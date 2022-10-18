GHSA Softball Playoffs schedule/scores

The GHSA softball postseason looks a bit different this season and the trek to Columbus begins Tuesday-Friday with the first round of the playoff brackets.
Last year, teams played best-of-three series until the quarterfinals of the playoff brackets and then the surviving eight teams advanced to the double-elimination bracket in Columbus.
This season, the playoff brackets are divided into eight four-team double-elimination brackets for each classification with the eight winners from each mini-tournament advancing to Columbus. The winners stay up top, and the loser’s enter a loser’s bracket.
See the full schedule and scores below.
Class 7A
R5 #3 North Cobb at R6 #2 Denmark
R8 #4 Collins Hill at R7 #1 North Gwinnett
-- Loser’s Bracket
R3 #3 Hillgrove at R4 #2 Grayson
R2 #4 Pebblebrook at R1 #1 Colquitt County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R6 #3 Lambert at R5 #2 Cherokee
R7 #4 Norcross at R8 #1 Buford
-- Loser’s Bracket
R4 #3 Brookwood at R3 #2 Harrison
R1 #4 Camden County at R2 #1 East Coweta
-- Loser’s Bracket
R1 #3 Richmond Hill at R2 #2 Campbell
R4 #4 Archer at R3 #1 North Paulding
-- Loser’s Bracket
R7 #3 Duluth at R8 #2 Mill Creek
R6 #4 West Forsyth at R5 #1 Kennesaw Mountain
-- Loser’s Bracket
R2 #3 Carrollton at R1 #2 Lowndes
R3 #4 McEachern at R4 #1 Parkview
-- Loser’s Bracket
R8 #3 Dacula at R7 #2 Peachtree Ridge
R5 #4 Walton at R6 #1 South Forsyth
-- Loser’s Bracket
Class 6A
R5 #3 Newnan at R6 #2 Allatoona
R7 #1 Pope 3, R8 #4 Jackson County 1
-- Loser’s Bracket
R3 #3 Rockdale County at R4 #2 Marist
R2 #4 Evans at R1 #1 Houston County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R6 #3 Sequoyah at R5 #2 Spalding
R7 #4 Sprayberry at R8 #1 Apalachee
-- Loser’s Bracket
R4 #3 Dunwoody at R3 #2 Woodward Academy
R1 #4 Tift County at R2 #1 South Effingham
-- Loser’s Bracket
R1 #3 Thomas County Central at R2 #2 Effingham County
R4 #4 Riverwood at R3 #1 Alcovy
-- Loser’s Bracket
R8 #2 North Forsyth 10, R7 #3 Blessed Trinity 5
R6 #4 River Ridge at R5 #1 East Paulding
-- Loser’s Bracket
R1 #2 Veterans 8, R2 #3 Grovetown 0
R3 #4 Jonesboro at R4 #1 North Atlanta
-- Loser’s Bracket
R8 #3 Habersham Central at R7 #2 Lassiter
R5 #4 Alexander at R6 #1 Creekview
-- Loser’s Bracket
Class 5A
R5 #3 Lithia Springs at R6 #2 Kell
R8 #4 Eastside at R7 #1 Cartersville
-- Loser’s Bracket
R3 #3 Northgate at R4 #2 Decatur
R2 #4 Locust Grove at R1 #1 Greenbrier
-- Loser’s Bracket
R6 #3 Chattahoochee at R5 #2 Chapel Hill
R7 #4 Cass at R8 #1 Loganville
-- Loser’s Bracket
R4 #3 Arabia Mountain at R3 #2 Northside-Columbus
R1 #4 Coffee at R2 #1 Jones County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R1 #3 Statesboro at R2 #2 Ola
R4 #4 Tucker at R3 #1 Harris County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R7 #3 Woodland-Cartersville at R8 #2 Winder-Barrow
R6 #4 North Springs at R5 #1 Villa Rica
-- Loser’s Bracket
R2 #3 Union Grove at R1 #2 Ware County
R3 #4 McIntosh at R4 #1 Chamblee
-- Loser’s Bracket
R8 #3 Flowery Branch at R7 #2 Calhoun
R5 #4 Creekside at R6 #1 Cambridge
-- Loser’s Bracket
Class 4A
R5 #3 Hampton at R6 #2 Holy Innocents’
R8 #4 Cherokee Bluff at R7 #1 Central-Carroll
-- Loser’s Bracket
R4 #2 LaGrange 7, R3 #3 Islands 0
R2 #4 Griffin at R1 #1 Cairo
-- Loser’s Bracket
R6 #3 Southwest DeKalb at R5 #2 Lovett
R7 #4 Sonoraville at R8 #1 Walnut Grove
-- Loser’s Bracket
R4 #3 Trinity Christian at R3 #2 Southeast Bulloch
R1 #4 Shaw at R2 #1 West Laurens
-- Loser’s Bracket
R1 #3 Westover at R2 #2 Perry
R4 #4 Troup County at R3 #1 Wayne County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R8 #2 East Forsyth 9, R7 #3 Northwest Whitfield 2
R6 #4 Miller Grove at R5 #1 Pace Academy
-- Loser’s Bracket
R2 #3 Howard at R1 #2 Bainbridge
R3 #4 Burke County at R4 #1 Whitewater
-- Loser’s Bracket
R7 #2 Heritage-Catoosa 8, R8 #3 North Oconee 1
R5 #4 Stockbridge at R6 #1 Westminster
-- Loser’s Bracket
Class 3A
R5 #3 Cedar Grove at R6 #2 LaFayette
R8 #4 Franklin County at R7 #1 Wesleyan
-- Loser’s Bracket
R3 #3 Calvary Day at R4 #2 Morgan County
R2 #4 Upson-Lee at R1 #1 Crisp County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R6 #3 Bremen at R5 #2 Carver-Atlanta
R7 #4 Lumpkin County at R8 #1 Monroe Area
-- Loser’s Bracket
R4 #3 Cross Creek at R3 #2 Savannah Christian
R1 #4 Dougherty at R2 #1 Pike County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R1 #3 Thomasville at R2 #2 Jackson
R4 #4 Hephzibah at R3 #1 Long County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R7 #3 White County at R8 #2 Oconee County
R6 #4 Ringgold at R5 #1 Sandy Creek
-- Loser’s Bracket
R2 #3 Mary Person at R1 #2 Columbus
R3 #4 St. Vincent’s at R4 #1 Harlem
-- Loser’s Bracket
R8 #3 Hebron Christian at R7 #2 Pickens
R5 #4 Douglass-Atlanta at R6 #1 Gordon Lee
-- Loser’s Bracket
Class 2A
R6 #2 North Cobb Christian 11, R5 #3 Landmark Christian 1
R8 #4 East Jackson at R7 #1 Rockmart
-- Loser’s Bracket
R3 #3 Vidalia 16, R4 #2 Washington County 0
R2 #4 Central-Macon at R1 #1 Jeff Davis
-- Loser’s Bracket
R6 #3 Walker at R5 #2 Callaway
R7 #4 Murray County at R8 #1 Union County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R4 #3 Putnam County at R3 #2 Brantley County
R1 #4 Cook at R2 #1 ACE Charter
-- Loser’s Bracket
R1 #3 Berrien at R2 #2 Rutland
R4 #4 Josey at R3 #1 Appling County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R7 #3 North Murray at R8 #2 Banks County
R6 #4 Washington at R5 #1 Eagles Landing Christian
-- Loser’s Bracket
R2 #3 Northeast-Macon at R1 #2 Dodge County
R3 #4 Pierce County 8, R4 #1 Thomson 3
-- Loser’s Bracket
R8 #3 Providence Christian at R7 #2 Haralson
R5 #4 Columbia at R6 #1 Mount Paran Christian
-- Loser’s Bracket
Class A Division I
R5 #3 Oglethorpe County at R6 #2 Mount Pisgah
R7 #1 Pepperell 15, R8 #4 Athens Christian 0
-- Loser’s Bracket
R3 #3 Metter at R4 #2 Crawford County
R2 #4 Jefferson County at R1 #1 Bacon County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R6 #3 Whitefield Academy at R5 #2 Social Circle
R7 #4 Chattooga at R8 #1 Elbert County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R4 #3 Lamar County at R3 #2 Screven County
R1 #4 Brooks County at R2 #1 Bleckley County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R1 #3 Pelham at R2 #2 Swainsboro
R4 #4 Temple at R3 #1 Bryan County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R7 #3 Trion at R8 #2 Commerce
R5 #1 Prince Avenue Christian 17, R6 #4 King’s Ridge 0
-- Loser’s Bracket
R2 #3 East Laurens at R1 #2 Irwin County
R3 #4 Claxton at R4 #1 Heard County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R8 #3 Rabun County at R7 #2 Dade County
R5 #4 Jasper County at R6 #1 Mount Vernon
-- Loser’s Bracket
Class A Division II
R5 #3 Johnson County at R6 #2 Marion County
R8 #4 Towns County at R7 #1 Bowdon
-- Loser’s Bracket
R3 #3 Montgomery County at R4 #2 Hawkinsville
R2 #4 Echols County at R1 #1 Baconton Charter
-- Loser’s Bracket
R6 #3 Taylor County at R5 #2 Georgia Military
R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy 1, R7 #4 N/A 0
-- Loser’s Bracket
R4 #3 Telfair County at R3 #2 Portal
R1 #4 Miller County at R2 #1 Lanier County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R1 #3 Seminole County at R2 #2 Charlton County
R4 #4 Wheeler County at R3 #1 Emanuel County Institute
-- Loser’s Bracket
R7 #3 Christian Heritage at R8 #2 Washington-Wilkes
R6 #4 Manchester at R5 #1 Glascock County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R2 #3 Clinch County at R1 #2 Pataula Charter
R3 #4 Jenkins County at R4 #1 Wilcox County
-- Loser’s Bracket
R8 #3 Lincoln County at R7 #2 Mount Zion-Carroll
R5 #4 Wilkinson County at R6 #1 Schley County
-- Loser’s Bracket
About the Author
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@