackson

R4 #4 Hephzibah at R3 #1 Long County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R7 #3 White County at R8 #2 Oconee County

R6 #4 Ringgold at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

-- Loser’s Bracket

R2 #3 Mary Person at R1 #2 Columbus

R3 #4 St. Vincent’s at R4 #1 Harlem

-- Loser’s Bracket

R8 #3 Hebron Christian at R7 #2 Pickens

R5 #4 Douglass-Atlanta at R6 #1 Gordon Lee

-- Loser’s Bracket

Class 2A

R6 #2 North Cobb Christian 11, R5 #3 Landmark Christian 1

R8 #4 East Jackson at R7 #1 Rockmart

-- Loser’s Bracket

R3 #3 Vidalia 16, R4 #2 Washington County 0

R2 #4 Central-Macon at R1 #1 Jeff Davis

-- Loser’s Bracket

R6 #3 Walker at R5 #2 Callaway

R7 #4 Murray County at R8 #1 Union County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R4 #3 Putnam County at R3 #2 Brantley County

R1 #4 Cook at R2 #1 ACE Charter

-- Loser’s Bracket

R1 #3 Berrien at R2 #2 Rutland

R4 #4 Josey at R3 #1 Appling County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R7 #3 North Murray at R8 #2 Banks County

R6 #4 Washington at R5 #1 Eagles Landing Christian

-- Loser’s Bracket

R2 #3 Northeast-Macon at R1 #2 Dodge County

R3 #4 Pierce County 8, R4 #1 Thomson 3

-- Loser’s Bracket

R8 #3 Providence Christian at R7 #2 Haralson

R5 #4 Columbia at R6 #1 Mount Paran Christian

-- Loser’s Bracket

Class A Division I

R5 #3 Oglethorpe County at R6 #2 Mount Pisgah

R7 #1 Pepperell 15, R8 #4 Athens Christian 0

-- Loser’s Bracket

R3 #3 Metter at R4 #2 Crawford County

R2 #4 Jefferson County at R1 #1 Bacon County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R6 #3 Whitefield Academy at R5 #2 Social Circle

R7 #4 Chattooga at R8 #1 Elbert County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R4 #3 Lamar County at R3 #2 Screven County

R1 #4 Brooks County at R2 #1 Bleckley County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R1 #3 Pelham at R2 #2 Swainsboro

R4 #4 Temple at R3 #1 Bryan County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R7 #3 Trion at R8 #2 Commerce

R5 #1 Prince Avenue Christian 17, R6 #4 King’s Ridge 0

-- Loser’s Bracket

R2 #3 East Laurens at R1 #2 Irwin County

R3 #4 Claxton at R4 #1 Heard County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R8 #3 Rabun County at R7 #2 Dade County

R5 #4 Jasper County at R6 #1 Mount Vernon

-- Loser’s Bracket

Class A Division II

R5 #3 Johnson County at R6 #2 Marion County

R8 #4 Towns County at R7 #1 Bowdon

-- Loser’s Bracket

R3 #3 Montgomery County at R4 #2 Hawkinsville

R2 #4 Echols County at R1 #1 Baconton Charter

-- Loser’s Bracket

R6 #3 Taylor County at R5 #2 Georgia Military

R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy 1, R7 #4 N/A 0

-- Loser’s Bracket

R4 #3 Telfair County at R3 #2 Portal

R1 #4 Miller County at R2 #1 Lanier County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R1 #3 Seminole County at R2 #2 Charlton County

R4 #4 Wheeler County at R3 #1 Emanuel County Institute

-- Loser’s Bracket

R7 #3 Christian Heritage at R8 #2 Washington-Wilkes

R6 #4 Manchester at R5 #1 Glascock County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R2 #3 Clinch County at R1 #2 Pataula Charter

R3 #4 Jenkins County at R4 #1 Wilcox County

-- Loser’s Bracket

R8 #3 Lincoln County at R7 #2 Mount Zion-Carroll

R5 #4 Wilkinson County at R6 #1 Schley County

-- Loser’s Bracket

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Bell indicted on federal conspiracy charges against Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Road to Atlanta’ still runs through Athens and No. 1 Georgia
7h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key has little to say about Mike Daniels’ resignation
9h ago

Credit: Ron Schwane

Hawks are very good again: ‘We want to compete for a championship’
1h ago

Credit: Ron Schwane

Hawks are very good again: ‘We want to compete for a championship’
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Jake Fromm signed to Commanders practice squad
6h ago
The Latest

GHSA Volleyball Playoffs schedule/scores
1h ago
Pre-playoff softball rankings
1h ago
Class A Blog: Breaking down some notables from Week 9
4h ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Tuesday. How to watch
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top