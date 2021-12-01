GHSA Flag Football playoff, boys and girls basketball scores from Tuesday

GHSA Flag Football playoff scores
Blessed Trinity 13, Pope 0
Calvary Day 18, Statesboro 6
Calvary Day 26, LaGrange 0
Central-Carroll 7, Lakeside-Evans 6
Columbus 22, Richmond Hill 0
Columbus 25, Walnut Grove 0
Creekview 14, Osborne 12
Dodge County 19, Locust Grove 0
Dunwoody 20, Salem 6
Eagle’s Landing 13, Northside-Warner Robins 12
Forsyth Central 24, Mountain View 6
Harris County 12, Washington 6
Heritage-Conyers 26, Tucker 0
Hillgrove 19, River Ridge 6
LaGrange 25, Mt. Vernon 21
Lithia Springs 6, Grovetown 0
Long County 21, Shaw 12
Long County 6, Swainsboro 0
Marietta 13, Woodstock 6
Mary Persons 20, Columbia 7
McDonough 6, Dooly County 0
McEachern 14, Chattahoochee 12
Milton 25, North Paulding 0
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 12, East Coweta 7
Newnan 31, Jonesboro 8
Northside-Columbus 52, South Atlanta 0
Pace Academy 12, Sumter County 6
Pace Academy 25, Morgan County 0
Perry 19, Luella 0
Portal 13, Beach 6
Portal 19, Harris County 0
Riverwood 6, Evans 0
Rockdale County 20, Lithonia 0
Shaw 7, Hebron Christian 0
Southeast Bulloch 20, Northside-Columbus 0
Southeast Bulloch 44, Jenkins 0
St. Anne Pacelli 21, Tri-Cities 0
St. Anne Pacelli 27, Effingham County 0
St. Vincents 13, Mary Persons 12
St. Vincents 19, Kendrick 14
Sumter County 13, New Hampstead 0
Tri-Cities 12, Loganville 6
Trinity Christian 20, Lovejoy 13
Walnut Grove 18, Therrell 0
Woodland-Cartersville 6, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Boys Basketball scores
Baldwin 80, Wilkinson County 60
Bowdon 99, Fulton Leadership Academy 43
Brunswick 83, Woodville-Tompkins 66
Butler 46, Cross Creek 40
Cartersville 59, Gainesville 50
Centennial 80, Roswell 67
Central-Carroll 65, Bremen 48
Darlington 56, Fellowship Christian 21
Drew Charter 65, B.E.S.T. Academy 26
Dutchtown 74, Ola 51
East Coweta 66, Carrollton 54
Glynn Academy 46, Wayne County 27
Harris County 42, Northgate 32
Jefferson 63, Stephens County 52
LaFayette 88, Ridgeland 52
Lakeside-Evans 54, Richmond Academy 43
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 60, Heritage-Catoosa 45
Lanier 61, Denmark 48
Madison County 53, Elbert County 44
Malone 65, Seminole County 63
Mt. Pisgah Christian 56, Pinecrest Academy 48
Mundy’s Mill 65, Cedar Grove 60
Newnan 79, Heard County 47
Newton 64, Archer 48
North Gwinnett 70, Gainesville 42
North Hall 56, Union County 47
North Murray 44, Pickens 39
North Oconee 64, Oconee County 62
Northwest Whitfield 64, Ringgold 55
Oglethorpe County 57, Athens Christian 47
Riverwood 59, Woodstock 58
Rockdale County 70, Brookwood 45
Savannah Country Day 90, South Effingham 76
Screven County 64, Bryan County 54
South Cobb 55, Lassiter 43
South Forsyth 45, Walton 44
South Gwinnett 51, Chattahoochee 42
Southeast Bulloch 64, Toombs County 48
Southeast Whitfield 60, Dade County 40
St. Pius X 51, Lithonia 49
Tattnall County 50, Vidalia 40
Valdosta 52, Colquitt County 41
Veterans 69, Houston County 43
Weber 52, Cristo Rey Atlanta 12
Whitewater 53, North Clayton 39
Girls Basketball scores
Alcovy 51, Social Circle 38
Apalachee 56, Prince Avenue 45
Augusta Christian 66, Westside Anderson, SC 46
Baldwin 75, Wilkinson County 6
Brookstone 59, Columbus 26
Brunswick 72, Woodville-Tompkins 30
Buford 80, Parkview 33
Cambridge 61, Creekview 50
Carrollton 76, East Coweta 70
Cass 54, Christian Heritage 15
Chattahoochee 40, South Gwinnett 27
Cherokee 57, Sequoyah 50
Colquitt County 58, Valdosta 52
Cross Creek 54, Butler 34
Dade County 54, Southeast Whitfield 19
Deerfield-Windsor 49, Worth County 23
Denmark 50, Lanier 41
Douglas County 67, Lithia Springs 37
Dublin 56, East Laurens 31
East Jackson 46, Flowery Branch 45
Effingham County 41, Groves 20
Fellowship Christian 59, Darlington 15
Grayson 73, Marietta 67
Greene County 40, Georgia Military 24
Heard County 60, Newnan 21
Hebron Christian 46, Greater Atlanta Christian 33
Hiram 41, North Paulding 34
Houston County 67, Veterans 45
Islands 72, Savannah Country Day 44
Jefferson 76, Stephens County 25
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 47, Heritage-Catoosa 41
Lassiter 52, South Cobb 44
Lassiter 52, South Cobb 44
Mays 75, Jonesboro 52
McIntosh 50, Sandy Creek 30
Mundy’s Mill 42, Cedar Grove 34
North Gwinnett 53, Gainesville 49
North Hall 78, Union County 49
Pace Academy 29, South Atlanta 26
Peach County 36, Mary Persons 24
Rabun Gap 71, Towns County 17
Ringgold 47, Northwest Whitfield 42
Roswell 74, Centennial 33
Savannah Country Day 51, Ridgeland/Hardeevill 27
Screven County 42, Bryan County 34
South Forsyth 63, Walton 34
T.L. Hanna 51, Hart County 27
Tift County 44, Ware County 43
Toombs County 54, Southeast Bulloch 50
Union Grove 48, Jones County 31
Wayne County 44, Glynn Academy 42
