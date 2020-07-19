GHSA president opposes canceling sports; key board meeting Monday

The trustees have ultimately authority but generally follow Hines’ guidance as executive director. It was Hines who stopped spring sports in March and granted permission to start summer workouts in June. ‘‘Dr. Hines has done a great job,‘’ White said. “He’s been on top of this.‘'

Hines has been consistent with his intent to remain on schedule. The first football games remain scheduled for the week of Aug. 21. Contests in other sports can begin sooner.

But some trustees will push for a delay as many did in May, when Hines wanted to start summer conditioning June 8. Hines was persuaded by trustees from larger school districts to start June 15.

With so much at stake, the lead up to this trustees meeting has been more nerve-wracking than perhaps any other in years. To many high school sports fans, coaches and athletes, it’s like seeing the doctor the latest diagnosis.

Board member Steven Craft, also the athletic director for Fulton County Schools, posted reassurance Saturday on Twitter.

‘‘Please understand that Monday’s meeting will be a discussion on how best to move forward with athletics,‘’ he wrote. ‘‘There will not be any votes to cancel or approve modified schedules. We understand that everyone is nervous about the fall. The BOT and the state office wants to play!‘'

White, director of student services at Floyd County Schools, said he’s been moved by the overwhelming number of emails, texts and calls he’s received from those wanting to know where fall sports are headed.

‘‘I’ve known for years how important sports are in this state, but gosh have I gotten a reminder how important,‘’ White said. ‘‘It’s amazing how many coaches and administrators and students have an interest in that. I’ve always tried to return every call and text that I receive the same day, but that’s been hard lately. This is truly an unprecedented, unique situation, and I’ve been doing this almost 40 years. I’ve never seen anything like it.‘'