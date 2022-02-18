GHSA football finals strike attendance low; payouts sent this week

The 16 football state finalists are getting their checks in the mail from the Georgia High School Football Association this week, and they’re a little lighter this year after paid attendance at the Dec. 11-13 event was its lowest since the GHSA moved the games to a neutral site in 2008.
Attendance for the 11 games – eight football and three flag football – was 22,631, the GHSA said Friday. The previous attendance low was the 24,476 of 2020, when the pandemic was cited for lower-than-usual numbers.
Attendance routinely was more than 40,000 during the GHSA’s run at the Georgia Dome and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Dome is gone, and Mercedes-Benz’s rent is much higher, making Center Parc Stadium, in its third season as host, the better financial option, according to the GHSA.
The 2021 finals earned the 16 participating football teams $179,150 with Class 7A schools Milton and Collins Hill getting nearly $16,000 apiece and the four Class A schools getting less than $7,000.
Tickets sales and radio broadcasting rights brought in $459,699, and expenses came to $288,373, mostly for rental for Center Parc Stadium.
Expenses also include the GHSA’s 12% share along with money spent on hotels, food and mileage for all workers employed to run the event. Game officials cost $12,540.
GHSA bylaws determine the percentage that each finalist receives ranging from 17.5% to Class 7A schools and 8% to Class A schools.
2021 – 22,631 (8 games)
2020 – 24,476 (8 games)
2019 - 28,011 (8 games)
2018 – 40,463 (8 games)
2017 – 41,202 (8 games)
2016 – 47,922 (8 games)
2015 – 46,312 (7 games)
2014 – 45,744 (7 games)
2013 – 43,989 (7 games)
2012 – 40,326 (7 games)
2011 – 40,401 (5 games)
2010 – 44,154 (5 games)
2009 – 36,685 (5 games)
2008 – 37,659 (5 games)
