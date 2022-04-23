GHSA Gymnastics Championships: North Oconee, Buford take team titles

North Oconee and Buford took the team titles at the Gymnastics state championships Friday night at Buford Arena. North Oconee won its first-ever state title in 2019, and after the 2020 season was cut short, successfully picked up another title in 2021 before this year’s triumph in the Class A-5A field. The Titans maintained their dynasty, despite Class of 2023 standout Madison McMullen graduating ahead of her senior season to compete at George Washington University. Buford’s victory in the Class 6A-7A field resulted in the Wolves’ first state title since their three-peat in 2014-16.
The Wolves were led by Marissa Ashton—who took first place in the Vault and the All-Around title and also picked up a second place finish in the Beam and fourth place in the Floor. Buford dominated the Floor with Bellarae Newby earning a second-place finish and Lily Black tallying a third-place finish. Buford finished state runner-up last year to Newnan, but closed out the season at the top of the rankings with a 112.817 team score and posted a 11.675 in the prelims on Wednesday to set up their championship-clinching performance on Friday.
East Forsyth High School made its championship debut as a first-year school in Class A-5A and Katelynne Tatum picked up a fourth-place finish in the All-Around (37.500) and landed a 9.700 in the vault. Katie Andrews of Forsyth Central also had a strong showing—scoring a third-place 37.400 All-Around mark and a 9.600 in the Vault.
(Check back for complete results)
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com