BreakingNews
Training center opponents claim responsibility for torched police car
High School Sports Blog

GHSA Dance State Championship Recap: Starr’s Mill extends dynasty

ajc.com

Credit: GHSA

Credit: GHSA

By Score Atlanta
22 minutes ago

Starr’s Mill captured its fifth-straight GHSA Dance State title and seventh-consecutive overall state championship on Saturday at the Macon Centerplex on Saturday. Starr’s Mill posted a season-high 97.77 score at Heritage-Catoosa on Jan. 20 and edged host Heritage-Catoosa, which finished runner-up in the Class 3A-4A field. Starr’s Mill earned first in the Pom, Bremen placed first in Jazz, Thomasville earned the High Kick gold and Heritage-Catoosa placed first in Hip Hop to build its runner-up finish.

In Class A-2A, Stilwell Arts won its third-straight and fourth overall championship in five years. Stilwell Arts earned first place Jazz and Pom, runner-up Washington earned first place in Hip Hop and King’s Ridge placed first in High Kick.

Following the trophy presentation, Class 5A-6A and Class 7A competed in the second session. In Class 5A-6A, McIntosh defended its championship and edged runner-up Tri-Cities. The Chiefs entered the championship as the highest scoring squad in the state during the regular season with a 98.4 on Jan. 20. South Forsyth topped Mill Creek in Class 7A for its first-ever state title.

2024 GHSA Dance State Champions

Class 7A- South Forsyth

Class 5A-6A- Mill Creek

Class 3A-4A- Starr’s Mill

Class A-2A – Stilwell Arts

See the past GHSA Dance Champions

A-3A 4A-5A 6A-7A

2019 Washington McIntosh Mill Creek

A-3A 4A-5A 5A-6A 7A

2020 Stilwell Arts Heritage-Cat. Starr’s Mill Mill Creek

A-2A 3A-4A 5A-6A 7A

2021 Thomasville West Laurens Starr’s Mill Mill Creek

2022 Stilwell Arts West Laurens Starr’s Mill Mill Creek

2023 Stilwell Arts Starr’s Mill McIntosh Peachtree Ridge

About the Author

Score Atlanta
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top