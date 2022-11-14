ajc logo
GHSA coin flip determines home-field edge for football quarterfinals

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Football teams placed lower on the playoff bracket will play at home when same-seeded opponents meet in the quarterfinals next week, the Georgia High School Association determined Monday with a universal coin toss.

This week’s second round, like the first, is played at the home field of the higher-seeded team. The quarterfinals are the first round in which region champions and other same-seeded teams can meet.

The result of Monday’s toss, if the higher-seeded teams win this week, would send No. 1 Buford to No. 4 Carrollton in Class 7A, No. 3 Roswell to No. 2 Thomas County Central in 6A, and No. 9 Calhoun to No. 1 Ware County in 5A, No. 2 North Oconee to No. 3 Perry in 4A, No. 2 Calvary Day to No. 1 Cedar Grove in 3A, No. 7 Rockmart at No. 1 Fitzgerald in 2A, No. 3 Rabun County at No. 2 Swainsboro in A Division I and No. 1 Bowdon at No. 3 Early County in A Division II.

The GHSA will conduct another coin toss next week to determine home field for same-seeded opponents in the semifinals. The Dec. 8-10 finals will be played at a neutral site, Center Parc Stadium at Georgia State.

Below is the draw for each classification in the order they appear on the bracket.

In 7A, for example, North Gwinnett would play at Colquitt County (the lower team on the bracket) if both teams win their games this week. When same-seeded teams are not playing, the higher-seeded team is home.

Class 7A

(R6 #2) Lambert at (R7 #1) North Gwinnett

(R3 #3) Harrison at (R1 #1) Colquitt County

(R5 #2) Walton at (R8 #1) Buford

(R3 #2) Marietta at (R2 #1) Carrollton

(R4 #4) Parkview at (R2 #2) Westlake

(R8 #2) Mill Creek at (R5 #1) North Cobb

(R1 #2) Camden County at (R4 #1) Grayson

(R7 #2) Norcross at (R6 #1) Milton

Class 6A

(R6 #2) Allatoona at (R7 #1) Roswell

(R4 #2) St. Pius at (R1 #1) Thomas Co. Central

(R5 #2) South Paulding at (R8 #1) Gainesville

(R1 #4) Houston Co. at (R4 #3) North Atlanta

(R1 #3) Lee Co. at (R3 #1) Woodward Academy

(R8 #2) North Forsyth at (R5 #1) Hughes

(R1 #2) Northside, Warner Robins at (R4 #1) Marist

(R7 #2) Alpharetta at (R6 #1) Rome

Class 5A

(R6 #2) Kell at (R7 #1) Calhoun

(R4 #2) Chamblee at (R1 #1) Ware Co.

(R7 #4) Cass at (R5 #2) Mays

(R3 #2) Northgate at (R2 #1) Dutchtown

(R2 #2) Warner Robins at (R3 #1) Northside, Columbus

(R7 #3) Dalton at (R5 #1) Creekside

(R1 #2) Coffee at (R4 #1) Decatur

(R7 #2) Cartersville at (R6 #1) Cambridge

Class 4A

(R6 #2) Stephenson at (R7 #1) Cedartown

(R3 #3) Burke County at (R1 #1) Bainbridge

(R5 #2) Lovett at (R8 #1) North Oconee

(R3 #2) Wayne County at (R2 #1) Perry

(R2 #2) Spalding at (R3 #1) Benedictine

(R8 #2) Walnut Grove at (R5 #1) Stockbridge

(R1 #2) Cairo at (R4 #1) Troup (Saturday)

(R7 #2) Central, Carrollton at (R6 #1) Holy Innocents’

Class 3A

(R8 #4) Monroe Area at (R5 #3) Carver, Atlanta

(R3 #3) Liberty Co. at (R1 #1) Thomasville

(R5 #2) Sandy Creek at (R8 #1) Stephens Co.

(R3 #2) Savannah Christian at (R2 #1) Peach Co.

(R1 #3) Dougherty at (R3 #1) Calvary Day

(R8 #2) Hebron Christian at (R5 #1) Cedar Grove

(R1 #2) Carver, Columbus at (R4 #1) Harlem

(R8 #3) Oconee Co. at (R6 #1) Adairsville

Class 2A

(R6 #2) North Cobb Christian at (R7 #1) Rockmart

(R4 #2) Putnam County at (R1 #1) Fitzgerald

(R5 #2) Eagle’s Landing Christian at (R8 #1) Fellowship Christian

(R2 #1) Berrien at (R3 #2) Pierce County

(R2 #2) Northeast at (R3 #1) Appling County

(R7 #3) Fannin County at (R5 #1) Callaway

(R1 #2) Cook at (R4 #1) Thomson

(R8 #3) Union County at (R6 #1) South Atlanta

Class A Division I

(R6 #2) Mount Pisgah Christian at (R7 #1) Darlington

(R4 #2) Heard County at (R1 #1) Irwin County

(R5 #2) Social Circle at (R8 #1) Rabun County

(R3 #2) Screven County at (R2 #1) Swainsboro

(R2 #2) Dublin at (R3 #1) Metter

(R8 #2) Elbert County at (R5 #1) Prince Avenue Christian

(R2 #3) Bleckley County at (R4 #1) Lamar County

(R7 #2) Trion at (R6 #1) St. Francis

Class A Division II

(R6 #2) Manchester at (R7 #1) Bowdon

(R4 #2) Telfair County at (R1 #1) Early County

(R5 #2) Wilkinson County at (R8 #1) Lincoln County

(R4 #3) Dooly County at (R2 #1) Charlton County

(R2 #2) Clinch County at (R3 #1) McIntosh County Academy

(R7 #3) Christian Heritage at (R5 #1) Johnson County

(R2 #3) Lanier County at (R4 #1) Wilcox County

(R8 #3) Washington-Wilkes at (R6 #1) Schley County

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

