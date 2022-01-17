Hamburger icon
GHSA meeting with lawmaker postponed

Lawmakers lay out priorities as first day of 2022 General Assembly gets under way
High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Wednesday’s meeting at the state capitol between GHSA board members and a lawmaker to discuss two senate bills was postponed Monday and not immediately rescheduled.

GHSA executive director Robin Hines said that COVID-19 concerns that have delayed other General Assembly committee meetings made Wednesday’s plans unworkable.

Sen. Jeff Mullis (R-Chickamauga) has introduced a bill this month that aims to keep Class A public and private schools competing for separating state championships, as they have done since 2012. The GHSA last week ratified by a 64-2 vote a reclassification plan that ended the public-private split in Class A, the GHSA’s classification for its smaller schools.

Another bill introduced by Mullis and sponsored by eight other Republican senators would allow transfer students to gain immediate eligibility in sports without having to move into their new attendance zones or move with an intact family unit.

The GHSA’s board of trustees discussed the bills at a specially called meeting Tuesday and decided to seek out a meeting with Mullis.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

