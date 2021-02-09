GHSA Girls Wrestling Division Gears Up for Exciting Year Three

Duluth’s Aki Choates won last year’s 132-pound title over Alexander’s Jatiana Forde. Both finalists have since graduated, but Raven Cook of Jackson County will be a name to watch out for after earning a third-place finish last year as a freshman with her victory over Stone Mountain junior Daisey Gilleylen.

More youth dominated in last year’s 142-pound division, with then-freshman Heidi Raines (Dade County) earning the title over Class of 2023 White County wrestler Sidney Sullens. Also Class of 2021 Tristan Music (Hiram) placed third, while then-sophomore Samantha Hauff and then-freshman Ashley Godinez represented more youth in the fifth-place match.

Tiyahna Askew won the inaugural 156-pound title and then closed out her senior season by capturing last year’s 152-pound championship with a win over Carrollton’s Class of 2023 standout Drina Griggs.

The 162-pound division will also open up after the graduation of Hiram’s Heaven Byrd. Byrd won the 166-pound title in 2019 before making her run to last year’s 162-pound championship. Byrd took down Gilmer’s Francisca Lopez in the finals—who was a junior at the time. Hillgrove’s Sarai Sanders earned a third-place finish in the 162-pound division last year as a junior and finished the year with an 8-1 overall record.

Alexander’s Dream Santiago finished runner-up in the 176-pound division in 2019 before earning the ultimate prize in the 172-pound division last year as a junior. In last year’s third-place match, Northside-Warner Robins Class of 2024 standout Beyonce McColumn defeated Jackson County senior Bre Lumley to make the podium.

The 197-pound division saw Meadowcreek’s Mi’Kel Jiles earn the title with her victory over Antonia Martinez of Johnson-Gainesville. Jiles placed fourth as a sophomore before last year’s championship run. Hampton junior Niaomi Horton will look to improve upon last year’s fourth-place finish.

Finally, in the 225-pound class, Southeast Whitfield senior Teonna Bonds will be looking to take the final step to championship glory after a third-place finish in 2019 and last year’s runner-up finish to two-time state champion Kyleigh Haney of Hiram.