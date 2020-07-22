GHSA lifts restrictions on showers, locker rooms, group size

Hines was more to the point earlier Wednesday on the “Georgia Prep Sports: From a Distance” video podcast with Score Atlanta’s I.J. Rosenberg.

‘‘These are local decisions, and they need to do what’s comfortable for them, but there are scenarios that would say maybe that’s too liberal of an application of the process to quarantine everybody because one has tested positive,‘’ Hines said.

The use of locker rooms and showers will be allowed provided that facilities and equipment are sanitized after each practice. Locker rooms must be used for dressing only, not congregating, Hines said.

Group size, limited in June to 20-25 students and staff and expanded this month to 50, is now unlimited.

‘‘Football teams can get out on the field with the caveat of social distancing as much as possible, which is lot easier to do on a big old football field,‘’ Hines said.

Scrimmages are now allowed but must follow the GHSA schedules. For football, that means beginning the week of Aug. 21, or two weeks leading up to the regular-season openers.

Football teams have one more week of voluntary conditioning workouts before mandatory practices can begin July 27. Practices with pads can begin Aug. 1, the date when fast-pitch softball, cross country, volleyball and cheerleading may also begin mandatory practices.

The first football games were pushed back Monday to the weeks to the week of Sept. 4. Other sports may begin as previously scheduled.

‘‘This has been the goal,‘’ Hines said. “Our schools and coaches have done a great job following their plans, and it’s time to go. We certainly will continue to minor and meet. With the action of the board of trustees this week, there’s a different calendar now and issues we need to work on. We’re just following the results of their meeting.‘'