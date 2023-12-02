GHSA Football Playoffs Roundups: Semifinals

The loss was the first of the season for Calvary Day, which was looking to make its first finals appearance since 2013. Meanwhile, the Saints carry a seven-game win streak into their championship matchup with Savannah Christian.

Class 7A

Walton 41, Camden County 25

Milton 41, Grayson 35

Class 6A

Woodward Academy 24, Douglas County 21

The 10th-ranked War Eagles gave up a quick 14-0 lead to third-ranked Douglas County, then put together a 24-0 scoring run to secure the upset on the road and set up a showdown with Thomas County Central for the state title. Woodward Academy punted following both of the Tigers’ first-quarter touchdown runs, but the War Eagles finally got on the board with a field goal in the final minute of the opening half. Hudson Hanges sent another one through the uprights midway through the third, then hit his third made field goal of the night early in the fourth to bring the score to 14-9. After a War Eagles strip sack, quarterback Landon Walker found Ben Grice for a pair of touchdowns and a 24-14 lead before the Tigers added one last score with just over two minutes remaining.

Class 5A

Creekside 28, Jefferson 17

Coffee 33, Cartersville 18

Class 4A

Stockbridge 45, Benedictine 31

Perry 28, Starr’s Mill 24

Class 3A

Cedar Grove 49, Calvary Day 42 (lead game)

Savannah Christian 51, Carver-Columbus 26

Savannah Christian led 17-0 after the first quarter and 30-6 at the half in a romp of host Carver-Columbus to earn a championship berth against state runner-up Cedar Grove. Zo Smalls scored on runs of 64, 15, and one yard to lead the Raiders. Kenry Wall added a touchdown seven-yard touchdown run and returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown. Elijah Griffin added to the defensive effort, returning an interception 40 yards for a touchdown. Blaise Thomas passed 13 yards to Logan Brooking to cap scoring for the Raiders. Ethan Byrd kicked a 26-yard field goal and converted six point-after tries.

Class 2A

Pierce County 35, Fitzgerald 7

Rockmart 34, Cook 24

Brent Washington rushed for three touchdowns, bringing his season total to 18, for Rockmart as the Yellow Jackets defeated Cook at home to advance to the Class AA state championship game. Rockmart (12-2), the No. 1 seed from Region 7, reached the sixth state title game in program history with a chance to win its second championship (1950). Leading just 14-9 late in the third quarter, Rockmart put the game away with two touchdowns late in the period. Washington rushed for his second score on a fourth-and-1 play from 43 yards out to make it a 21-9 Rockmart lead, and then Calliyon Thompson hit Tristan Anderson for a 21-yard score to take a 28-9 advantage. Cook scored twice in the fourth quarter, first on a 36-yard pass from Drew Folsom to Ny’Shaun Wallace to make it 28-16 and the second on a 14-yard Keshun McKever touchdown run (and two-point-conversion pass from Folsom to Jacarre Johnson) with under a minute to play, but Washington’s third touchdown, a 1-yard rush, put Rockmart ahead 34-16 and kept the Hornets (11-3) at bay. Washington also recovered a fumble on defense for the Yellow Jackets. Cook held a 3-0 lead in the first quarter after a 38-yard field goal from Brooks Moore, but Rockmart answered on the next possession with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to Jake Bailey to take a 6-3 lead late in the first. The drive was set up by a kickoff return by Tristan Anderson to the Rockmart 47-yard line and a 31-yard run by J.D. Davis to the Cook 14. In the second quarter, Washington scored his first touchdown on a 1-yard run and then rushed for the two-point conversion, both off direct snaps. Rockmart’s second scoring drive was extended when Cook was called for encroachment on a fourth-and-2 play from the Cook 20-yard line. Cook pulled to 14-9 when Johnson took the second half’s opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. Cook, the top seed from Region 1, was denied a chance to play for a shot at the school’s second state championship (1949).

Class A Division I

Prince Avenue Christian 49, Bryan County 14

Swainsboro 24, Brooks County 17

Swainsboro is back in the championship for the second season in a row and the third time overall after moving past Brooks County. Leading 8-7, Jordan Williams scored on an eight-yard run with eight minutes left in the first half. Kason Edenfield caught the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt to extend the lead to 16-7.

Class A Division II

Manchester 35, Telfair County 13

Manchester is in the state championship game for the fourth time in program history and first time since its 1997 state championship after moving past Telfair County. Trailing 7-0, Qua Cooper scored on a 28-yard run but the failed point-after try made it a 7-6 game. The Blue Devils scored on a run early in the second quarter and converted the 2-point conversion to lead 14-7. Just before halftime, Manchester scored on a 3-yard run to extend the lead. With five minutes left in the third quarter, Manchester took the 28-7 lead on a 67-yard run. The Blue Devils capped scoring on a run with 10 minutes left in the game.

Bowdon 35, Schley County 31

Defending-champion Bowdon defeated Schley County in last year’s championship game and after outlasting top-ranked Schley County in the semifinals, the Red Devils are back in the finals for the sixth time in program history. Trailing 31-28 with six minutes left in the game, quarterback Kyler McGrinn passed 30 yards to Devan Powell for a touchdown to put the Red Devils up for good. In the semifinals, Schley led early on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jay Kanazawa to Jeremiah Rogers. Jordan Beasley scored on a six-yard run but the ensuing miss on the point-after try left Bowdon trailing. Beasley’s five-yard run with 10 minutes left in the second quarter and the ensuing 2-point conversion run from McGrinn gave Bowdon the 14-7 lead. Schley tied the game on an eight-yard run from Zayden Walker with six minutes left in the first half and took the lead on a 20-yard field goal from Austin Cox. McGrinn passed to Kaiden Prothro on a 75-yard touchdown to regain the lead. Schley retook the lead 24-21 on a five-yard run from Walker with four minutes left in the third quarter. Beasley’s 55-yard touchdown run put Bowdon back on top 28-24 but again Walker responded on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter to put Schley back on top. Bowdon is looking for the program’s fourth title.