GHSA First Round Playoff Roundups from Saturday

No. 2 ranked Jefferson overwhelmed visiting Mt. Zion-Jonesboro with a 56-point effort in the first half of its 1 p.m. kickoff and became Class 4A’s first team to advance to the Sweet 16 with a 65-0 victory. Bowman Horn took the Dragons’ first play for a 42-yard touchdown and Malaki Starks followed it with a 67-yard touchdown on Jefferson’s next offensive snap. Carter Stephenson tacked on a 49-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Perry and rushed for a 17-yard touchdown before the end of the first quarter to push the lead to 28-0. Starks connected with Dawson Crawley for a 27-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter and Jefferson also got rushing scores from Kam Robinson (49 yards) and Isaiah Copeland (3) before Perry’s interception return for a touchdown made it 56-0 heading into the half. The Dragons registered a safety in the third quarter and then capped the scoring with Tre Reece’s 5-yard touchdown run in the final frame.
Class 4A
Islands 22, Hardaway 18
Hardaway led 18-0 before host Islands rallied past the Hawks with 22 unanswered points. Josh Dickerson made it a two-point game 18-16 with 6:44 left after returning an interception for a touchdown and hauling in the successful two-point conversion. Islands went up 22-18 with 2:09 left to play on a Jadon Adams touchdown pass to Langston Lewis. Following the go-ahead touchdown, Dickerson iced the game with this third interception.
Class 2A
Thomasville 42, Westside-Augusta 13
No. 3 ranked Thomasville stormed to a 28-0 halftime lead and took a 35-0 edge into a running-clock final frame. The Bulldogs got on the board with Ronney Baker’s 52-yard touchdown pass to Joe Williams. Ricky Fulton added a trio of touchdown runs—including a 32-yard carry before the half that put Thomasville up 28-0. Teammate Malek Harper also found the endzone in the first half with a 2-yard rushing score and the Thomasville defense registered three interceptions in the first half. Westside-Augusta spoiled the shutout with a passing touchdown with 5:15 left in the game. The Bulldogs countered with an Oxzavier River 26-yard touchdown reception before the Patriots tacked on a touchdown with 49 seconds left to mark the final tally.
Bremen 28, Elbert County 21
Bremen won a back-and-forth battle with host Elbert County in the final seconds. The Blue Devils’ game-winning touchdown came with just 11 seconds left when senior quarterback Tucker Hendrix rushed for the deciding score. The game was knotted 7-7 heading into the final quarter. Bremen went up 14-7 on a Dillon McCoy touchdown run before Elbert County responded and the teams found themselves tied 21-21 down the stretch.
Northeast 27, Toombs County 14
Northeast jumped out to a 20-0 lead with 9:39 left in the third quarter and held off visiting Toombs County to celebrate the program’s first playoff victory since 2002. The teams went scoreless in the opening quarter before the Raiders built a 13-0 halftime lead. Wide receiver Zion Odoms’ touchdown pushed the lead to 20-0 before the Bulldogs’ cut the deficit to 20-14 heading into the final frame.
