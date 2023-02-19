GHSA girls high school basketball playoff schedule

First Round Feb. 21-22
Class 7A
R5 #3 North Cobb at R6 #2 Lambert
R8 #4 Collins Hill at R7 #1 Norcross
R3 #3 Hillgrove at R4 #2 Archer
R2 #4 Westlake at R1 #1 Lowndes
R6 #3 West Forsyth at R5 #2 Cherokee
R7 #4 Duluth at R8 #1 Buford
R4 #3 Grayson at R3 #2 North Paulding
R1 #4 Richmond Hill at R2 #1 Pebblebrook
R1 #3 Colquitt County at R2 #2 Campbell
R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R3 #1 McEachern
R7 #3 North Gwinnett at R8 #2 Central Gwinnett
R6 #4 Denmark at R5 #1 Walton
R2 #3 Carrollton at R1 #2 Valdosta
R3 #4 Harrison at R4 #1 Brookwood
R8 #3 Mill Creek at R7 #2 Peachtree Ridge
R5 #4 Wheeler at R6 #1 South Forsyth
Class 6A
R5 #3 New Manchester at R6 #2 Woodstock
R8 #4 Gainesville at R7 #1 Sprayberry
R3 #3 Lovejoy at R4 #2 Riverwood
R2 #4 Glynn Academy at R1 #1 Veterans
R6 #3 Sequoyah at R5 #2 Douglas County
R7 #4 Pope at R8 #1 North Forsyth
R4 #3 St. Pius X at R3 #2 Woodward Academy
R1 #4 Thomas County Central at R2 #1 Brunswick
R1 #3 Lee County at R2 #2 South Effingham
R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R3 #1 Rockdale County
R7 #3 Lassiter at R8 #2 Habersham Central
R6 #4 Rome at R5 #1 Langston Hughes
R2 #3 Grovetown at R1 #2 Tift County
R3 #4 Forest Park at R4 #1 Marist
R8 #3 Shiloh at R7 #2 Blessed Trinity
R5 #4 Alexander at R6 #1 River Ridge
Class 5A
R5 #3 Banneker at R6 #2 Cambridge
R8 #4 Heritage-Conyers at R7 #1 Calhoun
R3 #3 McIntosh at R4 #2 Arabia Mountain
R2 #4 Jones County at R1 #1 Ware County
R6 #3 Centennial at R5 #2 Midtown
R7 #4 Cartersville at R8 #1 Jefferson
R4 #3 Chamblee at R3 #2 Harris County
R1 #4 Statesboro at R2 #1 Warner Robins
R1 #3 Greenbrier at R2 #2 Union Grove
R4 #4 Lithonia at R3 #1 Northside-Columbus
R7 #3 Dalton at R8 #2 Loganville
R6 #4 GAC at R5 #1 Maynard Jackson
R2 #3 Eagle’s Landing at R1 #2 Bradwell Institute
R3 #4 Northgate at R4 #1 Decatur
R8 #3 Flowery Branch at R7 #2 Hiram
R5 #4 Lithia Springs at R6 #1 Kell
Class 4A
R5 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge at R6 #2 Westminster
R8 #4 East Hall at R7 #1 Northwest Whitfield
R3 #3 Islands at R4 #2 Fayette County
R2 #4 West Laurens at R1 #1 Hardaway
R6 #3 Southwest DeKalb at R5 #2 Stockbridge
R7 #4 Central-Carrollton at R8 #1 Chestatee
R4 #3 Starr’s Mill at R3 #2 Wayne County
R1 #4 Bainbridge at R2 #1 Griffin
R1 #3 Shaw at R2 #2 Baldwin
R4 #4 Troup County at R3 #1 Burke County
R7 #3 Sonoraville at R8 #2 East Forsyth
R6 #4 Hapeville Charter at R5 #1 Luella
R2 #3 Howard at R1 #2 Westover
R3 #4 Southeast Bulloch at R4 #1 Trinity Christian
R8 #3 North Hall at R7 #2 Heritage-Catoosa
R5 #4 Pace Academy at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’
Class 3A
R5 #3 Douglass at R6 #2 Coahulla Creek
R8 #4 Franklin County at R7 #1 Wesleyan
R3 #3 Long County at R4 #2 Morgan County
R2 #4 Upson-Lee at R1 #1 Carver-Columbus
R6 #3 Bremen at R5 #2 Carver-Atlanta
R7 #4 White County at R8 #1 Hebron Christian
R4 #3 Hephzibah at R3 #2 Liberty County
R1 #4 Thomasville at R2 #1 Mary Persons
R1 #3 Dougherty at R2 #2 Peach County
R4 #4 Salem at R3 #1 Calvary Day
R7 #3 Dawson County at R8 #2 Hart County
R6 #4 Adairsville at R5 #1 Sandy Creek
R2 #3 Jackson at R1 #2 Monroe
R3 #4 Savannah Country Day at R4 #1 Cross creek
R8 #3 Oconee County at R7 #2 Lumpkin County
R5 #4 Cedar Grove at R6 #1 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
Class 2A
R5 #3 Callaway at R6 #2 KIPP Atlanta
R8 #4 Union County at R7 #1 Murray County
R3 #3 Vidalia at R4 #2 Josey
R2 #4 Academy for Classical Education at R1 #1 Dodge County
R6 #3 North Cobb Christian at R5 #2 Columbia
R7 #4 North Murray at R8 #1 Banks County
R4 #3 Laney at R3 #2 Brantley County
R1 #4 Worth County at R2 #1 Central-Macon
R1 #3 Berrien at R2 #2 Northeast-Macon
R4 #4 Butler at R3 #1 Tattnall County
R7 #3 Fannin County at R8 #2 Athens Academy
R6 #4 Washington at R5 #1 Landmark Christian
R2 #3 Spencer at R1 #2 Fitzgerald
R3 #4 Pierce County at R4 #1 Thomson
R8 #3 East Jackson at R7 #2 Model
R5 #4 ELCA at R6 #1 Mt. Paran
Class A Division I
R5 #3 Social Circle at R6 #2 Galloway
R8 #4 Tallulah Falls at R7 #1 Darlington
R3 #3 Screven County at R4 #2 Heard County
R2 #4 Bleckley County at R1 #1 Pelham
R6 #3 Mt. Pisgah at R5 #2 Prince Avenue
R7 #4 Trion at R8 #1 Elbert County
R4 #3 Temple at R3 #2 Bryan County
R1 #4 Brooks County at R2 #1 Swainsboro
R1 #3 Bacon County at R2 #2 Dublin
R4 #4 Crawford County at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins
R7 #3 Pepperell at R8 #2 Rabun County
R6 #4 Paideia at R5 #1 Oglethorpe County
R2 #3 East Laurens at R1 #2 Irwin County
R3 #4 Savannah at R4 #1 Lamar County
R8 #3 Athens Christian at R7 #2 Chattooga
R5 #4 Jasper County at R6 #1 St. Francis
Class A Division II
R5 #3 Georgia Military College at R6 #2 Macon County
R8 #4 Warren County at R7 #1 Mt. Zion-Carrollton
R3 #3 McIntosh County Academy at R4 #2 Wilcox County
R2 #4 Echols County at R1 #1 Early County
R6 #3 Schley County at R5 #2 Glascock County
R7 #4 Bowdon at R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy
R4 #3 Telfair County at R3 #2 Jenkins County
R1 #4 Mitchell County at R2 #1 Turner County
R1 #3 Calhoun County at R2 #2 Clinch County
R4 #4 Treutlen at R3 #1 Montgomery County
R7 #3 Christian Heritage at R8 #2 Towns County
R6 #4 Chattahoochee County at R5 #1 Johnson County
R2 #3 Charlton County at R1 #2 Randolph-Clay
R3 #4 Emanuel County Institute at R4 #1 Hawkinsville
R8 #3 Greene County at R7 #2 Greenforest
R5 #4 Twiggs County at R6 #1 Taylor County
