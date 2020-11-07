GHSA Cross Country State Championship Results from Saturday

The GHSA Cross Country State Championships came to a close Saturday at the Carrollton Course, with ten team and ten individual championships being awarded in Class 7A, 5A, 2A, A Public and A Private for both the boys and girls. Here’s how the last day of the competition unfolded.
Class 7A: For the boys, Marietta snagged its third state title in school history with a first-place time of 1:23:56.06. Marietta’s Kamari Miller, who placed third in last year’s competition, also took home the individual title with a time of 15:29.72. Another strong performance came from teammate James May (16:33.35) who placed fifth. For the girls, Marietta completed the sweep of Class 7A and placed first with a time of 1:42:10.88, besting 2019 champs Hillgrove (1:42:04.23) who placed second. South Forsyth’s Carmel Yonas took home the individual title with a time of 18:48.88.
Class 5A: The St. Pius X boys took home their twelfth state title in school history, and third consecutive in the classification. Their victory came from strong outings by Ryan Boyle (16:40.37) and Patrick McDonald (16:42.15) who finished third and sixth, respectively. Decatur’s Christian Gonzalez, who placed third in last year’s competition, took home the individual title with a first-place finish of 16:33.87. For the girls, St. Pius X completed the sweep of Class 5A, finishing first with a time of 1:38:15.93. Altogether, the Golden Lions' had four top-ten finishes. Mary Brady (18:47.62) took home the individual title, while Hannah Schemmel (18:55.61) placed second. Grace Von Biberstein (19:43.88) and Catherine Breault (19:56.91) finished eighth and ninth, respectively.
Class 2A: The Lovett boys claimed the school’s eleventh state title in school history, and first since 2004 with a first-place finish of 1:25:43.99. The Lions had strong performances from Joe Urbanowicz (16:39.09) and Patrick Pitts (16:54.94) who placed second and third, respectively. Pace Academy’s Edward Blaha placed first with a time of 16:28.36. For the girls, Pace Academy claimed its twelfth state title in school history and first since 2013 with a time of 1:47:10.50. The Knights' victory was fueled by strong outings from Caroline Hood (20:50.15) and Hanna Vincent (21:20.19) who placed sixth and eighth, respectively. Second-place Lovett’s Sydney Lamberson took home the individual title with a first-place finish of 20:08.88.
Class A Public: The Commerce boys took home their second state title in school history, and second consecutive in the classification with a first-place finish of 1:33:35.12. The Tigers' Brandon Martin also claimed the individual title with a time of 16:50.07. For the girls, Armuchee finished first with a time of 1:55:53.75, earing its first state title in school history. The victory was fueled by strong performances from Shelby Green (20:01.40) who took home the individual title, and Marissa Kimple (20:43.38) who placed second.
Class A Private: For the boys, the Wesleyan Wolves claimed their twelfth state title in school history, and third consecutive in Class A Private with a first-place finish of 1:26:34.88. Their victory was fueled by Mac Howie (16:32.66) and Braden DeBow (17:12.84) who finished third and seventh, respectively. Landmark Christian’s Zackary Truitt, who placed second in last year’s competition, took home the individual title with a finish of 16:05.43. For the girls, Wesleyan struck again and swept the classification with a first-place finish of 1:51:00.20, claiming its sixth state title in school history and first since 2013. Brookstone’s Kiley Murphy took home the individual title with a time of 19:10.61.
Class 7A Boys Individual Results
1. Kamari Miller, Marietta, 15:29.72; 2. Sully Shelton, Harrison, 16:07.25; 3. Hayden Marshall, Milton, 16:16.42; 4. Will Bray, Brookwood, 16:20.66; 5. James May, Marietta, 16:33.35.
Class 7A Boys Team Results
1. Marietta, 1:23:56.06; 2. Harrison, 1:25:01.62; 3. Norcross, 1:25:51.14; 4. Denmark, 1:26:09.36; 5. Milton, 1:26:43.43.
Class 7A Girls Individual Results
1. Carmel Yonas, South Forsyth, 18:48.88; 2. Ashley Thompson, Gainesville, 19:05.17; 3. Morgan Grace Sheffield, Denmark, 19:44.17; 4. Claire Shelton, Dunwoody, 19:46.11; 5. Sarah Burwell, Walton, 19:49.52.
Class 7A Girls Team Results
1. Marietta, 1:42:10.88; 2. Hillgrove, 1:42:04.23; 3. South Forsyth, 1:42:53.86; 4. Harrison, 1:44:40.36; 5. Etowah, 1:44:38.32.
Class 5A Boys Individual Results
1. Christian Gonzalez, Decatur, 16:33.87; 2. Eoin McNally, Decatur, 16:37.97; 3. Ryan Boyle, St. Pius X, 16:40.37; 4. Adam Wade, Blessed Trinity, 16:41.37; 5. Will Nash, Warner Robins, 16:41.83.
Class 5A Boys Team Results
1. St. Pius X, 1:24:46.94; 2. Decatur, 1:24:52.89; 3. Blessed Trinity, 1:25:38.11; 4. Starr’s Mill, 1:27:55.22; 5. Locust Grove, 1:28:16.23.
Class 5A Girls Individual Results
1. Mary Brady, St. Pius X, 18:47.62; 2. Hannah Schemmel, St. Pius X, 18:55.61; 3. Hannah Miniutti, Blessed Trinity, 19:21.32; 4. Rylee Evans, Woodland-Cartersville, 19:27.14; 5. Laney Doster, Jones County, 19:30.60.
Class 5A Girls Team Results
1. St. Pius X, 1:38:15.93; 2. Blessed Trinity, 1:40:04.33; 3. McIntosh, 1:45:09.91; 4. Decatur, 1:48:03.62; 5. Union Grove, 1:47:32.84.
Class 2A Boys Individual Results
1. Edward Blaha, Pace Academy, 16:28.36; 2. Joe Urbanowicz, Lovett, 16:39.09; 3. Patrick Pitts, Lovett, 16:54.94; 4. Grant Thompson, Pace Academy, 16:57.86; 5. Buck Ledford, Banks County, 16:59.16.
Class 2A Boys Team Results
1. Lovett, 1:25:43.99; 2. Pace Academy, 1:25:45.32; 3. Banks County, 1:30:55.98; 4. Jeff Davis, 1:34:52.66; 5. Bremen, 1:35:05.04.
Class 2A Girls Individual Results
1. Sydney Lamberson, Lovett, 20:08.88; 2. Tristen Crosby, Bleckley County, 20:22.17; 3. Sophia Cook, Coosa, 20:36.33; 4. Ellie Wildman, Lovett, 20:39.27; 5. Johna Bowen, Bleckley County, 20:47.93.
Class 2A Girls Team Results
1. Pace Academy, 1:47:10.50; 2. Lovett, 1:48:29.43; 3. Bleckley County, 1:49:08.31; 4. Oglethorpe County, 1:54:47.19; 5. Jeff Davis, 1:59:41.38.
Class A Public Boys Individual Results
1. Brandon Martin, Commerce, 16:50.07; 2. Leo Lopez, Greene County, 17:26.66; 3. Mason Harris, Wilcox County, 18:06.79; 4. Jensen Brown, Towns County, 18:22.95; 5. Ty Wood, Lake Oconee Academy, 18:28.54.
Class A Public Boys Team Results
1. Commerce, 1:33:35.12; 2. Armuchee, 1:37:14.15; 3. Towns County, 1:38:29.37; 4. Academy for Classical Education, 1:38:46.27; 5. Lake Oconee Academy, 1:39:46.07.
Class A Public Girls Individual Results
1. Shelby Green, Armuchee, 20:01.40; 2. Marissa Kimple, Armuchee, 20:43.38; 3. Jada Warren, Georgia Military, 21:30.86; 4. Paden Bell, Commerce, 22:10.95; 5. Maya Wynn, Furlow Charter, 22:41.13.
Class A Public Girls Team Results
1. Armuchee, 1:55:53.75; 2. Academy for Classical Education, 2:03:01.29; 3. Commerce, 2:05:59.57; 4. Lake Oconee Academy, 2:06:41.24; 5. Georgia Military, 2:08:41.62.
Class A Private Boys Individual Results
1. Zackary Truitt, Landmark Christian, 16:05.43; 2. Joe Sapone, Holy Innocents', 16:25.56; 3. Mac Howie, Wesleyan, 16:32.66; 4. Sam Colton, Paideia, 17:04.19; 5. Noah Kilgore, Strong Rock, 17:11.71.
Class A Private Boys Team Results
1. Wesleyan, 1:26:34.88; 2. Holy Innocents', 1:29:46.68; 3. Paideia, 1:30:35.85; 4. Whitefield Academy, 1:31:07.60; 5. Athens Academy, 1:33:54.94.
Class A Private Girls Individual Results
1. Kiley Murphy, Brookstone, 19:10.61; 2. Cara Joyce, Atlanta International, 19:35.77; 3. Hayden Puett, Holy Innocents', 20:00.18; 4. Kendall Lynes, Savannah Christian, 20:08.20; 5. Ellie Brewer, Hebron Christian, 20:16.54.
Class A Private Girls Team Results
1. Wesleyan, 1:51:00.20; 2. Holy Innocents', 1:49:53.41; 3. Athens Academy, 1:52:15.93; 4. Hebron Christian, 1:50:17.28; 5. Paideia, 1:52:07.43.
