GHSA Soccer State Championships: Wednesday Recap

Greater Atlanta Christian 3, Oconee County 1

Senior forward Matthew Taylor ended his career as a Spartan with a state championship winning hat trick to lead Greater Atlanta Christian over Oconee County.

Not a bad way to go out.

The victory marked GAC’s sixth state title but first since back-to-back championships in 2014-2015.

Oconee County held a 1-0 lead after a Charlie Burke goal when Taylor scored first on a penalty kick with 3:12 left in the first half. Taylor gave GAC the 2-1 lead with 25 minutes left off an assist from senior midfielder Damola Salami. In the waning minutes, Oconee County removed its goalie and allowed Taylor an open attempt for the hat trick.

Class 2A Boys

Pace Academy 1, Lovett 0

In a rematch of last season’s 2A title game, Pace Academy repeated its 1-0 victory over Lovett and for the first time in school history, the Knights defended a championship.

Senior striker Samuel Bready scored at the 38:43 minute in the second half to put Pace ahead and the match out of reach.

The Knights finish the season 17-6 and the championship victory over Lovett avenged Pace’s 2-1 victory on March 29. Pace Academy won the Class A title in 2006 before finally finding glory in the championship game again last season.

Class 2A Girls

Lovett 2, Pace Academy 1

Lovett’s 2-1 victory over Pace Academy in the 2A title match gave the Lions its fifth overall title and for the first time in school history, Lovett successfully defended a championship.

Parker Silliman put the Lions up 1-0 on an assist from Frances Aiken. Pace Academy tied the game with 14 minutes left on a goal from Adair Smith, which forced Lovett to respond.

It would.

With 35:88 left in the second half, Mary Camp Newton found Leslie Lewallen with a perfect pass which Lewallen headed into the net for the game-winning goal.

Last season, Lovett defeated Bremen 3-0 to win the 2A title. Pace was trying for the program’s fourth title and first since 2014.