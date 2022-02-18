GHSA Boys Soccer State Championship: Schedule/Scores

Here are the schedule and scores from the GHSA boys soccer state championships. This file will be updated throughout the playoffs which begin April 13-15 for the first round.
Follow the link to the brackets or see the full schedule below.
Boys First Round Schedule
Class 7A (April 13)
R3 #2 Walton 5, R1 #3 Camden County 0
R5 #1 Roswell 3, R7 #4 Discovery 1
R8 #2 Peachtree Ridge 7, R6 #3 South Forsyth 2
R2 #1 Pebblebrook 2, R4 #4 South Gwinnett 1
R3 #3 Hillgrove 7, R1 #2 Colquitt County 0
R7 #1 Meadowcreek 4, R5 #4 Woodstock 2
R6 #2 Forsyth Central 1, R8 #3 North Gwinnett 0
R4 #1 Brookwood 1, R2 #4 Newnan 0
R4 #2 Parkview 1, R2 #3 East Coweta 0
R6 #1 Lambert 3, R8 #4 Mountain View 0
R7 #3 Dunwoody 1, R5 #2 Milton 0
R3 #1 Harrison 11, R1 #4 Lowndes 1
R2 #2 Campbell 4, R4 #3 Grayson 1
R6 #4 West Forsyth 1, R8 #1 Collins Hill 0
R5 #3 Alpharetta 1, R7 #2 Berkmar 0
R1 #1 Tift County 5, R3 #4 Marietta 4
Class 6A (April 15)
R3 #2 Lakeside Evans 5, R1 #3 Houston County 1
R5 #1 Dalton 3, R7 #4 Centennial 2
R6 #3 Osborne 2, R8 #2 Dacula 0
R2 #1 Glynn Academy 10, R4 #4 Lovejoy 0
R3 #3 Evans 2, R1 #2 Valdosta 1
R7 #1 River Ridge 2, R5 #4 Alexander 1
R6 #2 Kennesaw Mountain 1, R8 #3 Lanier 0
R4 #1 Lakeside-DeKalb 5, R2 #4 Brunswick 0
R4 #2 North Atlanta 3, R2 #3 South Effingham 0
R6 #1 Lassiter 4, R8 #4 Buford 0
R5 #2 Rome 2, R7 #3 Johns Creek 1
R3 #1 Grovetown 6, R1 #4 Northside-Warner Robins 1
R4 #3 Tucker 6, R2 #2 Statesboro 0
R8 #1 Central Gwinnett 3, R6 #4 Pope 0
R7 #2 Riverwood 4, R5 #3 Carrolton 0
R1 #1 Lee County 3, R3 #4 Heritage-Conyers 0
Class 5A (April 13)
R3 #2 Forest Park 4, R1 #3 Wayne County 0
R5 #1 St. Pius X 7, R7 #4 Cass 0
R8 #2 Clarke Central 6, R6 #3 North Springs 0
R2 #1 McIntosh 5, R4 #4 Locust Grove 0
R1 #2 Ware County 4, R3 #3 Jonesboro 3
R7 #1 Blessed Trinity 2, R5 #4 Decatur 1
R6 #2 Villa Rica 2, R8 #3 Greenbrier 1
R2 #4 Northgate 3, R4 #1 Union Grove 2
R2 #3 Starr’s Mill 6, R4 #2 Ola 1
R6 #1 Midtown 8, R8 #4 Apalachee 0
R5 #2 Northview 2, R7 #3 Calhoun 1
R3 #1 Woodward Academy 3, R1 #4 Coffee 0
R4 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge 3, R2 #2 Whitewater 2
R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville 5, R6 #4 Chapel Hill 2
R7 #2 Cartersville 3, R5 #3 Cross Keys 2
R1 #1 Veterans 2, R3 #4 Drew 0
Class 4A (April 15)
R3 #2 Islands 3, R1 #3 Bainbridge 0
R7 #4 Cedartown 3, R5 #1 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
R8 #2 Jefferson 8, R6 #3 Stephenson 0
R2 #1 Columbus 10, R4 #4 Rutland 0
R1 #2 Cairo 10, R3 #3 Jenkins 0
R7 #1 Southeast Whitfield 10, R5 #4 Hampton 0
R6 #2 Marist 1, R8 #3 Flowery Branch 0
R4 #1 West Laurens 9, R2 #4 Spencer 0
R4 #2 Spalding 2, R2 #3 Troup Co 0
R8 #4 East Hall 2, R6 #1 Druid Hills 1
R7 #3 Pickens 11, R5 #2 Luella 1
R3 #1 Benedictine 10, R1 #4 Dougherty 0
R2 #2 LaGrange 5, R4 #3 Perry 1
R8 #1 North Oconee 6, R6 #4 Mays 0
R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield 10, R5 #3 Fayette County 0
R1 #1 Thomas County Central 10, R3 #4 New Hampstead 0
Class 3A (April 13)
R3 #2 Windsor Forest 3, R1 #3 Pierce County 2
R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian 5, R7 #4 Cherokee Bluff 1
R8 #2 East Jackson 3, R6 #3 Sonoraville 0
R2 #1 Pike County 10, R4 #4 Hephzibah 0
R3 #3 Savannah Arts 2, R1 #2 Long County 1
R7 #1 West Hall 10, R5 #4 Salem 0
R6 #2 Coahulla Creek 4, R8 #3 Monroe Area 2
R4 #1 Morgan County 2, R2 #4 Jackson 1
R2 #3 Peach County 3, R4 #2 Harlem 2
R6 #1 North Murray 2, R8 #4 Hart County 1
R5 #2 Westminster 8, R7 #3 Gilmer 0
R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch 2, R1 #4 Appling County 0
R2 #2 Mary Persons 2, R4 #3 Richmond Academy 0
R8 #1 Oconee County 6, R6 #4 Murray County 0
R7 #2 East Forsyth 6, R5 #3 Sandy Creek 2
R1 #1 Tattnall County 9, R3 #4 Groves 0
Class 2A (April 15)
R3 #2 Dodge County 21, R1 #3 Berrien 3
R5 #1 Bremen 7, R7 #4 Pepperell 0
R8 #2 Rabun County 6, R6 #3 Towers 0
R2 #1 Toombs County 6, R4 #4 Glenn Hills 3
R1 #2 Fitzgerald 3, R3 #3 Washington County 1
R7 #1 Gordon Central 9, R5 #4 Haralson County 0
R6 #2 Pace Academy 11, R8 #3 Riverside Military 1
R2 #4 Vidalia 2, R4 #1 Putnam County 1
R2 #3 Bacon County 4, R4 #2 Oglethorpe County 1
R6 #1 Lovett 1, R8 #4 Elbert County 0
R5 #2 Callaway 2, R7 #3 Model 0
R3 #1 Lamar County 9, R1 #4 Worth County 1
R2 #2 Woodville-Tompkins 7, R4 #3 Jefferson County 1
R8 #1 Union County 8, R6 #4 Elite Scholars Academy 2
R7 #2 Coosa 10, R5 #3 Temple 0
R1 #1 Thomasville 7, R3 #4 Bleckley County 0
Class A Public (April 13)
R1 #3 Bye at R3 #2 Portal
R7 #4 Bye at R5 #1 Chattahoochee County
R8 #2 Lake Oconee Academy 1, R6 #3 Armuchee 0
R2 #1 Atkinson County 5, R4 #4 Hawkinsville 0
R3 #3 Metter at R1 #2 Bye
R5 #4 Bye at R7 #1 ACE Charter
R6 #2 Drew Charter 6, R8 #3 Commerce 0
R4 #1 Dooly County 2, R2 #4 Echols County 1
R2 #3 Lanier County 3, R4 #2 Dublin 2
R6 #1 Dalton Academy 3, R8 #4 Barrow Arts and Sciences 0
R5 #2 Macon County 2, R7 #3 Crawford County 0
R1 #4 Bye at R3 #1 Claxton
R2 #2 Brooks County 2, R4 #3 Montgomery County 1
R6 #4 Trion 3, R8 #1 Social Circle 1
R5 #3 Bye at R7 #2 Georgia Military
R3 #4 Bryan County at R1 #1 Bye
Class A Private (April 13)
R3 #2 Savannah Christian 3, R1 #3 Mt De Sales 1
R5 #1 Atlanta International 10, R7 #4 North Cobb Christian 0
R6 #3 Kings Ridge 2, R8 #2 Prince Ave Christian 1
R2 #1 Paideia 3, R4 #4 Brookstone 0
R3 #3 Calvary Day 2, R1 #2 Tattnall Square Academy 1
R7 #1 Walker 3, R5 #4 Mt. Vernon 2
R6 #2 Fellowship Christian 7, R8 #3 Tallulah Falls 1
R4 #1 St Anne-Pacelli 9, R2 #4 Our Lady of Mercy 1
R4 #2 Heritage, Newnan 3, R2 #3 Eagles Landing Christian 0
R6 #1 Pinecrest Academy 9, R8 #4 Loganville Christian 0
R5 #2 Providence Christian 10, R7 #3 Mt Paran Christian 0
R3 #1 Savannah Country Day 6, R1 #4 Deerfield-Windsor 0
R2 #2 Landmark Christian 5, R4 #3 Trinity Christian 0
R8 #1 Athens Academy 4, R6 #4 Mt Pisgah Christian 0
R5 #3 Wesleyan 3, R7 #2 Christian Heritage 2
R1 #1 First Presbyterian 3, R3 #4 Aquinas 0
