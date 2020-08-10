GHSA reports 866 COVID-19 cases

The reported increase in positive cases among high school athletes comes on the heels of state school districts recently canceling or postponing football seasons, including Rockdale County, Twiggs County, Stewart County and City of Decatur Schools. Clayton County has delayed the start of its fall sports through Aug. 21. The GHSA does not keep records on how many high school programs have been forced to quarantine because of the virus.

In May, Riverside Military became the first Georgia school to cancel all fall sports.

When asked if school systems making individual decisions on whether to play their football seasons would ultimately dictate how the GHSA proceeds, Hines responded, “It’s a fluid situation. Schools may always opt out of playing with no penalty.”

Hines also said the GHSA has had no correspondence with any state school board officials regarding the cancellation or postponement of high school sports that he’s aware of.