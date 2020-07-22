GHSA director explains decision to delay football season start

“One positive I’ve heard from many is ‘our facilities have been a whole lot cleaner than they have been in the past,‘” Hines joked.

He said he coaches and athletic directors have been dedicated to “get the job done,” and keeping interactions safe to ensure the season goes on as planned.

Starting later keeps in place many high-profile inter-region games, including those in the Corky Kell Classic, which traditionally symbolizes the start of the news season in metro Atlanta. Corky Kell organizers confirmed they’re still planning for their four-day event to start Sept. 2, a Wednesday.

Also on the broadcast are Sandy Creek football coach Brett Garvin and Brookwood’s Philip Jones.

Volleyball, and other fall sports, including cross country, fast-pitch softball and cheerleading remain on schedule.