GHSA coin toss helps decide home field for quarterfinals

Football teams placed higher on the playoff bracket will play at home when same-seeded opponents meet in the quarterfinals next week, the Georgia High School Association determined Monday with a universal coin toss.
This week’s second round, like the first, is played at the home field of the higher-seeded team. The quarterfinals are the first round in which region champions and other same-seeded teams can meet.
The result of Monday’s toss, if the higher-seeded teams win this week, would send No. 2 Walton at No. 5 Carrollton and No. 3 Colquitt County at No. 10 Milton in Class 7A, No. 2 Thomas County Central at No. 6 Rome in 6A and No. 2 North Oconee at No. 1Benedictine in 4A.
The GHSA will conduct another coin toss next week to determine home field for same-seeded opponents in the semifinals. The Dec. 11-13 finals will be played at a neutral site, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Here are the playoff brackets in each classification.
About the Author