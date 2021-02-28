GHSA game day cheerleading state championships recap

The North Gwinnett Lady Bulldogs placed second in last year’s competition, but this year claimed the state title in Class 7A. This gives North Gwinnett its second Game Day Cheerleading state title in school history, with the first coming in Class 6A-7A in 2019. West Forsyth, which placed fourth last year, came in second with Hillgrove placing third.

In Class 5A-6A, the Lee County Lady Trojans won their second consecutive title with a first-place finish. South Effingham, who placed third in last year’s competition placed second and Lanier placed third.