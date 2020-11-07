GHSA Cross Country State Championship Results from Saturday

Class 7A: For the boys, Marietta snagged its third state title in school history with a first-place time of 1:23:56.06. Marietta’s Kamari Miller, who placed third in last year’s competition, also took home the individual title with a time of 15:29.72. Another strong performance came from teammate James May (16:33.35) who placed fifth. For the girls, Marietta completed the sweep of Class 7A and placed first with a time of 1:42:10.88, besting 2019 champs Hillgrove (1:42:04.23) who placed second. South Forsyth’s Carmel Yonas took home the individual title with a time of 18:48.88.

Class 5A: The St. Pius X boys took home their twelfth state title in school history, and third consecutive in the classification. Their victory came from strong outings by Ryan Boyle (16:40.37) and Patrick McDonald (16:42.15) who finished third and sixth, respectively. Decatur’s Christian Gonzalez, who placed third in last year’s competition, took home the individual title with a first-place finish of 16:33.87. For the girls, St. Pius X completed the sweep of Class 5A, finishing first with a time of 1:38:15.93. Altogether, the Golden Lions' had four top-ten finishes. Mary Brady (18:47.62) took home the individual title, while Hannah Schemmel (18:55.61) placed second. Grace Von Biberstein (19:43.88) and Catherine Breault (19:56.91) finished eighth and ninth, respectively.