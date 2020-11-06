GHSA Cross Country State Championship Results from Friday

Class 6A: The Cambridge boys claimed their schools second ever state title with a first-place time of 1:29:15.91. For the girls, the Pope Greyhounds claimed their sixth state title in school history and first since 1997 with a time of 1:44:35.95. Evans' Jonathan Greene took home the boys individual title with a time of 16:36.49. Creekview’s Makena Gates finished second overall in last year’s 6A girls competition but took one step forward and claimed the individual title this year with a first-place time of 18:43.60.

Class 4A: The Chestatee Boys won their first ever State Championship with a time of 1:25:12.01, with strong performances by Luke Gaddis (16:34.45) who placed second overall, and Gavin Grater (16:58.43) and Johnathan Torres Cruz (17:01.70) who placed third and fourth, respectively. North Oconee’s Davis Potts finished first overall with a time of 16:16.66. For the girls, Marist returned to the top and claimed its 21st state title with a time of 1:42:45.48. Marist’s Ruby Little (19:27.42) finished second overall, while teammates Johna Grisik (20:27.91) and Kate Selover (20:35.65) finished third and fourth, respectively. Jefferson’s Katherine Law claimed the individual title with a first-place finish of 19:24.08.