GHSA Flag Football playoff, boys and girls basketball scores from Tuesday

Dec. 28, 2020 - Atlanta, Ga: With the GHSA logo on the field, West Forsyth quarterback Haylee Dornan receives the snap in the first half against Hillgrove during the Class 6A-7A Flag Football championship at Center Parc Stadium Monday, December 28, 2020 in Atlanta, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Dec. 28, 2020 - Atlanta, Ga: With the GHSA logo on the field, West Forsyth quarterback Haylee Dornan receives the snap in the first half against Hillgrove during the Class 6A-7A Flag Football championship at Center Parc Stadium Monday, December 28, 2020 in Atlanta, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

GHSA Flag Football playoff scores

Blessed Trinity 13, Pope 0

Calvary Day 18, Statesboro 6

Calvary Day 26, LaGrange 0

Central-Carroll 7, Lakeside-Evans 6

Columbus 22, Richmond Hill 0

Columbus 25, Walnut Grove 0

Creekview 14, Osborne 12

Dodge County 19, Locust Grove 0

Dunwoody 20, Salem 6

Eagle’s Landing 13, Northside-Warner Robins 12

Forsyth Central 24, Mountain View 6

Harris County 12, Washington 6

Heritage-Conyers 26, Tucker 0

Hillgrove 19, River Ridge 6

LaGrange 25, Mt. Vernon 21

Lithia Springs 6, Grovetown 0

Long County 21, Shaw 12

Long County 6, Swainsboro 0

Marietta 13, Woodstock 6

Mary Persons 20, Columbia 7

McDonough 6, Dooly County 0

McEachern 14, Chattahoochee 12

Milton 25, North Paulding 0

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 12, East Coweta 7

Newnan 31, Jonesboro 8

Northside-Columbus 52, South Atlanta 0

Pace Academy 12, Sumter County 6

Pace Academy 25, Morgan County 0

Perry 19, Luella 0

Portal 13, Beach 6

Portal 19, Harris County 0

Riverwood 6, Evans 0

Rockdale County 20, Lithonia 0

Shaw 7, Hebron Christian 0

Southeast Bulloch 20, Northside-Columbus 0

Southeast Bulloch 44, Jenkins 0

St. Anne Pacelli 21, Tri-Cities 0

St. Anne Pacelli 27, Effingham County 0

St. Vincents 13, Mary Persons 12

St. Vincents 19, Kendrick 14

Sumter County 13, New Hampstead 0

Tri-Cities 12, Loganville 6

Trinity Christian 20, Lovejoy 13

Walnut Grove 18, Therrell 0

Woodland-Cartersville 6, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Boys Basketball scores

Baldwin 80, Wilkinson County 60

Bowdon 99, Fulton Leadership Academy 43

Brunswick 83, Woodville-Tompkins 66

Butler 46, Cross Creek 40

Cartersville 59, Gainesville 50

Centennial 80, Roswell 67

Central-Carroll 65, Bremen 48

Darlington 56, Fellowship Christian 21

Drew Charter 65, B.E.S.T. Academy 26

Dutchtown 74, Ola 51

East Coweta 66, Carrollton 54

Glynn Academy 46, Wayne County 27

Harris County 42, Northgate 32

Jefferson 63, Stephens County 52

LaFayette 88, Ridgeland 52

Lakeside-Evans 54, Richmond Academy 43

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 60, Heritage-Catoosa 45

Lanier 61, Denmark 48

Madison County 53, Elbert County 44

Malone 65, Seminole County 63

Mt. Pisgah Christian 56, Pinecrest Academy 48

Mundy’s Mill 65, Cedar Grove 60

Newnan 79, Heard County 47

Newton 64, Archer 48

North Gwinnett 70, Gainesville 42

North Hall 56, Union County 47

North Murray 44, Pickens 39

North Oconee 64, Oconee County 62

Northwest Whitfield 64, Ringgold 55

Oglethorpe County 57, Athens Christian 47

Riverwood 59, Woodstock 58

Rockdale County 70, Brookwood 45

Savannah Country Day 90, South Effingham 76

Screven County 64, Bryan County 54

South Cobb 55, Lassiter 43

South Forsyth 45, Walton 44

South Gwinnett 51, Chattahoochee 42

Southeast Bulloch 64, Toombs County 48

Southeast Whitfield 60, Dade County 40

St. Pius X 51, Lithonia 49

Tattnall County 50, Vidalia 40

Valdosta 52, Colquitt County 41

Veterans 69, Houston County 43

Weber 52, Cristo Rey Atlanta 12

Whitewater 53, North Clayton 39

Girls Basketball scores

Alcovy 51, Social Circle 38

Apalachee 56, Prince Avenue 45

Augusta Christian 66, Westside Anderson, SC 46

Baldwin 75, Wilkinson County 6

Brookstone 59, Columbus 26

Brunswick 72, Woodville-Tompkins 30

Buford 80, Parkview 33

Cambridge 61, Creekview 50

Carrollton 76, East Coweta 70

Cass 54, Christian Heritage 15

Chattahoochee 40, South Gwinnett 27

Cherokee 57, Sequoyah 50

Colquitt County 58, Valdosta 52

Cross Creek 54, Butler 34

Dade County 54, Southeast Whitfield 19

Deerfield-Windsor 49, Worth County 23

Denmark 50, Lanier 41

Douglas County 67, Lithia Springs 37

Dublin 56, East Laurens 31

East Jackson 46, Flowery Branch 45

Effingham County 41, Groves 20

Fellowship Christian 59, Darlington 15

Grayson 73, Marietta 67

Greene County 40, Georgia Military 24

Heard County 60, Newnan 21

Hebron Christian 46, Greater Atlanta Christian 33

Hiram 41, North Paulding 34

Houston County 67, Veterans 45

Islands 72, Savannah Country Day 44

Jefferson 76, Stephens County 25

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 47, Heritage-Catoosa 41

Lassiter 52, South Cobb 44

Lassiter 52, South Cobb 44

Mays 75, Jonesboro 52

McIntosh 50, Sandy Creek 30

Mundy’s Mill 42, Cedar Grove 34

North Gwinnett 53, Gainesville 49

North Hall 78, Union County 49

Pace Academy 29, South Atlanta 26

Peach County 36, Mary Persons 24

Rabun Gap 71, Towns County 17

Ringgold 47, Northwest Whitfield 42

Roswell 74, Centennial 33

Savannah Country Day 51, Ridgeland/Hardeevill 27

Screven County 42, Bryan County 34

South Forsyth 63, Walton 34

T.L. Hanna 51, Hart County 27

Tift County 44, Ware County 43

Toombs County 54, Southeast Bulloch 50

Union Grove 48, Jones County 31

Wayne County 44, Glynn Academy 42

