GHSA Soccer State Championships: Thursday Recap

Day 3 of the GHSA Soccer State Championships crowned the Class 5A and 4A girls and boys state champions Thursday at McEachern’s Cantrell Stadium and Mercer’s Five Star Stadium. The Chamblee girls, who previously defeated Midtown 6-3 in the regular season, overpowered the Knights 8-1 in the Class 5A championship to win the program’s first-ever state title and become the first DeKalb public school to win a girls soccer state championship. The Bulldogs opened up a 1-0 lead in the first minute of action after Ansley Harrison stole possession in Midtown territory, avoided a defender and then fired into the low right corner.
Solar Washington assisted a Kara Croone goal shortly after, Croone assisted Harrison’s second goal and then Washington added another goal to put Chamblee up 4-0 just eight minutes into the match. Midtown cut the deficit to 4-1 in the second half, but Harrison completed a hat-trick to give the Bulldogs a 5-1 lead. Chamblee’s Washington added a second goal to make it 6-1 and Croone goals at the 19:59 and 12:58 mark completed her hat-trick and pushed the lead to 8-1. Chamblee finishes its historic year with a 22-1-1 record—giving it the best record in county history.
GIRLS
Class 4A
Marist 1, Jefferson 0 OT
Marist freshman Mary Margaret Fligg netted the championship-clinching goal in overtime to give the War Eagles their 11th all-time girls soccer state title and first since 2018. Marist (17-5) did not drop a single game to a Class 4A opponent this season and shutout all five of its playoff opponents with a 27-0 flawless scoring advantage.
About the Author