GHSA Cheerleading State Championship Preview

The Class A Private, A Public and COED finals will open the event at 10 a.m. Monday. Session two will begin at 4 p.m. with the Class 2A and 5A finals. Tuesday’s finals sessions will begin with Class 4A and Class 7A at 10 a.m. and conclude with the Class 3A and Class 6A championships, beginning at 4 p.m.

Lambert enters the finals as the defending champion in the state’s highest classification (7A) and since 2012-13, the Trojans have won six championships – 2012-13, 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2018-19 and last season. Creekview returns to defend its 6A championship – the program’s only title -- and McIntosh will try to repeat in Class 5A. The Chiefs won state championships in 1994-95, 1998-99, 2013-14, 2016-17 and last season.