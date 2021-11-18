GHSA discusses Class A reorganization, rules on region transfers

Another reclass member, Jesse Crews of public school Charlton County, proposed going back to the 2012-20 setup in which Class A public and private schools competed together in eight regions, playing each other in the regular season, but separating for the state championships, ensuring public and private champions.

Davis Russell, a reclass member from Bremen, suggested that the GHSA remove its Class A exemption on the out-of-zone enrollment multiplier, allowing Class A schools to be moved into higher classes. Some objected, saying this would entail re-doing several classes and not just Class A since a multiplier would push several schools into 3A and 2A.

And it’s no secret that schools in classes 3A and 2A oppose taking on private schools. Only one, Aquinas, is currently slotted for one of those classes in 2022-23.

The ‘’spirited discussion,’’ as described in the meeting’s minutes, came to a close with no decision, which was not unexpected.

Lakeview Academy of Gainesville, a GHSA member since 1972, on Wednesday had become the 10th GHSA Class A school to announce it was leaving for the Georgia Independent School Association. More could follow.

Others officially leaving are St. Anne-Pacelli of Columbus, Heritage of Newnan, George Walton Academy of Monroe, Strong Rock Christian of Locust Grove, Deerfield-Windsor of Albany and Macon schools Mount de Sales, First Presbyterian, Stratford Academy and Tattnall Square.

Several have cited a new GHSA rule that makes transfer students ineligible at private schools for one year unless they move into the public school district in which the private school resides.

In other business, 13 schools won appeal to move to new regions within the same classification for 2022-23.

Class 7

Discovery from 8 to 7

Osborne from 2 to 5

Class 5

Villa Rica from 7 to 5

Class 4A

Hapeville Charter from 4 to 6

Seckinger from 6 to 8

Class 3A

Oconee County from to 7

Gilmer from 7 to 6

Pickens from 7 to 6

Liberty County from 3 to 5

Class 2A

Fannin County from 8 to 7

Oglethorpe County from 8 to 3

Social Circle from 8 to 2

Class A Public

Warren County from 8 to 7