ajc logo
X

GHSA Slow Pitch Softball State Championship Preview

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
43 minutes ago

The GHSA Slow Pitch Softball season will end at Twin Creeks in Woodstock April 20-21 and after sectional qualifying, there is a stacked field of contenders trying for a title. Four former champions – Haralson County, Hart County, West Laurens and Dodge County – join four hungry programs on the path for the team’s first championship – Oconee County, Cherokee, Etowah and North Oconee.

The event was discontinued in 2009 and didn’t return as a GHSA state championship until 2017. Haralson County won the title in the return season and the Rebels successfully defended their title in 2018. In 2019, Creekview won the title but failed to advance to the championship bracket this season. The season was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but in 2021, Hart County won the program’s first-ever title. The Bulldogs advanced through sectionals and will now contend for their second-consecutive title.

The championship bracket is double-elimination and provides teams a chance to overcome an early stumble with victories in the loser’s bracket and still have a chance at the championship. The sectional qualifying took place April 13 with two separate double-elimination bracket tournaments – one at Twin Peaks and one at Southern Pines Park in Dublin.

At Twin Peaks, Haralson County and Etowah qualified without a loss while Hart County and Cherokee had to earn the championship bracket berth through the loser’s bracket. Haralson beat Gainesville 15-0 and Jefferson 15-5 while Etowah defeated Johnson 17-1, Cherokee 14-12 and Hart County 10-7 to advance. Cherokee lost to Etowah in the winner’s bracket and then beat Woodstock 14-0, Creekview 8-5 and Jefferson 10-6 to advance. Hart County lost to Etowah 10-7 in the winner’s bracket but needed just one victory over Kennesaw (10-7) to advance through the loser’s bracket.

In Dublin, West Laurens and Dodge County advanced through the winner’s bracket without a loss and earned championship berths. West Laurens defeated Stone Mountain 31-0 and Oconee County 19-4 to advance. Dodge County defeated Redan 22-0, Thomas County Central 20-0 and North Oconee 18-5 on its path to the championship bracket. Oconee County and North Oconee needed a second shot and won games in the loser’s bracket in order to advance, both needing just one victory. Oconee County defeated Thomas County Central 11-3 and North Oconee beat Chattahoochee County 22-0.

The championship will begin at 11 a.m. on Fields 1, 2, 3 and 4 at Twin Peaks. To begin the tournament on Field 1, Haralson County will face Oconee County. On Field 2, Dodge County will play Cherokee. On Field 3, West Laurens will meet defending-champion Hart County and on Field 4, North Oconee will play Etowah.

The second round of the winner’s bracket will take to Fields 3 and 4 at 12:30 p.m. and then await the results of the loser’s bracket. The first round of the loser’s bracket will play at 2 p.m. on Fields 3 and 4 and the second round will play at 3:30 p.m.

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant (center) smiles as he talks with Sgt. Ryan Heald (left) and Mayor Andre Dickens (right) after announcing the chief’s retirement at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 4 headquarters on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inside City Hall: Atlanta begins a search for a new police chief4h ago
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
3h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene outraised by Democratic challenger in 2022
5h ago
January 25, 2022 file photo. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Can an out-of-state hospital system block a new project in Ga.?
8h ago
January 25, 2022 file photo. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Can an out-of-state hospital system block a new project in Ga.?
8h ago
Keosha Roache lived in three PadSplit properties in Atlanta while saving enough money to buy her home in Monroe. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Co-living a growing trend among renters on a budget
6h ago
The Latest
2022 Gymnastics State Championship Preview
15m ago
Boys soccer playoffs: A quick breakdown on where things stand after Round 1
22m ago
Tennis blog: 16 champions return to defend the state titles
52m ago
Featured
DeKalb County police investigated the fatal shooting Sunday night at the Austin Oaks Apartments on Glenwood Road.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

DeKalb police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex
3h ago
A trio of Atlanta music festivals
4h ago
Man arrested after teen killed during Easter gathering in Clayton County
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top