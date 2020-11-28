GHSA First Round Playoff Roundups from Saturday

Thomasville 42, Westside-Augusta 13

No. 3 ranked Thomasville stormed to a 28-0 halftime lead and took a 35-0 edge into a running-clock final frame. The Bulldogs got on the board with Ronney Baker’s 52-yard touchdown pass to Joe Williams. Ricky Fulton added a trio of touchdown runs—including a 32-yard carry before the half that put Thomasville up 28-0. Teammate Malek Harper also found the endzone in the first half with a 2-yard rushing score and the Thomasville defense registered three interceptions in the first half. Westside-Augusta spoiled the shutout with a passing touchdown with 5:15 left in the game. The Bulldogs countered with an Oxzavier River 26-yard touchdown reception before the Patriots tacked on a touchdown with 49 seconds left to mark the final tally.

Bremen 28, Elbert County 21

Bremen won a back-and-forth battle with host Elbert County in the final seconds. The Blue Devils’ game-winning touchdown came with just 11 seconds left when senior quarterback Tucker Hendrix rushed for the deciding score. The game was knotted 7-7 heading into the final quarter. Bremen went up 14-7 on a Dillon McCoy touchdown run before Elbert County responded and the teams found themselves tied 21-21 down the stretch.

Northeast 27, Toombs County 14

Northeast jumped out to a 20-0 lead with 9:39 left in the third quarter and held off visiting Toombs County to celebrate the program’s first playoff victory since 2002. The teams went scoreless in the opening quarter before the Raiders built a 13-0 halftime lead. Wide receiver Zion Odoms’ touchdown pushed the lead to 20-0 before the Bulldogs’ cut the deficit to 20-14 heading into the final frame.