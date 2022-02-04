GHSA Diving results from Thursday

Bridges took the state title with a 725.10-point performance which beat out teammates Trip and Tuck Gregory. On the girls side of the class, Colquitt County’s Ruth Anne McCranie won first place with a score of 580.45. West Forsyth’s Michelle Cummo finished second, Colquitt’s Shannon Icard won third place and Brookwood’s Chloe Brothers placed fourth.

In Class 6A boys, Lassiter’s Carter Lofton won the state title ahead of River Ridge’s Nathan Sehorn. For the girls, Allatoona’s Hannah Stumpf won the state title with a 641.65-point performance which beat out Kennesaw’s Kyler Dixon and Cambridge’s Brooklyn Petit.