GHSA Dance and Game Day Cheer Championship Preview

The GHSA Game Day State Championship will take flight this weekend at Mercer University in Macon. Nearly 70 different routines will take place within the four different Divisions and it will start with Class 1A-2A programs. At last year’s Finals, North Gwinnett took Class 7A, Lee County won the 5A/6A division, Morgan County took Class 3A/4A and Haralson County grabbed the Class 1A/2A title. Haralson County was able to take down reigning state champion Jeff Davis scored 80.0 points and took on a field that also included Trion Commerce, Aquinas and Atlanta Classical Academy rounded out the top 5 finishers. On Friday, Mach 4 South Forsyth, Mill Creek, McIntosh, Tri-Cities, Marha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts and McDonough will compete in the Class 1A-7A Spirit Dance State Championship
Morgan County returns as the team to beat in the Class 3A-4A field once again. The Bulldogs took the state title with an 80.75 score in 2020 and then defended their crown last year with a first-place finish. Mary Persons has come in second with in each of the last two years and Heritage-Catoosa has scored back-to-back third-place finishes—including two years ago when a 2-point deduction dropped them down to third. Heritage-Catoosa earned a 79.25. Heritage-Catoosa scored an 81.25, however, a 2-point deduction dropped them down to third place.
Lee County leads the Class 5A-6A field and is going for its third-straight championship this season. The Trojans have routinely produced the highest scores—regardless of classification. In 2021, Lee County grabbed the crown with a state-best 86.50 finish. The Trojans comfortably edged second-place Wayne County’s 81.75 finish. South Effingham, Carrollton and Lakeside Evans rounded out the top 5 finishers. This year, Lee County will lead a field of 13 total teams that will be competing in the loaded Class 5A-6A division. Joining the Trojans will be Wayne County, New Manchester, Calhoun, Woodland-Stockbridge, Habersham Central, Effingham County, Rome, Lanier, Mays, Buford, Carrollton and South Effingham.
Class 7A appears to be wide open again this year. North Gwinnett turned in a second-place finish to Mill Creek in 2021 and was able to top the podium this past year. Mill Creek failed to advance to last year’s finals, but will be back and looking to get back on top like they did in 2021 with a championship-clinching 85.00 mark. Milton also did not qualify last year, but will be back and looking to improve from the program’s third-place finish in 2020.
The Game Day format showcases the school spirit and unique routines of each program. Each team will be given a chance to showcase its best sideline and crowd-leading material in the following categories: Fight Song, Band Chant and Crowd Leading.
When it comes to the Crowd Leading chant, the time begins with a buzzer and can be used as a transition to the floor routine. This performance emphasizes crowd involvement. The Fight Song is performed in a one-minute time limit of recorded band music. During this, each team will be allowed up to three consecutive eight counts with stunts, tumbling and jumps. The same skill restrictions of the Crowd Leading are applied to the Fight Song part.
When teams set up and take the floor there will be a three-minute time limit that will begin with the first beat of a Band Chant music. This starts one continuous performance that demonstrates all the Game Day elements. Additionally, there will be a situational element added after the qualifying round. This will be either and offense or defense situation that will come from an announcer-led que.
