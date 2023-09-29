GHSA expected to approve NIL deals for athletes Monday

The Georgia High School Association on Monday is expected to approve a bylaw allowing high school athletes to profit from name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

The proposal comes with limitations.

If approved, NIL deals cannot be linked to a specific achievement or performance, and athletes won’t be allowed to use their schools’ name, logos or uniforms or other intellectual property.

Schools or school representatives may not use NIL deals entice an athlete to enroll.

According to Business of College Sports, 29 states and the District of Columbia allow NIL deals. Notable among those that do not are Alabama, Florida and South Carolina. NIL deals are legal in Tennessee and North Carolina.

Approval would come at the GHSA’s executive committee meeting Monday in Macon.

Also Monday, the GHSA’s executive committee could hear reclassification plans, including one that could have private schools in classes 3A to A compete for their own championships separate from public schools.