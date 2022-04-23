ajc logo
X

GHSA Gymnastics Championships: North Oconee, Buford take team titles

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

North Oconee and Buford took the team titles at the Gymnastics state championships Friday night at Buford Arena. North Oconee won its first-ever state title in 2019, and after the 2020 season was cut short, successfully picked up another title in 2021 before this year’s triumph in the Class A-5A field. The Titans maintained their dynasty, despite Class of 2023 standout Madison McMullen graduating ahead of her senior season to compete at George Washington University. Buford’s victory in the Class 6A-7A field resulted in the Wolves’ first state title since their three-peat in 2014-16.

The Wolves were led by Marissa Ashton—who took first place in the Vault and the All-Around title and also picked up a second place finish in the Beam and fourth place in the Floor. Buford dominated the Floor with Bellarae Newby earning a second-place finish and Lily Black tallying a third-place finish. Buford finished state runner-up last year to Newnan, but closed out the season at the top of the rankings with a 112.817 team score and posted a 11.675 in the prelims on Wednesday to set up their championship-clinching performance on Friday.

East Forsyth High School made its championship debut as a first-year school in Class A-5A and Katelynne Tatum picked up a fourth-place finish in the All-Around (37.500) and landed a 9.700 in the vault. Katie Andrews of Forsyth Central also had a strong showing—scoring a third-place 37.400 All-Around mark and a 9.600 in the Vault.

(Check back for complete results)

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
While roads to State Farm Arena were being blocked because of a suspicious package, the venue was nearly empty during a delay for the game Friday, April 22, 2022. The Hawks face the Heat in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series. (Photo: Sarah K. Spencer/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

State Farm Arena back open after suspicious package delayed Hawks game2h ago
Ron Hoffman sits in Piedmont Park in Midtown with his black labrador retriever, Georgia, on April 14. The above average temperatures Georgia has felt so far this year may continue into summer, a new federal forecast shows. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Hotter than normal summer could be on the way for Georgia. Here's why
8h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a hearing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Greene is appearing at a hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: John Bazemore

A fiery Marjorie Taylor Greene fights court challenge on her candidacy
4h ago
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
17m ago
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
17m ago
Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs last August. Work on the project is expected to be completed later this year (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPDATE: Overnight closure of northbound Ga. 400 at I-285 postponed again
6h ago
The Latest
Track and Field blog: Region Championships begin road to the finals this weekend
5h ago
Tennis blog: Atlanta International boys eliminate mighty Stratford
10h ago
Golf blog: Starr’s Mill boys, North Oconee girls win GSGA High School Invitationals
12h ago
Featured
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent
17h ago
Once a debate no-show, Perdue readies for series of faceoffs with Kemp
6h ago
DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top