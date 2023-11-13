BreakingNews
GHSA coin toss helps decide home field for quarterfinals

High School Sports Blog
15 minutes ago
Football teams placed higher on the playoff bracket will play at home when same-seeded opponents meet in the quarterfinals next week, the Georgia High School Association determined Monday with a universal coin toss.

This week’s second round, like the first, is played at the home field of the higher-seeded team. The quarterfinals are the first round in which region champions and other same-seeded teams can meet.

The result of Monday’s toss, if the higher-seeded teams win this week, would send No. 2 Walton at No. 5 Carrollton and No. 3 Colquitt County at No. 10 Milton in Class 7A, No. 2 Thomas County Central at No. 6 Rome in 6A and No. 2 North Oconee at No. 1Benedictine in 4A.

The GHSA will conduct another coin toss next week to determine home field for same-seeded opponents in the semifinals. The Dec. 11-13 finals will be played at a neutral site, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here are the playoff brackets in each classification.

Class 7A bracket

Class 6A bracket

Class 5A bracket

Class 4A bracket

Class 3A bracket

Class 2A bracket

Class A Div. 1

Class A Div. 2

