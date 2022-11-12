GHSA Cheerleading State Championship Friday Roundup

The GHSA Cheerleading State Championships crowed four state champions on Friday in Day 1 of championship weekend at the Macon Centreplex. Weather delayed the action two hours—a decision that was made to quell travel concerns for the 64 squads competing on Friday—and Class 2A and Class 4A began Session 1 at noon. The judges called the six highest scoring teams to the floor from Class 2A to crown the first round of champions. Fellowship Christian, KIPP, 2021 state champion Dodge County, three-time state champion Vidalia, seven-time state champion Pierce County and 10-time defending state champion Mt. Paran were the six teams waiting for the deliberation and it was Mt. Paran that took the title and extended its streak to 11-straight. This was Mt. Paran’s first year competing in Class 2A. Pierce County finished second, KIPP earned third and Fellowship Christian came in fourth.
Class 4A also had a vastly different field of contenders after the latest reclassification cycle and its six teams that were called to the floor following the routines were Cedartown, Central-Carroll, North Oconee, West Laurens, Starr’s Mill and Whitewater. North Oconee and Whitewater were the only program’s out of the six that had not previously won a state title, but that changed as Whitewater was crowned this year’s 4A champs. West Laurens earned a runner-up finish, Starr’s Mill capped a third-place finish and Central-Carroll earned fourth.
Class 3A and Class 6A commenced Session 2 at 5 p.m. and Class 3A sent Bremen, Columbus, Dawson County, Gordon Lee, Mary Persons and Savannah Christian to the floor to wait for the final results. Bremen was looking for its fourth all-time state title and first since 2006, Columbus was looking for the program’s third all-time title and Mary Persons sought its second state title in the past three seasons. Additionally, the Class 3A top six scorers included six-time defending state champion Gordon Lee (previously in Class A Public). Savannah Christian was the only program on the floor in the final six that had not previously won a state title, but that changed as the Raiders earned the state crown ahead of No. 2 Mary Persons, No. 3 Gordon Lee and No. 4 Columbus.
The Class 6A state title went to Houston County, which won its first state title since the 2012 season. North Forsyth finished runner-up, Lanier earned third and Allatoona finished fourth. Johns Creek and South Effingham were also called to the floor for the championship announcement.
