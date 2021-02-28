GHSA game day cheerleading state championships recap

The third annual GHSA Game Day Cheerleading State Championships took place Saturday at Carrollton High School, with titles being awarded to the A-2A, 3A-4A, 5A-6A and 7A divisions.
The North Gwinnett Lady Bulldogs placed second in last year’s competition, but this year claimed the state title in Class 7A. This gives North Gwinnett its second Game Day Cheerleading state title in school history, with the first coming in Class 6A-7A in 2019. West Forsyth, which placed fourth last year, came in second with Hillgrove placing third.
In Class 5A-6A, the Lee County Lady Trojans won their second consecutive title with a first-place finish. South Effingham, who placed third in last year’s competition placed second and Lanier placed third.
For Class 3A-4A, the Morgan County Lady Bulldogs won their third consecutive state title, the first coming in the Class A-3A division in 2019. For a second consecutive year, Mary Persons placed second overall in the division and Heritage-Ringgold finished third.
In Class A-2A, a new state champion was crowned in Haralson County. The Lady Rebels’ previous best finish came in 2019 when they placed second in Class A-3A. For a second consecutive year, the Trion Lady Bulldogs finished second, while the Hebron Christian Lady Lions placed third.
See the full results for the GHSA Game Day Cheerleading State Championships below.
Class 7A:
1. North Gwinnett 2. West Forsyth 3. Hillgrove 4. Marietta 5. Lambert
Class 5A-6A:
1. Lee County 2. South Effingham 3. Lanier 4. Wayne County 5. Calhoun
Class 3A-4A:
1. Morgan County 2. Mary Persons 3. Heritage-Ringgold 4. Sonoraville 5. Hardaway
Class A-2A:
1. Haralson County 2. Trion 3. Hebron Christian Academy 4. Jeff Davis 5. Dade County
About the Author