GHSA Slow Pitch Softball State Championship Preview

The event was discontinued in 2009 and didn’t return as a GHSA state championship until 2017. Haralson County won the title in the return season and the Rebels successfully defended their title in 2018. In 2019, Creekview won the title but failed to advance to the championship bracket this season. The season was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but in 2021, Hart County won the program’s first-ever title. The Bulldogs advanced through sectionals and will now contend for their second-consecutive title.

The championship bracket is double-elimination and provides teams a chance to overcome an early stumble with victories in the loser’s bracket and still have a chance at the championship. The sectional qualifying took place April 13 with two separate double-elimination bracket tournaments – one at Twin Peaks and one at Southern Pines Park in Dublin.