GHSA Boys Soccer State Championship: Schedule/Scores

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
Updated March 14, 2022

Here are the schedule and scores from the GHSA boys soccer state championships. This file will be updated throughout the playoffs which begin April 13-15 for the first round.

Follow the link to the brackets or see the full schedule below.

Boys First Round Schedule

Class 7A (April 13)

R3 #2 Walton 5, R1 #3 Camden County 0

R5 #1 Roswell 3, R7 #4 Discovery 1

R8 #2 Peachtree Ridge 7, R6 #3 South Forsyth 2

R2 #1 Pebblebrook 2, R4 #4 South Gwinnett 1

R3 #3 Hillgrove 7, R1 #2 Colquitt County 0

R7 #1 Meadowcreek 4, R5 #4 Woodstock 2

R6 #2 Forsyth Central 1, R8 #3 North Gwinnett 0

R4 #1 Brookwood 1, R2 #4 Newnan 0

R4 #2 Parkview 1, R2 #3 East Coweta 0

R6 #1 Lambert 3, R8 #4 Mountain View 0

R7 #3 Dunwoody 1, R5 #2 Milton 0

R3 #1 Harrison 11, R1 #4 Lowndes 1

R2 #2 Campbell 4, R4 #3 Grayson 1

R6 #4 West Forsyth 1, R8 #1 Collins Hill 0

R5 #3 Alpharetta 1, R7 #2 Berkmar 0

R1 #1 Tift County 5, R3 #4 Marietta 4

Class 6A (April 15)

R3 #2 Lakeside Evans 5, R1 #3 Houston County 1

R5 #1 Dalton 3, R7 #4 Centennial 2

R6 #3 Osborne 2, R8 #2 Dacula 0

R2 #1 Glynn Academy 10, R4 #4 Lovejoy 0

R3 #3 Evans 2, R1 #2 Valdosta 1

R7 #1 River Ridge 2, R5 #4 Alexander 1

R6 #2 Kennesaw Mountain 1, R8 #3 Lanier 0

R4 #1 Lakeside-DeKalb 5, R2 #4 Brunswick 0

R4 #2 North Atlanta 3, R2 #3 South Effingham 0

R6 #1 Lassiter 4, R8 #4 Buford 0

R5 #2 Rome 2, R7 #3 Johns Creek 1

R3 #1 Grovetown 6, R1 #4 Northside-Warner Robins 1

R4 #3 Tucker 6, R2 #2 Statesboro 0

R8 #1 Central Gwinnett 3, R6 #4 Pope 0

R7 #2 Riverwood 4, R5 #3 Carrolton 0

R1 #1 Lee County 3, R3 #4 Heritage-Conyers 0

Class 5A (April 13)

R3 #2 Forest Park 4, R1 #3 Wayne County 0

R5 #1 St. Pius X 7, R7 #4 Cass 0

R8 #2 Clarke Central 6, R6 #3 North Springs 0

R2 #1 McIntosh 5, R4 #4 Locust Grove 0

R1 #2 Ware County 4, R3 #3 Jonesboro 3

R7 #1 Blessed Trinity 2, R5 #4 Decatur 1

R6 #2 Villa Rica 2, R8 #3 Greenbrier 1

R2 #4 Northgate 3, R4 #1 Union Grove 2

R2 #3 Starr’s Mill 6, R4 #2 Ola 1

R6 #1 Midtown 8, R8 #4 Apalachee 0

R5 #2 Northview 2, R7 #3 Calhoun 1

R3 #1 Woodward Academy 3, R1 #4 Coffee 0

R4 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge 3, R2 #2 Whitewater 2

R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville 5, R6 #4 Chapel Hill 2

R7 #2 Cartersville 3, R5 #3 Cross Keys 2

R1 #1 Veterans 2, R3 #4 Drew 0

Class 4A (April 15)

R3 #2 Islands 3, R1 #3 Bainbridge 0

R7 #4 Cedartown 3, R5 #1 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

R8 #2 Jefferson 8, R6 #3 Stephenson 0

R2 #1 Columbus 10, R4 #4 Rutland 0

R1 #2 Cairo 10, R3 #3 Jenkins 0

R7 #1 Southeast Whitfield 10, R5 #4 Hampton 0

R6 #2 Marist 1, R8 #3 Flowery Branch 0

R4 #1 West Laurens 9, R2 #4 Spencer 0

R4 #2 Spalding 2, R2 #3 Troup Co 0

R8 #4 East Hall 2, R6 #1 Druid Hills 1

R7 #3 Pickens 11, R5 #2 Luella 1

R3 #1 Benedictine 10, R1 #4 Dougherty 0

R2 #2 LaGrange 5, R4 #3 Perry 1

R8 #1 North Oconee 6, R6 #4 Mays 0

R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield 10, R5 #3 Fayette County 0

R1 #1 Thomas County Central 10, R3 #4 New Hampstead 0

Class 3A (April 13)

R3 #2 Windsor Forest 3, R1 #3 Pierce County 2

R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian 5, R7 #4 Cherokee Bluff 1

R8 #2 East Jackson 3, R6 #3 Sonoraville 0

R2 #1 Pike County 10, R4 #4 Hephzibah 0

R3 #3 Savannah Arts 2, R1 #2 Long County 1

R7 #1 West Hall 10, R5 #4 Salem 0

R6 #2 Coahulla Creek 4, R8 #3 Monroe Area 2

R4 #1 Morgan County 2, R2 #4 Jackson 1

R2 #3 Peach County 3, R4 #2 Harlem 2

R6 #1 North Murray 2, R8 #4 Hart County 1

R5 #2 Westminster 8, R7 #3 Gilmer 0

R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch 2, R1 #4 Appling County 0

R2 #2 Mary Persons 2, R4 #3 Richmond Academy 0

R8 #1 Oconee County 6, R6 #4 Murray County 0

R7 #2 East Forsyth 6, R5 #3 Sandy Creek 2

R1 #1 Tattnall County 9, R3 #4 Groves 0

Class 2A (April 15)

R3 #2 Dodge County 21, R1 #3 Berrien 3

R5 #1 Bremen 7, R7 #4 Pepperell 0

R8 #2 Rabun County 6, R6 #3 Towers 0

R2 #1 Toombs County 6, R4 #4 Glenn Hills 3

R1 #2 Fitzgerald 3, R3 #3 Washington County 1

R7 #1 Gordon Central 9, R5 #4 Haralson County 0

R6 #2 Pace Academy 11, R8 #3 Riverside Military 1

R2 #4 Vidalia 2, R4 #1 Putnam County 1

R2 #3 Bacon County 4, R4 #2 Oglethorpe County 1

R6 #1 Lovett 1, R8 #4 Elbert County 0

R5 #2 Callaway 2, R7 #3 Model 0

R3 #1 Lamar County 9, R1 #4 Worth County 1

R2 #2 Woodville-Tompkins 7, R4 #3 Jefferson County 1

R8 #1 Union County 8, R6 #4 Elite Scholars Academy 2

R7 #2 Coosa 10, R5 #3 Temple 0

R1 #1 Thomasville 7, R3 #4 Bleckley County 0

Class A Public (April 13)

R1 #3 Bye at R3 #2 Portal

R7 #4 Bye at R5 #1 Chattahoochee County

R8 #2 Lake Oconee Academy 1, R6 #3 Armuchee 0

R2 #1 Atkinson County 5, R4 #4 Hawkinsville 0

R3 #3 Metter at R1 #2 Bye

R5 #4 Bye at R7 #1 ACE Charter

R6 #2 Drew Charter 6, R8 #3 Commerce 0

R4 #1 Dooly County 2, R2 #4 Echols County 1

R2 #3 Lanier County 3, R4 #2 Dublin 2

R6 #1 Dalton Academy 3, R8 #4 Barrow Arts and Sciences 0

R5 #2 Macon County 2, R7 #3 Crawford County 0

R1 #4 Bye at R3 #1 Claxton

R2 #2 Brooks County 2, R4 #3 Montgomery County 1

R6 #4 Trion 3, R8 #1 Social Circle 1

R5 #3 Bye at R7 #2 Georgia Military

R3 #4 Bryan County at R1 #1 Bye

Class A Private (April 13)

R3 #2 Savannah Christian 3, R1 #3 Mt De Sales 1

R5 #1 Atlanta International 10, R7 #4 North Cobb Christian 0

R6 #3 Kings Ridge 2, R8 #2 Prince Ave Christian 1

R2 #1 Paideia 3, R4 #4 Brookstone 0

R3 #3 Calvary Day 2, R1 #2 Tattnall Square Academy 1

R7 #1 Walker 3, R5 #4 Mt. Vernon 2

R6 #2 Fellowship Christian 7, R8 #3 Tallulah Falls 1

R4 #1 St Anne-Pacelli 9, R2 #4 Our Lady of Mercy 1

R4 #2 Heritage, Newnan 3, R2 #3 Eagles Landing Christian 0

R6 #1 Pinecrest Academy 9, R8 #4 Loganville Christian 0

R5 #2 Providence Christian 10, R7 #3 Mt Paran Christian 0

R3 #1 Savannah Country Day 6, R1 #4 Deerfield-Windsor 0

R2 #2 Landmark Christian 5, R4 #3 Trinity Christian 0

R8 #1 Athens Academy 4, R6 #4 Mt Pisgah Christian 0

R5 #3 Wesleyan 3, R7 #2 Christian Heritage 2

R1 #1 First Presbyterian 3, R3 #4 Aquinas 0

