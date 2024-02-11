GHSA Dance State Championship Recap: Starr’s Mill extends dynasty

Starr’s Mill captured its fifth-straight GHSA Dance State title and seventh-consecutive overall state championship on Saturday at the Macon Centerplex on Saturday. Starr’s Mill posted a season-high 97.77 score at Heritage-Catoosa on Jan. 20 and edged host Heritage-Catoosa, which finished runner-up in the Class 3A-4A field. Starr’s Mill earned first in the Pom, Bremen placed first in Jazz, Thomasville earned the High Kick gold and Heritage-Catoosa placed first in Hip Hop to build its runner-up finish.
In Class A-2A, Stilwell Arts won its third-straight and fourth overall championship in five years. Stilwell Arts earned first place Jazz and Pom, runner-up Washington earned first place in Hip Hop and King’s Ridge placed first in High Kick.
Following the trophy presentation, Class 5A-6A and Class 7A competed in the second session. In Class 5A-6A, McIntosh defended its championship and edged runner-up Tri-Cities. The Chiefs entered the championship as the highest scoring squad in the state during the regular season with a 98.4 on Jan. 20. South Forsyth topped Mill Creek in Class 7A for its first-ever state title.
2024 GHSA Dance State Champions
Class 7A- South Forsyth
Class 5A-6A- Mill Creek
Class 3A-4A- Starr’s Mill
Class A-2A – Stilwell Arts
See the past GHSA Dance Champions
A-3A 4A-5A 6A-7A
2019 Washington McIntosh Mill Creek
A-3A 4A-5A 5A-6A 7A
2020 Stilwell Arts Heritage-Cat. Starr’s Mill Mill Creek
A-2A 3A-4A 5A-6A 7A
2021 Thomasville West Laurens Starr’s Mill Mill Creek
2022 Stilwell Arts West Laurens Starr’s Mill Mill Creek
2023 Stilwell Arts Starr’s Mill McIntosh Peachtree Ridge
