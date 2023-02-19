X
GHSA girls high school basketball playoff schedule

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
41 minutes ago

First Round Feb. 21-22

Class 7A

R5 #3 North Cobb at R6 #2 Lambert

R8 #4 Collins Hill at R7 #1 Norcross

R3 #3 Hillgrove at R4 #2 Archer

R2 #4 Westlake at R1 #1 Lowndes

R6 #3 West Forsyth at R5 #2 Cherokee

R7 #4 Duluth at R8 #1 Buford

R4 #3 Grayson at R3 #2 North Paulding

R1 #4 Richmond Hill at R2 #1 Pebblebrook

R1 #3 Colquitt County at R2 #2 Campbell

R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R3 #1 McEachern

R7 #3 North Gwinnett at R8 #2 Central Gwinnett

R6 #4 Denmark at R5 #1 Walton

R2 #3 Carrollton at R1 #2 Valdosta

R3 #4 Harrison at R4 #1 Brookwood

R8 #3 Mill Creek at R7 #2 Peachtree Ridge

R5 #4 Wheeler at R6 #1 South Forsyth

Class 6A

R5 #3 New Manchester at R6 #2 Woodstock

R8 #4 Gainesville at R7 #1 Sprayberry

R3 #3 Lovejoy at R4 #2 Riverwood

R2 #4 Glynn Academy at R1 #1 Veterans

R6 #3 Sequoyah at R5 #2 Douglas County

R7 #4 Pope at R8 #1 North Forsyth

R4 #3 St. Pius X at R3 #2 Woodward Academy

R1 #4 Thomas County Central at R2 #1 Brunswick

R1 #3 Lee County at R2 #2 South Effingham

R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R3 #1 Rockdale County

R7 #3 Lassiter at R8 #2 Habersham Central

R6 #4 Rome at R5 #1 Langston Hughes

R2 #3 Grovetown at R1 #2 Tift County

R3 #4 Forest Park at R4 #1 Marist

R8 #3 Shiloh at R7 #2 Blessed Trinity

R5 #4 Alexander at R6 #1 River Ridge

Class 5A

R5 #3 Banneker at R6 #2 Cambridge

R8 #4 Heritage-Conyers at R7 #1 Calhoun

R3 #3 McIntosh at R4 #2 Arabia Mountain

R2 #4 Jones County at R1 #1 Ware County

R6 #3 Centennial at R5 #2 Midtown

R7 #4 Cartersville at R8 #1 Jefferson

R4 #3 Chamblee at R3 #2 Harris County

R1 #4 Statesboro at R2 #1 Warner Robins

R1 #3 Greenbrier at R2 #2 Union Grove

R4 #4 Lithonia at R3 #1 Northside-Columbus

R7 #3 Dalton at R8 #2 Loganville

R6 #4 GAC at R5 #1 Maynard Jackson

R2 #3 Eagle’s Landing at R1 #2 Bradwell Institute

R3 #4 Northgate at R4 #1 Decatur

R8 #3 Flowery Branch at R7 #2 Hiram

R5 #4 Lithia Springs at R6 #1 Kell

Class 4A

R5 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge at R6 #2 Westminster

R8 #4 East Hall at R7 #1 Northwest Whitfield

R3 #3 Islands at R4 #2 Fayette County

R2 #4 West Laurens at R1 #1 Hardaway

R6 #3 Southwest DeKalb at R5 #2 Stockbridge

R7 #4 Central-Carrollton at R8 #1 Chestatee

R4 #3 Starr’s Mill at R3 #2 Wayne County

R1 #4 Bainbridge at R2 #1 Griffin

R1 #3 Shaw at R2 #2 Baldwin

R4 #4 Troup County at R3 #1 Burke County

R7 #3 Sonoraville at R8 #2 East Forsyth

R6 #4 Hapeville Charter at R5 #1 Luella

R2 #3 Howard at R1 #2 Westover

R3 #4 Southeast Bulloch at R4 #1 Trinity Christian

R8 #3 North Hall at R7 #2 Heritage-Catoosa

R5 #4 Pace Academy at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’

Class 3A

R5 #3 Douglass at R6 #2 Coahulla Creek

R8 #4 Franklin County at R7 #1 Wesleyan

R3 #3 Long County at R4 #2 Morgan County

R2 #4 Upson-Lee at R1 #1 Carver-Columbus

R6 #3 Bremen at R5 #2 Carver-Atlanta

R7 #4 White County at R8 #1 Hebron Christian

R4 #3 Hephzibah at R3 #2 Liberty County

R1 #4 Thomasville at R2 #1 Mary Persons

R1 #3 Dougherty at R2 #2 Peach County

R4 #4 Salem at R3 #1 Calvary Day

R7 #3 Dawson County at R8 #2 Hart County

R6 #4 Adairsville at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R2 #3 Jackson at R1 #2 Monroe

R3 #4 Savannah Country Day at R4 #1 Cross creek

R8 #3 Oconee County at R7 #2 Lumpkin County

R5 #4 Cedar Grove at R6 #1 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Class 2A

R5 #3 Callaway at R6 #2 KIPP Atlanta

R8 #4 Union County at R7 #1 Murray County

R3 #3 Vidalia at R4 #2 Josey

R2 #4 Academy for Classical Education at R1 #1 Dodge County

R6 #3 North Cobb Christian at R5 #2 Columbia

R7 #4 North Murray at R8 #1 Banks County

R4 #3 Laney at R3 #2 Brantley County

R1 #4 Worth County at R2 #1 Central-Macon

R1 #3 Berrien at R2 #2 Northeast-Macon

R4 #4 Butler at R3 #1 Tattnall County

R7 #3 Fannin County at R8 #2 Athens Academy

R6 #4 Washington at R5 #1 Landmark Christian

R2 #3 Spencer at R1 #2 Fitzgerald

R3 #4 Pierce County at R4 #1 Thomson

R8 #3 East Jackson at R7 #2 Model

R5 #4 ELCA at R6 #1 Mt. Paran

Class A Division I

R5 #3 Social Circle at R6 #2 Galloway

R8 #4 Tallulah Falls at R7 #1 Darlington

R3 #3 Screven County at R4 #2 Heard County

R2 #4 Bleckley County at R1 #1 Pelham

R6 #3 Mt. Pisgah at R5 #2 Prince Avenue

R7 #4 Trion at R8 #1 Elbert County

R4 #3 Temple at R3 #2 Bryan County

R1 #4 Brooks County at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R1 #3 Bacon County at R2 #2 Dublin

R4 #4 Crawford County at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins

R7 #3 Pepperell at R8 #2 Rabun County

R6 #4 Paideia at R5 #1 Oglethorpe County

R2 #3 East Laurens at R1 #2 Irwin County

R3 #4 Savannah at R4 #1 Lamar County

R8 #3 Athens Christian at R7 #2 Chattooga

R5 #4 Jasper County at R6 #1 St. Francis

Class A Division II

R5 #3 Georgia Military College at R6 #2 Macon County

R8 #4 Warren County at R7 #1 Mt. Zion-Carrollton

R3 #3 McIntosh County Academy at R4 #2 Wilcox County

R2 #4 Echols County at R1 #1 Early County

R6 #3 Schley County at R5 #2 Glascock County

R7 #4 Bowdon at R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy

R4 #3 Telfair County at R3 #2 Jenkins County

R1 #4 Mitchell County at R2 #1 Turner County

R1 #3 Calhoun County at R2 #2 Clinch County

R4 #4 Treutlen at R3 #1 Montgomery County

R7 #3 Christian Heritage at R8 #2 Towns County

R6 #4 Chattahoochee County at R5 #1 Johnson County

R2 #3 Charlton County at R1 #2 Randolph-Clay

R3 #4 Emanuel County Institute at R4 #1 Hawkinsville

R8 #3 Greene County at R7 #2 Greenforest

R5 #4 Twiggs County at R6 #1 Taylor County

