GHSA Dance and Game Day Cheer Championship Preview

Morgan County returns as the team to beat in the Class 3A-4A field once again. The Bulldogs took the state title with an 80.75 score in 2020 and then defended their crown last year with a first-place finish. Mary Persons has come in second with in each of the last two years and Heritage-Catoosa has scored back-to-back third-place finishes—including two years ago when a 2-point deduction dropped them down to third. Heritage-Catoosa earned a 79.25. Heritage-Catoosa scored an 81.25, however, a 2-point deduction dropped them down to third place.

Lee County leads the Class 5A-6A field and is going for its third-straight championship this season. The Trojans have routinely produced the highest scores—regardless of classification. In 2021, Lee County grabbed the crown with a state-best 86.50 finish. The Trojans comfortably edged second-place Wayne County’s 81.75 finish. South Effingham, Carrollton and Lakeside Evans rounded out the top 5 finishers. This year, Lee County will lead a field of 13 total teams that will be competing in the loaded Class 5A-6A division. Joining the Trojans will be Wayne County, New Manchester, Calhoun, Woodland-Stockbridge, Habersham Central, Effingham County, Rome, Lanier, Mays, Buford, Carrollton and South Effingham.