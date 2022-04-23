GHSA Gymnastics Championships: North Oconee, Buford take team titles

The Wolves were led by Marissa Ashton—who took first place in the Vault and the All-Around title and also picked up a second place finish in the Beam and fourth place in the Floor. Buford dominated the Floor with Bellarae Newby earning a second-place finish and Lily Black tallying a third-place finish. Buford finished state runner-up last year to Newnan, but closed out the season at the top of the rankings with a 112.817 team score and posted a 11.675 in the prelims on Wednesday to set up their championship-clinching performance on Friday.

East Forsyth High School made its championship debut as a first-year school in Class A-5A and Katelynne Tatum picked up a fourth-place finish in the All-Around (37.500) and landed a 9.700 in the vault. Katie Andrews of Forsyth Central also had a strong showing—scoring a third-place 37.400 All-Around mark and a 9.600 in the Vault.