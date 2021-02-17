GHSA Cheerleading State Championship Updates from Tuesday

In Class 7A, South Forsyth (105) narrowly reclaimed the title from two-time defending champion Lambert (104) who placed second. This title is South Forsyth’s first since the 2017-18 season, and eighth in school history.

The Carrollton Trojans (103.5) finished at the top-spot in Class 6A, just edging second-place Houston County (102). This gives Carrollton its third title in four years, two of which came in Class 5A, and tenth in school history.