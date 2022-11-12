GHSA Cheerleading State Championship Friday Roundup

Class 4A also had a vastly different field of contenders after the latest reclassification cycle and its six teams that were called to the floor following the routines were Cedartown, Central-Carroll, North Oconee, West Laurens, Starr’s Mill and Whitewater. North Oconee and Whitewater were the only program’s out of the six that had not previously won a state title, but that changed as Whitewater was crowned this year’s 4A champs. West Laurens earned a runner-up finish, Starr’s Mill capped a third-place finish and Central-Carroll earned fourth.

Class 3A and Class 6A commenced Session 2 at 5 p.m. and Class 3A sent Bremen, Columbus, Dawson County, Gordon Lee, Mary Persons and Savannah Christian to the floor to wait for the final results. Bremen was looking for its fourth all-time state title and first since 2006, Columbus was looking for the program’s third all-time title and Mary Persons sought its second state title in the past three seasons. Additionally, the Class 3A top six scorers included six-time defending state champion Gordon Lee (previously in Class A Public). Savannah Christian was the only program on the floor in the final six that had not previously won a state title, but that changed as the Raiders earned the state crown ahead of No. 2 Mary Persons, No. 3 Gordon Lee and No. 4 Columbus.