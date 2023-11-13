GHSA coin toss helps decide home field for quarterfinals

This week’s second round, like the first, is played at the home field of the higher-seeded team. The quarterfinals are the first round in which region champions and other same-seeded teams can meet.

The result of Monday’s toss, if the higher-seeded teams win this week, would send No. 2 Walton at No. 5 Carrollton and No. 3 Colquitt County at No. 10 Milton in Class 7A, No. 2 Thomas County Central at No. 6 Rome in 6A and No. 2 North Oconee at No. 1Benedictine in 4A.

The GHSA will conduct another coin toss next week to determine home field for same-seeded opponents in the semifinals. The Dec. 11-13 finals will be played at a neutral site, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here are the playoff brackets in each classification.

Class 7A bracket

Class 6A bracket

Class 5A bracket

Class 4A bracket

Class 3A bracket

Class 2A bracket

Class A Div. 1

Class A Div. 2