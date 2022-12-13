GHSA expected to announce finals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday

Attendance at the open-air Center Parc Stadium has been below the standards of the indoor stadiums, but peaked last week at 34,653, up more than 50% over the 2021 attendance of 22,631. The average over four years was 27,443.

The eight championships drew 40,462 to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2018 despite being played over three weekdays to accommodate the Atlanta United soccer team’s playoff match the previous weekend. In 2017, an ice storm forced six of the eight games to be played on high school fields. Attendance at the old Georgia Dome was even higher, surpassing 45,000 each season from 2014-16.

The COVID-19 season of 2020 and weather problems contributed to the attendance decline at Center Parc Stadium. The 2022 games were played in good weather for the most part, although the Class 4A final between Benedictine and Cedartown was played in rain that got heavy in the final moments of a 14-13 game decided on a tackle at the 1-yard line on the final play.

The GHSA moved out of Mercedes-Benz and into Center Parc in 2019 largely because of money. The cost to rent Mercedes-Benz Stadium at the time reportedly was around $500,000, or as much as four times the cost Georgia State offered. It can be assumed that concessions have been made.

The Falcons have a history of supporting high school football. The Georgia Dome and later Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been the site of Corky Kell Classic opening-week games since 1992. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a wall that features the helmet of every Georgia high school football team, and the Falcons honor a weekly high school coach of the week.