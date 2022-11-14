GHSA coin flip determines home-field edge for football quarterfinals

This week’s second round, like the first, is played at the home field of the higher-seeded team. The quarterfinals are the first round in which region champions and other same-seeded teams can meet.

The result of Monday’s toss, if the higher-seeded teams win this week, would send No. 1 Buford to No. 4 Carrollton in Class 7A, No. 3 Roswell to No. 2 Thomas County Central in 6A, and No. 9 Calhoun to No. 1 Ware County in 5A, No. 2 North Oconee to No. 3 Perry in 4A, No. 2 Calvary Day to No. 1 Cedar Grove in 3A, No. 7 Rockmart at No. 1 Fitzgerald in 2A, No. 3 Rabun County at No. 2 Swainsboro in A Division I and No. 1 Bowdon at No. 3 Early County in A Division II.