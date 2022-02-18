GHSA football finals strike attendance low; payouts sent this week

Attendance for the 11 games – eight football and three flag football – was 22,631, the GHSA said Friday. The previous attendance low was the 24,476 of 2020, when the pandemic was cited for lower-than-usual numbers.

Attendance routinely was more than 40,000 during the GHSA’s run at the Georgia Dome and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Dome is gone, and Mercedes-Benz’s rent is much higher, making Center Parc Stadium, in its third season as host, the better financial option, according to the GHSA.