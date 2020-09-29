GHSA declares Valdosta transfer quarterback ineligible

Jake Garcia, the California quarterback whose parents dissolved their marriage to help him gain immediate eligibility at Valdosta High, was ruled ineligible by the Georgia High School Association, Valdosta coach Rush Propst acknowledged in a text message Tuesday afternoon.
Propst, who was in staff meetings, added only that he hoped to appeal the decision.
GHSA executive director Robin Hines declined comment Tuesday and did not confirm the ruling.
Garcia, a four-star recruit who committed to Southern Cal, transferred to Valdosta in August and played the Wildcats' first game, a 28-25 victory over Warner Robins. He passed for 332 yards.
The GHSA acknowledged an investigation into the quarterback’s eligibility last week after it was reported by ESPN’s Mark Schlabach that Garcia’s parents dissolved their marriage, with plans to reunite after the season, so that Garcia would be eligible.
GHSA bylaws require that transfer students move “simultaneously with the entire parental unit” into their new school zones to be eligible immediately. Garcia’s father, Randy, moved with Garcia to Georgia while the mother remained in California. The family made the move to Georgia after California decided to postpone its football season until winter.
Garcia did not play in Valdosta’s past two games, a victory over Bainbridge and a loss to Colquitt County. Propst said the decision to withhold Garcia was made because of an injury and not eligibility issues.
